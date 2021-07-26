Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Packet Lists

(Editor's Note: information for the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons release and upcoming MTG Arena changes have been updated since publication. Click here to learn more.) Jumpstart: Historic Horizons arrives August 26 on MTG Arena, and with it comes hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and more—including 31 new-to-Magic cards you'll find in this digital release. If you're familiar with the original Jumpstart release on MTG Arena, you know you select from themed packets to build a deck for play. Jumpstart: Historic Horizons ups the fun by introducing an exciting new dynamic to your packet picking and deckbuilding: now, select card slots in each packet have a chance to be filled with alternate cards that fit the packet theme. This means more card possibilities in each pack, and more variety for your decks every time you play. For full details and event information, read What Is MTG Arena's Jumpstart: Historic Horizons? We're previewing new cards in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons over the coming week—and updating this list with the latest revealed packets each following day—so if you want to be among the first to see what's in the set check out Where to Find Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Previews. You can also see what's new to the set with our Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Card Image Gallery. Below are the core packet lists in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons, and each is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you’ll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Where Are the Basic Lands?

You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet list. That's another feature MTG Arena adds to this release. When you play in Jumpstart: Historic Horizon events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets. Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add cycling lands from Historic Anthology 2 (such as Secluded Steppe) or multicolor dual lands from Core Set 2020 (such as Dismal Backwater) of the appropriate colors to your deck—cycling lands for packets with one color and dual lands for packets with multiple colors. Secluded SteppeDismal Backwater If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are considered before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons will present you with three options for your first packet. All packets are equally likely to appear, with the exception that for your first packet at least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). The options for the second packet are based on your first packet selection so that you won't be in more than two colors (with the exception of the five-color packet discussed below). If your first packet selection was only one color, then your second packet options will be either a one-color packet or a two-color packet that includes the color of your first selected packet. If your first packet selection was two colors, then your second packet options will include one-color packets that are either of those colors or two-color packets that are the same two colors.

All of the packets within these constraints are equally likely to appear. The exception is the five-color packet. If you pick the five-color packet as your first selection, all packets will be available as options for your second packet. The five-color packet can appear as an option for your second packet regardless of which packet you selected first. The five-color packet is just as likely to appear as any other valid.

