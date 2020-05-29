Interested in participating in our next Arena Open? Keep reading for all the important dates and details between them and the opportunity to win monetary rewards from the convenience of home—no ladder climb or Mythic Rank required!

The Arena Open Fine Print

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts.

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

With the next Arena Open less than a week away, it's time to lay out all the fine details. If you missed our previous announcement in November, the format this time will be Historic, and we will once again be offering Day 1 in both Best-of-One or Best-of-Three varieties.

Day 1

Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Historic Constructed

Start: December 12, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: December 13, 2020 at 3 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event End: December 13, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT

Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Entry Reward: Kaldheim Promotional Sleeve

Best-of-One Best-of-Three Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 3 Wins: 5,000 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 2 Wins: 2,500 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 1 Win: 1,000 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward 0-2 Wins: No Reward

Day 2

Start: December 13, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: December 13, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.

Event End: December 13, 5 p.m. PT

Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed

Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses

7 Wins: $2,000 USD, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

6 Wins: $1,000 USD, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, December Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

4 Wins: 10,000 Gems

3 Wins: 6,000 Gems

2 Wins: 4,000 Gems

1 Win: 2,000 Gems

0 Wins: No Reward

Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.

Entry Reward

A cold wind is blowing across the brutal battlefields . . .

. . . and it's going to be metal. All players who join Day 1 will receive a promotional Kaldheim card sleeve featuring artwork from the upcoming set!

P.S. Be sure to check out our Historic All-Access FNM at Home event on December 11! Create and play with decks using Historic cards—whether they're in your collection or not!

Q&A

How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

Players may qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in the Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events. Qualifying multiple times (i.e. through both Day 1 events) will not grant you additional Tokens for Day 2 participation. On a related note, it is not required to qualify in both events to receive a Token for Day 2; qualifying in a single event is sufficient.

Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magic esports?

Top finishers on Day 2 will be eligible to compete in an upcoming Qualifier Weekend event.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contact Game Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact customer service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditionsand our general Event Prize Support FAQ.

October 31–November 1, 2020 DAY 1 Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed

Start: October 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT

Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT*—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event End: November 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT* BEST-OF-ONE BEST-OF-THREE Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 3 Wins: 5,000 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 2 Wins: 2,500 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 1 Win: 1,000 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward 0-2 Wins: No Reward *Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1. Entry Fee:20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Entry Reward: Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style DAY 2 Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style Start: November 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT*

Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.

Event End: November 1, 6 p.m. PT

Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed

Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses 7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward 7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required. *Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.

August 1–2, 2020 Event Structure Day 1 Day 1 will be Best-of-One Historic Constructed matches. You will play until seven wins or three losses (whichever comes first), with seven wins earning you qualification for Day 2. You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2. Start: August 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT

Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Day 1 End: August 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT

Format: Best-of-One Historic Constructed with Match Clock Entry Reward In addition to the prizes outlined above, every participant will receive card styles for five new-to-Historic cards through Jumpstart. Just as before, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches: Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style

Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style

Languish card style

Grim Lavamancer card style

Thragtusk card style Day 1 Prizes Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses (whichever comes first) 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2

6 Wins: 1,600 Gems

5 Wins: 1,200 Gems

4 Wins: 800 Gems

3 Wins: 400 Gems

0–2 Wins: No Reward Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems Day 2 Start: August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT

Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this two-hour window.

Event End: August 2, 6 p.m. PT

Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed Day 2 will consist of Best-of-Three Standard Constructed matches. Again, you'll play until seven wins or two losses (whichever comes first), but unlike Day 1, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins. Day 2 Prizes Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses (whichever comes first) 7 Wins: $2,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

6 Wins: $1,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

4 Wins: 10,000 Gems

3 Wins: 6,000 Gems

2 Wins: 4,000 Gems

1 Win: 2,000 Gems

0 Wins: No Reward