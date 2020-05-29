The Arena Open Primer
Interested in participating in our next Arena Open? Keep reading for all the important dates and details between them and the opportunity to win monetary rewards from the convenience of home—no ladder climb or Mythic Rank required!
The Arena Open Fine Print
- You must be 18 years or older to participate.
- Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.
- Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts.
- Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.
With the next Arena Open less than a week away, it's time to lay out all the fine details. If you missed our previous announcement in November, the format this time will be Historic, and we will once again be offering Day 1 in both Best-of-One or Best-of-Three varieties.
Day 1
Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Start: December 12, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT
Signups End: December 13, 2020 at 3 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: December 13, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
Entry Reward: Kaldheim Promotional Sleeve
|Best-of-One
|Best-of-Three
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses
Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss
7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
3 Wins: 5,000 Gems
5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
2 Wins: 2,500 Gems
4 Wins: 800 Gems
1 Win: 1,000 Gems
3 Wins: 400 Gems
0 Wins: No Reward
0-2 Wins: No Reward
Day 2
Start: December 13, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT
Signups End: December 13, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: December 13, 5 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses
- 7 Wins: $2,000 USD, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 6 Wins: $1,000 USD, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems
- 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems
- 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems
- 1 Win: 2,000 Gems
- 0 Wins: No Reward
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.
Entry Reward
A cold wind is blowing across the brutal battlefields
P.S. Be sure to check out our Historic All-Access FNM at Home event on December 11! Create and play with decks using Historic cards—whether they're in your collection or not!
Q&A
How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?
As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.
Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?
Players may qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in the Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events. Qualifying multiple times (i.e. through both Day 1 events) will not grant you additional Tokens for Day 2 participation. On a related note, it is not required to qualify in both events to receive a Token for Day 2; qualifying in a single event is sufficient.
Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magic esports?
Top finishers on Day 2 will be eligible to compete in an upcoming Qualifier Weekend event.
What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?
If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contact Game Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.
I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward
If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact customer service.
For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditionsand our general Event Prize Support FAQ.
October 31–November 1, 2020
THE FINE PRINT
You must be 18 years or older to participate. Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts (iPayout accounts cannot be created in advance, for more info, please refer to ourEvent Prize Support FAQ). Refer to the officialTerms and Conditionsfor complete details.
DAY 1
Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Start: October 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT*—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: November 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT*
BEST-OF-ONE
BEST-OF-THREE
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses
Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss
7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
3 Wins: 5,000 Gems
5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
2 Wins: 2,500 Gems
4 Wins: 800 Gems
1 Win: 1,000 Gems
3 Wins: 400 Gems
0 Wins: No Reward
0-2 Wins: No Reward
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
Entry Fee:20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style
Entry Reward:
DAY 2
Start: November 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT*7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: November 1, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
August 1–2, 2020
Event Structure
Day 1
Day 1 will be Best-of-One Historic Constructed matches. You will play until seven wins or three losses (whichever comes first), with seven wins earning you qualification for Day 2. You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
Start: August 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Day 1 End: August 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Historic Constructed with Match Clock
Entry Reward
In addition to the prizes outlined above, every participant will receive card styles for five new-to-Historic cards through Jumpstart. Just as before, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches:
- Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style
- Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style
- Languish card style
- Grim Lavamancer card style
- Thragtusk card style
Day 1 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
- 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
- 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
- 4 Wins: 800 Gems
- 3 Wins: 400 Gems
- 0–2 Wins: No Reward
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
Day 2
Start: August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this two-hour window.
Event End: August 2, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Day 2 will consist of Best-of-Three Standard Constructed matches. Again, you'll play until seven wins or two losses (whichever comes first), but unlike Day 1, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: $2,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 6 Wins: $1,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems
- 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems
- 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems
- 1 Win: 2,000 Gems
- 0 Wins: No Reward
May 30–31, 2020
Day 1
Start: May 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: May 31, 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Standard Constructed, with Match Clock*
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
*For the Arena Open, we are enforcing a 30-minute match clock for each player in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches. As a general reminder, in Best-of-Three matches, this clock is shared across all three games and counts down whenever a player has priority.
Day 1 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck per event run, with optional sideboard*. Youmay notchange your deck between matches. Youmaychange your decks in-between event runs (e.g. if Deck 1 doesn't work out, you can re-enter and choose Deck 2). Your Day 1 deck hasno bearingon your deck choice for Day 2. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire!
*Though sideboarding doesn't happen in a Best-of-One match structure, it may be relevant for companion cards or abilities that refer to cards you own "outside of the game."
Rewards
Special Entry Reward: The Godzilla Lands7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0–2 Wins: No Reward
In addition to the rewards outlined above, every participant will receive the special Godzilla Lands to add to their collection as part of their entry. Like the Godzilla Series Monster card styles, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches if you wish to further emphasize your goal of stomping through the competition.
Day 2
Start: May 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: May 31, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required
For those who qualify for Day 2, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck, with optional sideboard. Itdoes nothave to be the same deck you played during Day 1 to qualify. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire! Youmay notchange your deck or sideboard after submission—you will play the decklist you submit for every one of your Day 2 matches.
Rewards7 Wins: $2,000 USD 6 Wins: $1,000 USD 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Q&A
How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?
As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.
Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magicesports?
Not at this time. The Arena Open is currently separate fromMagicesports (you will not earn Mythic Points, it won't qualify you for a Mythic Championship/Invitational, etc.)
What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?
If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contactGame Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.
I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward
. . .now what?
If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contactcustomer service.
For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the fullTerms and Conditionsand our generalEvent Prize Support FAQ.