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Packet Lists

(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet. Additionally, card images for new Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards will appear in packet lists at a later time.) Title: Above the Clouds Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Spectral Sailor
1 Kitesail Corsair
1 Waterkin Shaman
1 Ghost-Lit Drifter
1 Bounty of the Deep
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Aeromoeba
1 Wonder
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Recalibrate
1 Capture Sphere
Kitesail Corsair 34% Keen Glidemaster 33% Mentor of Evos Isle 33%
Bounty of the Deep 30% Winged Words 30% Rousing Read 30% Mulldrifter 10%
Tide Skimmer 50% Windstorm Drake 50%
Roaming Ghostlight 25% Windcaller Aven 25% Ojutai's Summons 25% Inniaz, the Gale Force 25%
Recalibrate 34% Gust of Wind 33% Lofty Denial 33%
Capture Sphere 60% Tightening Coils 40%
Title: Animated Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Floodhound 1 Witching Well 1 Burdened Aerialist 1 Hard Evidence 1 Resculpt 1 Animating Faerie 1 Skilled Animator 1 Rise and Shine 1 Giant's Amulet 1 Icy Manipulator 1 Ethereal Grasp
Witching Well 50% Weapon Rack 50%
Burdened Aerialist 50% Sailor of Means 25% Aviation Pioneer 25%
Icy Manipulator 50% Turn into a Pumpkin 50%
Ethereal Grasp 67% Tome of the Infinite 33%
Title: Bears Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Mother Bear
1 Grizzly Bears
1 Vivien's Grizzly
1 Bloodline Pretender
1 Faceless Agent
1 Professor of Zoomancy
1 Littjara Glade-Warden
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Incremental Growth
1 Ayula, Queen Among Bears
1 Skyshroud Ambush
Grizzly Bears 34% Runeclaw Bear 33% Bear Cub 33%
Vivien's Grizzly 50% Awaken the Bear 25% Titanic Growth 25%
Faceless Agent 34% Veteran Charger 33% Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma 33%
Professor of Zoomancy 34% Striped Bears 33% Owlbear 33%
Littjara Glade-Warden 50% Exuberant Wolfbear 50%
Incremental Growth 75% Enlarge 25%
Skyshroud Ambush 50% Savage Swipe 50%
Title: Cycling Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Flourishing Fox 1 Drannith Healer 1 Snare Tactician 1 Leonin Sanctifier 1 Oketra's Attendant 1 Imposing Vantasaur 1 Valiant Rescuer 1 Wingsteed Trainer 1 Benalish Partisan 1 Pacifism 1 Forsake the Worldly
Imposing Vantasau 34% Winged Shepherd 33% Yoked Plowbeast 33%
Wingsteed Trainer 50% Splendor Mare 50%
Pacifism 60% Cast Out 30% Radiant’s Judgment 10%
Forsake the Worldly 20% Gilded Light 20% Coordinated Charge 20% Djeru’s Renunciation 20%
Title: Davriel Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Black Cat
1 Manor Guardian
1 Fell Specter
1 Goremand
1 Reaper of Night
1 Murder
1 Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Davriel, Soul Broker
1 Pelakka Predation
Drainpipe Vermin 50% Liliana's Steward 50%
Plaguecrafter's Familiar 67% Subversive Acolyte 33%
Black Cat 34% Burglar Rat 33% Elderfang Disciple 33%
Manor Guardian 100% Plaguecrafter 0%
Goremand 75% Urgoros, the Empty One 25%
Reaper of Night 40% Davriel's Shadowfugue 20% Tourach's Canticle 20% Mind Rake 20%
Title: Delirium Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Foul Watcher
1 Raving Visionary
1 Scuttletide
1 Gouged Zealot
1 Unholy Heat
1 Dragon's Rage Channeler
1 Bloodbraid Marauder
1 Prophetic Titan
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Chromatic Sphere
1 Cycling Land
Foul Watcher 50% Oread of Mountain's Blaze 50%
Scuttletide 50% Scour the Laboratory 25% Manic Scribe 25%
Gouged Zealot 50% Storm-God's Oracle 50%
Unholy Heat 75% Omen of the Forge 25%
Thrill of Possibility 34% Implement of Examination 33% Omen of the Sea 33%
Sarkhan's Scorn 50% Ethereal Grasp 50%
Chromatic Sphere 50% Lightning Spear 50%
