Arena Open March of the Machine Limited, May 20–21

In the aftermath of the Phyrexian assault, denizens across the planes pick up the pieces. During these final throes of the Phyrexian war, Arena Open returns May 20–21 for players to battle it out in March of the Machine Limited matches for winnings up to $2,000 and invitations to the June Qualifier Weekend!

Here are few important details about the Arena Open we first need to cover first:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Arena Open – Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, May 20, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three March of the Machine Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but you can only claim one Day 2 invitation—multiple invitations count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Archangel Awakening sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event open : May 20 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

: May 20 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) Signup close : May 21 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC)

: May 21 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC) You'll have 3 hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Day 1 end : May 21 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

: May 21 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Entry fee : 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

: 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) Format : Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Sealed March of the Machine

: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Sealed March of the Machine Structure :

: Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses



Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards :

: Entry reward: Archangel Awakening sleeve

Day 1

March of the Machine

Sealed (Best-of-One) Wins Gems Invitations 7 5,000 Day 2 invitation token 6 2,500 - 5 1,000 - 0–4 - - Day 1

March of the Machine

Sealed (Best-of-Three) Wins Gems Invitations 4 6,000 Day 2 invitation token 3 5,000 - 2 3,000 - 1 1,500 - 0 - -

Arena Open – Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter Day 2 competition. You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

There will be two Best-of-Three Player Draft competitions on Day 2 using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Draft One

Day 2 players entered in Draft One will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC).

Players will have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to complete four matches.

Draft One features four guaranteed matches.

Achieving a record of 3–1 or 4–0 in Draft One will earn you a Draft Two entry token.

Players with four wins will carry forward an extra loss pip, making their Draft Two a double-elimination event (players with three wins in Draft One will have a single-elimination Draft Two event).

Players with an undefeated 4–0 record from Draft One will carry forward an unused loss pip to Draft Two. That means Draft Two for those players will be a double elimination, allowing them to suffer one loss and stay in the running.

Day 2, Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window : May 21, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC)

: May 21, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC) You must join during this 2-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss. Draft One end : Must complete matches by May 21 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC)

: Must complete matches by May 21 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) Entry fee : Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1) Format : March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

: March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three) Structure : Fixed four matches

: Fixed four matches Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One

March of the Machine

Player Draft (Best-of-Three) Wins Gems Invitations 4 - Draft Two invitation token

(double elimination) 3 - Draft Two invitation token

(single elimination) 2 2,500 - 1 1,500 - 0 500 -

Draft Two

All Draft Two players will draft and matchmake in the same queues.

Players draft a second time in Draft Two. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC).

Players will have until 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC May 1) to earn up to four match wins or be eliminated after one match loss—or two match losses for those players with an undefeated record in Draft One.

Day 2, Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window : May 21, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC)

: May 21, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC) You must join during this 2-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC May 1) to earn up to three match wins or one loss. Draft Two end : Must complete matches by May 21–30 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC May 22)

: Must complete matches by May 21–30 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC May 22) Entry fee : Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1) Format : March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

: March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three) Structure : Best-of-Three matches until four wins or one loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or two losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One

: Best-of-Three matches until four wins or one loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or two losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One

March of the Machine

Player Draft (Best-of-Three) Wins Cash Prize Gems Invitations 4 $2,000 - June Qualifier Weekend invitation 3 $1,000 - June Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 $500 - June Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 - 15,000 - 0 - 5,000 -

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn two, three, or four wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.