Title: Enchanted Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Squirrel Sanctuary
1 Setessan Skirmisher
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Veteran Charger
1 Lagonna-Band Storyteller
1 Captivating Unicorn
1 Fall of the Imposter
1 Reprobation
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Cycling Land
Squirrel Sanctuary 34% Skyblade's Boon 33% Alseid of Life's Bounty 33%
Setessan Skirmisher 33% Pious Wayfarer 33% Starfield Mystic 34%
Captivating Unicorn 50% Nylea's Forerunner 50%
Fall of the Imposter 50% Baffling End 25% Seal Away 25%
Reprobation 50% Pacifism 50%
Sythis, Harvest's Hand 60% Sanctum Weaver 30% Sterling Grove 10%
Title: Energy Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Longtusk Stalker
1 Servant of the Conduit
1 Sage of Shaila's Claim
1 Thriving Rhino
1 Veteran Charger
1 Peema Aether-Seer
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Courage in Crisis
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Smell Fear
Servant of the Conduit 60% Longtusk Cub 40%
Thriving Rhino 50% Aetherstream Leopard 50%
Peema Aether-Seer 50% Evolution Sage 50%
Urban Daggertooth 25% Riparian Tiger 25% Bloom Hulk 25% Bristling Hydra 25%
Courage in Crisis 34% Highspire Infusion 33% Snakeskin Veil 33%
Pool of Vigorous Growth 80% Sylvan Anthem 20%
Smell Fear 60% Skyshroud Ambush 40%
Title: Evolving Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Sauroform Hybrid
1 Shambleshark
1 Mentor of Evos Isle
1 Elusive Krasis
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Sharktocrab
1 Adaptive Snapjaw
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Simic Ascendancy
1 Smell Fear
1 Bred for the Hunt
1 Cycling Land
Sauroform Hybrid 60% Pool of Vigorous Growth 10% Lonis, Cryptozoologist 30%
Shambleshark 50% Battering Krasis 25% Crocanura 25%
Mentor of Evos Isle 34% Aeromunculus 33% Veteran Charger 33%
Elusive Krasis 50% Skatewing Spy 50%
Adaptive Snapjaw 50% Scuttlegator 50%
Wren's Run Hydra 75% Nimbus Swimmer 25%
Smell Fear 50% Applied Biomancy 50%
Title: Flickering Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Restoration Angel
1 Soulherder
1 Vesperlark
1 Specimen Collector
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Irregular Cohort
1 Faerie Seer
1 Monoskelion
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cloudshift
1 Pacifism
1 Cycling Land
Vesperlark 50% Wispweaver Angel 50%
Specimen Collector 34% Aliros, Enraptured 33% Spire Patrol 33%
Leonin Sanctifier 66% Charming Prince 34%
Irregular Cohort 20% Aven Eternal 20% Aviation Pioneer 20% Sandsteppe Outcast 20%
Faerie Seer 50% Thraben Inspector 50%
Pacifism 50% Ethereal Grasp 50%
Title: Freyalise Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Llanowar Elves
1 Skyshroud Lookout
1 Paradise Druid
1 Faceless Agent
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Elderleaf Mentor
1 Grizzled Outrider
1 Song of Freyalise
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan
1 Arbor Armament
Paradise Druid 75% Dwynen's Elite 25%
Faceless Agent 25% Llanowar Visionary 25% Veteran Charger 25% Marwyn, the Nurturer 25%
Ghirapur Guide 25% Llanowar Tribe 25% Taunting Arbormage 25% Tireless Provisioner 25%
Grizzled Outrider 50% Lifecraft Cavalry 25% Tajuru Pathwarden 25%
Arbor Armament 25% Gift of Growth 25% Titanic Growth 25% Snakeskin Veil 25%
Title: Goblins Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Reckless Ringleader
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Krenko's Command
1 Gempalm Incinerator
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Battle Squadron
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Goblin Oriflamme
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Reckless Ringleader 34% Foundry Street Denizen 33% Weaselback Redcap 33%
Fissure Wizard 25% Ornery Goblin 25% Goblin Bird-Grabber 25% Managorger Phoenix 25%
Gempalm Incinerator 50% Volley Veteran 50%
Hordeling Outburst 50% You See a Pair of Goblins 50%
Battle-Rattle Shaman 75% Goblin Wizardry 25%
Sarkhan's Scorn 75% Goblin Barrage 25%
Goblin Oriflamme 50% Goblin Morningstar 50%
Title: Goblin Fodder Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Pashalik Mons
1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant
1Goblin Rally
1 Reckless Ringleader
1 Munitions Expert
1 Krenko's Command
1 Warteye Witch
1 Mob
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Sure Strike
1 Goatnap
1 Cycling Land
Sling-Gang Lieutenant 50% Beetleback Chief 50%
Krenko's Command 50% Goblin Arsonist 25% Shambling Goblin 25%
Warteye Witch 50% Facevaulter 25% Dark-Dweller Oracle 25%
Mob 50% Bone Shards 50%
Sure Strike 34% Barge In 33% Burn Bright 33%
Goatnap 50% Shock 50%
Title: Humans Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Anointed Chorister 1 Thalia's Lieutenant 1 Zhalfirin Decoy 1 Faceless Agent 1 Steadfast Sentry 1 Dueling Coach 1 Wingsteed Trainer 1 Disciple of the Sun 1 Battlefield Promotion 1 Fight as One 1 Bonds of Faith
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Zhalfirin Decoy 34% Fencing Ace 33% Shepherd of the Flock 33%
Anointed Chorister 25% Thraben Inspector 25% Star Pupil 25% Codespell Cleric 25%
Faceless Agent 60% Hanweir Militia Captain // Westvale Cult Leader 20% Elite Spellbinder 20%
Steadfast Sentry 50% Makeshift Battalion 25% Sandsteppe Outcast 25%
Dueling Coach 34% Abzan Battle Priest 33% Sigiled Contender 33%
Battlefield Promotion 34% Light of Hope 33% Feat of Resistance 33%
Fight as One 40% Gird for Battle 20% Valorous Stance 20% Triumph of Gerrard 20%
Title: In the Machine Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Arcbound Mouser
1 Fairgrounds Patrol
1 Barbed Spike
1 Chrome Courier
1 Steelfin Whale
1 Etherium Spinner
1 Nettlecyst
1 Glass Casket
1 Icy Manipulator
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Filligree Attendent
1 Cycling Land
Arcbound Mouser 50% Sparring Construct 25% Arcbound Prototype 25%
Fairgrounds Patrol 75% Cogworker's Puzzleknot 25%
Barbed Spike 67% Batterbone 33%
Steelfin Whale 50% Myr Enforcer 20% Thought Monitor 30%
Etherium Spinner 34% Parcel Myr 33% Foundry Inspector 33%
Nettlecyst 60% Esper Sentinel 40%
Title: Junkyard Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Sparring Construct
1 Ravenous Intruder
1 Myr Sire
1 Breya's Apprentice
1 Destructive Digger
1 Treasure Keeper
1 Slag Strider
1 Kuldotha Flamefiend
1 Lightning Spear
1 Ichor Wellspring
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
Sparring Construct 50% Lightning-Core Excavator 25% Bonded Construct 25%
Ravenous Intruder 34% Orcish Vandal 33% Rust Monster 33%
Myr Sire 75% Ornithopter of Paradise 25%
Breya's Apprentice 60% Goblin Engineer 40%
Destructive Digger 67% Scrap Trawler 33%
Treasure Keeper 50% Arcbound Whelp 50%
Ichor Wellspring 50% Chromatic Sphere 25% Implement of Combustion 25%
Title: Kiora Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Shoreline Scout 1 Sigiled Starfish 1 Coralhelm Guide 1 Man-o'-War 1 Mentor of Evos Isle 1 Waterknot 1 Oneirophage 1 Tolarian Kraken 1 Kiora, the Tide's Fury 1 Tightening Coils 1 Bounty of the Deep
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Shoreline Scout 34% Floodhound 33% Hard Evidence 33%
Coralhelm Guide 34% Skyclave Squid 33% Glimmerbell 33%
Mentor of Evos Isle 50% Mistwalker 50%
Waterknot 50% Bubble Snare 50%
Tolarian Kraken 40% Waker of Waves 30% Wormhole Serpent 30%
Tightening Coils 50% Into the Roil 50%
Bounty of the Deep 67% Tome of the Infinite 33%
Title: Legion Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Selfless Savior 1 Anointed Chorister 1 Healer's Hawk 1 Law-Rune Enforcer 1 Lumbering Lightshield 1 Ranger-Captain of Eos 1 Thraben Watcher 1 Abiding Grace 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Stirring Address
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Thraben Inspector 40% Doomed Traveler 20% Codespell Cleric 20% Selfless Cathar 20%
Selfless Savior 25% Boros Elite 25% Alseid of Life's Bounty 25% Dauntless Bodyguard 25%
Anointed Chorister 50% Sea Gate Banneret 50%
Healer's Hawk 25% Segovian Angel 25% Battlefield Raptor 25% Faerie Guidemother 25%
Thraben Watcher 60% Battle Screech 20% Healer's Flock 20%
Conclave Tribunal 67% Devouring Light 33%
Stirring Address 34% Return to the Ranks 33% Fortify 33%
Title: Lost and Found Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Necrogoyf
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Lazotep Chancellor
1 Gilt-Blade Prowler
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Raving Visionary
1 Necromancer's Familiar
1 Rousing Read
1 Bone Shards
1 Recalibrate
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Cycling Land
Necrogoyf 50% Bazaar Trademage 50%
Cabal Initiate 75% Miasmic Mummy 25%
Hell Mongrel 50% Kitchen Imp 50%
Necromancer's Familiar 34% Stitchwing Skaab 33% Haunted Dead 33%
Rousing Read 66% Champion of Wits 34%
Recalibrate 50% Just the Wind 50%
Title: Madness Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Cabal Initiate
1 Skophos Reaver
1 Macabre Waltz
1 Terminal Agony
1 Revolutionist
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Chainer, Nightmare Adept
1 Blazing Rootwalla
1 Rakdos Headliner
2 Static Discharge
1 Cycling Land
Cabal Initiate 34% Viashino Lashclaw 33% Insolent Neonate 33%
Skophos Reaver 34% Kitchen Imp 33% Asylum Visitor 33%
Macabre Waltz 34% Faithless Salvaging 33% Thrill of Possibility 33%
Rakdos Headliner 25% Furyblade Vampire 25% Heir of Falkenrath // Heir to the Night 25% Ravenous Bloodseeker 25%
Title: Many Faced Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Imposter of the Sixth Pride
1 Irregular Cohort
1 King of the Pride
1 Graveshifter
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Changeling Outcast
1 Etchings of the Chosen
1 Thwart the Grave
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Blade Splicer
1 Deadly Alliance
1 Cycling Land
Imposter of the Sixth Pride 50% Enduring Sliver 25% Sentinel Sliver 25%
King of the Pride 50% Dregscape Sliver 25% Throatseeker 25%
Venomous Changeling 50% Faceless Agent 50%
Changeling Outcast 75% Universal Automaton 25%
Thwart the Grave 50% Allied Assault 25% Birthing Boughs 25%
Davriel's Withering 67% Dire Fleet Poisoner 33%
Deadly Alliance 50% Journey to Oblivion 50%
Title: Merfolk Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Shoreline Scout
1 Raving Visionary
1 Shaper Apprentice
1 Faceless Agent
1 Merrow Reejerey
1 Expedition Diviner
1 Merfolk Falconer
1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky
1 Phantasmal Form
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Into the Roil
Raving Visionary 40% Merfolk Trickster 30% Silvergill Adept 30%
Shaper Apprentice 25% Tazeem Roilmage 25% Master of the Pearl Trident 25% Coralhelm Guide 25%
Faceless Agent 60% Watertrap Weaver 40%
Expedition Diviner 50% Storm Sculptor 50%
Phantasmal Form 50% Choking Tethers 25% Unsummon 25%
Ethereal Grasp 60% Bubble Snare 40%
Title: Modular Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Arcbound Mouser
1 Arcbound Prototype
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Steadfast Sentry
1 Arcbound Slasher
1 Dueling Coach
1 Arcbound Shikari
1 Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp
2 Static Discharge
1 Destructive Digger
1 Cycling Land
Arcbound Mouser 34% Myr Scrapling 33% Sparring Construct 33%
Arcbound Prototype 25% Ainok Bond-Kin 25% Martyr for the Cause 25% Hobblefiend 25%
Battlefield Promotion 50% Light of Hope 50%
Steadfast Sentry 34% Arcbound Tracker 33% Iron Bully 33%
Dueling Coach 34% Arcbound Whelp 33% Aethershield Artificer 33%
Destructive Digger 66% Gadrak, the Crown Scourge 34%
Title: Ninjas Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Faerie Seer
1 Passwall Adept
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Throatseeker
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Moonblade Shinobi
1 Ingenious Infiltrator
1 Mist-Syndicate Naga
1 Choking Tethers
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Sudden Edict
1 Cycling Land
Faerie Seer 50% Changeling Outcast 50%
Passwall Adept 80% Phantom Ninja 20%
Venomous Changeling 50% Azra Smokeshaper 50%
Moonblade Shinobi 50% Ninja of the Deep Hours 50%
Choking Tethers 75% Ghostform 25%
Feed the Serpent 50% Ethereal Grasp 50%
Sudden Edict 50% Unsubstantiate 50%
Title: On the Draw Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Faerie Vandal
1 Pondering Mage
1 Oneirophage
1 Scour all Possibilities
1 Fists of Flame
1 Seasoned Pyromancer
1 Thundering Djinn
1 Spinehorn Minotaur
1 Bloodhaze Wolverine
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Fire Prophecy
1 Cycling Land
1 Improbable Alliance
Pondering Mage 50% Tome Anima 25% Mulldrifter 25%
Oneirophage 34% Mad Ratter 33% Tolarian Kraken 33%
Scour all Possibilities 34% Faithless Salvaging 33% Parcel Myr 33%
Fists of Flame 50% Mantle of Tides 50%
Thundering Djinn 75% Loch Dragon 25%
Spinehorn Minotaur 50% Merchant of the Vale 50%
Bloodhaze Wolverine 50% Eyekite 50%
Ethereal Grasp 75% Sarkhan's Scorn 25%
Fire Prophecy 70% Irencrag Pyromancer 30%
Title: Plague Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Shambling Goblin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Plague Wight
1 Manor Guardian
1 Plaguecrafter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 First-Sphere Gargantua
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
1 Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
1 Davriel's Withering
Shambling Goblin 34% Typhoid Rats 33% Blight Keeper 33%
Plaguecrafter's Familiar 66% Subversive Acolyte 34%
Plague Wight 25% Blighted Bat 25% Deathbloom Thallid 25% Eyeblight Assassin 25%
First-Sphere Gargantua 50% Blitz Leech 50%
Archfiend of Sorrows 50% Kraul Swarm 50%
Davriel's Withering 50% Death Wind 25% Strangling Spores 25%
Title: Pumped Up Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Good-Fortune Unicorn
1 Herd Baloth
1 Arcus Acolyte
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Knight of Autumn
1 Pollenbright Druid
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Wild Onslaught
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Cycling Land
Herd Baloth 25% Armorcraft Judge 25% Abzan Falconer 25% Mowu, Loyal Companion 25%
Arcus Acolyte 50% Nessian Hornbeetle 25% Monoskelion 25%
Wildwood Scourge 75% Wren's Run Hydra 25%
Pollenbright Druid 34% Kujar Seedsculptor 33% Duskshell Crawler 33%
Leonin Sanctifier 50% Veteran Charger 50%
Wild Onslaught 50% Biogenic Upgrade 50%
Hunter's Edge 25% Titanic Brawl 25% Smell Fear 25% Skyshroud Ambush 25%
Title: Rats Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
2 Rat Colony
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 Marrow-Gnawer
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Mob
Drainpipe Vermin 25% Typhoid Rats 25% Rat Colony 25% Ruin Rat 25%
Plaguecrafter's Familiar 25% Nezumi Cutthroat 25% Skullsnatcher 25% Rat Colony 25%
Faceless Agent 75% Okiba-Gang Shinobi 25%
Raise the Draugr 75% Echoing Return 25%
Feed the Swarm 34% Supernatural Stamina 33% Piper of the Swarm 33%
Title: Reanimated Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Baffling Defenses
1 Late to Dinner
1 Young Necromancer
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Priest of Fell Rites
1 Graceful Restoration
1 Breathless Knight
1 Void Beckoner
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Bone Shards
1 Imposing Vantasaur
1 Cycling Land
Baffling Defenses 50% Davriel's Withering 50%
Late to Dinner 66% Nullpriest of Oblivion 34%
Graceful Restoration 40% Bond of Revival 20% Unbreakable Bond 20% Ascent of the Worthy 20%
Miasmic Mummy 33% Cabal Initiate 34% Thraben Standard Bearer 33%
Imposing Vantasaur 50% Yoked Plowbeast 50%
Title: Relentless Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Excavating Anurid
1 Mother Bear
1 Rotwidow Pack
1 Ransack the Lab
1 Winding Way
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Jungle Creeper
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Timeless Witness
1 Altar of the Goyf
1 Cycling Land
Excavating Anurid 34% Murasa Behemoth 33% Lord of Extinction 33%
Ransack the Lab 34% Discerning Taste 33% Corpse Churn 33%
Feed the Serpent 50% Skyshroud Ambush 50%
Jungle Creeper 25% Glowspore Shaman 25% Skull Prophet 25% Clattering Augur 25%
Cabal Initiate 50% Sinister Starfish 50%
Pool of Vigorous Growth 50% Nether Spirit 50%
Timeless Witness 50% Acolyte of Affliction 50%
Title: Sarkhan Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Dragon Fodder
1 Kargan Dragonrider
1 Bogardan Dragonheart
1 Dragon Egg
1 Scion of Shiv
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Volcanic Dragon
1 Hellkite Punisher
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Scorching Dragonfire
1 Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
Dragon Fodder 50% Tormenting Voice 25% Dragon Mantle 25%
Kargan Dragonrider 50% Dragon Hatchling 50%
Bogardan Dragonheart 34% Thunderbreak Regent 33% Sparktongue Dragon 33%
Dragon Egg 75% Sarkhan's Whelp 25%
Rapacious Dragon 75% Furnace Whelp 25%
Hellkite Punisher 75% Shiv's Embrace 25%
Scorching Dragonfire 25% Flame Sweep 25% Shivan Fire 25% Sarkhan's Rage 25%
Title: Scaled Up Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Myr Scrapling
1 Duskshell Crawler
1 Deepwood Denizen
1 Veteran Charger
1 Sabertooth Mauler
1 Bannerhide Krushok
1 Herd Baloth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Hardened Scales
1 Smell Fear
1 Scale Up
1 Vastwood Fortification
Myr Scrapling 34% Servant of the Scale 33% Snakeskin Veil 33%
Duskshell Crawler 25% Gnarlid Colony 25% Guardian Gladewalker 25% Pollenbright Druid 25%
Deepwood Denizen 50% Trufflesnout 20% Oran-Rief Ooze 30%
Herd Baloth 50% Iridescent Hornbeetle 50%
Smell Fear 34% Titanic Brawl 33% Hunter's Edge 33%
Scale Up 25% Invigorating Surge 25% Inspiring Call 25% Wild Onslaught 25%
Title: Scavenger Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Blazing Rootwalla
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Merchant of the Vale
1 Mad Prophet
1 Incorrigible Youths
1 Revolutionist
1 Lightning Axe
1 Fiery Temper
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Managorger Phoenix
Blazing Rootwalla 50% Flameblade Adept 25% Furyblade Vampire 25%
Fissure Wizard 25% Oread of Mountain's Blaze 25% Insolent Neonate 25% Conspiracy Theorist 25%
Hollowhead Sliver 60% Reckless Racer 20% Fast // Furious 20%
Merchant of the Vale 75% Burning-Tree Vandal 25%
Mad Prophet 50% Keldon Raider 50%
Incorrigible Youths 34% Insatiable Gorgers 33% Reckless Wurm 33%
Fiery Temper 75% Alchemist's Greeting 25%
Faithless Salvaging 50% Thrill of Possibility 25% Cathartic Reunion 25%
Title: Scorched Earth Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Ruination Rioter
1 Territorial Kavu
1 Springbloom Druid
1 Igneous Elemental
1 Excavating Anurid
1 Murasa Behemoth
1 Throes of Chaos
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Harrow
1 Fast // Furious
1 Timeless Witness
1 Cycling Land
Ruination Rioter 75% Nantuko Cultivator 25%
Territorial Kavu 75% Reap the Past 25%
Springbloom Druid 60% Skola Grovedancer 40%
Excavating Anurid 60% Squirrel Wrangler 20% Pool of Vigorous Growth 20%
Sarkhan's Scorn 50% Skyshroud Ambush 50%
Harrow 50% Geomancer's Gambit 25% Winding Way 25%
Timeless Witness 50% Ore-Scale Guardian 50%
Title: Serra's Realm Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Segovian Angel 1 Youthful Valkyrie 1 Leonin Sanctifier 1 Angelheart Protector 1 Stalwart Valkyrie 1 Serra Angel 1 Soul of Migration 1 Pacifism 1 Valkyrie's Sword 1 On Serra's Wings 1 Serra, the Benevolent
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Angelheart Protector 34% Sandsteppe Outcast 33% Celestial Enforcer 33%
Stalwart Valkyrie 40% Seraph of Dawn 20% Sustainer of the Realm 20% Righteous Valkyrie 20%
Soul of Migration 25% Winged Shepherd 25% Angel of the Dawn 25% Anointer of Valor 25%
Pacifism 50% Angelic Purge 25% Angelic Edict 25%
Valkyrie's Sword 40% Herald of the Sun 20% Glorious Enforcer 20% Angel of the God-Pharaoh 20%
On Serra's Wings 60% Angelic Exaltation 40%
Serra, the Benevolent 70% Serra's Emissary 30%
Title: Sliver Assault Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Bladeback Sliver
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 Cloudshredder Sliver
1 Enduring Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Lancer Sliver
1 Lavabelly Sliver
1 Pacifism
1 Rip Apart
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cycling Land
Bladeback Sliver 34% Striking Sliver 33% Sentinel Sliver 33%
Cleaving Sliver 34% Bonescythe Sliver 33% Spiteful Sliver 33%
Hollowhead Sliver 34% Steelform Sliver 33% Belligerent Sliver 33%
Lancer Sliver 34% Blur Sliver 33% Hive Stirrings 33%
Pacifism 50% Sarkhan's Scorn 50%
Rip Apart 34% Justice Strike 33% Integrity // Intervention 33%
Baffling Defenses 50% Amorphous Axe 50%
Title: Sliver Hive Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Manaweft Sliver
1 Diffusion Sliver
1 Dregscape Sliver
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Faceless Agent
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Heartless Act
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Prophetic Prism
1 The First Sliver
1 Sliver Hive
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Unknown Shores
1 Rupture Spire
1 Plains
1 Island
1 Swamp
1 Mountain
1 Forest
Diffusion Sliver 50% Leeching Sliver 50%
Dregscape Sliver 34% Predatory Sliver 33% Enduring Sliver 33%
Hollowhead Sliver 34% Tempered Sliver 33% Scuttling Sliver 33%
Cleaving Sliver 34% Blur Sliver 33% Lancer Sliver 33%
Heartless Act 50% Lava Coil 50%
Title: Spellcasting Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Storm Caller
1 Rage Forger
1 Living Lightning
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Static Discharge
1 Static Discharge
1 Harmonic Prodigy
1 Reckless Charge
Lightning Visionary 60% Goblin Arsonist 40%
Thermo-Alchemist 50% Young Pyromancer 25% Incendiary Oracle 25%
Storm Caller 60% Seasoned Pyromancer 20% Blisterstick Shaman 20%
Living Lightning 34% Guttersnipe 33% Kinetic Augur 33%
Battle-Rattle Shaman 75% Clamor Shaman 25%
Reckless Charge 25% Sure Strike 25% Fists of Flame 25% Renegade Tactics 25%
Title: Squirrels Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Squirrel Sovereign
1 Ravenous Squirrel
1 Faceless Agent
1 Nested Shambler
1 Scurry Oak
1 Chatterfang, Squirrel General
1 Drey Keeper
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Might of the Masses
1 Bone Shards
1 Mob
1 Cycling Land
Ravenous Squirrel 50% Squirrel Sanctuary 50%
Nested Shambler 25% Scurrid Colony 25% Chatter of the Squirrel 25% Verdant Command 25%
Chatterfang, Squirrel General 50% Chitterspitter 50%
Might of the Masses 25% Squirrel Mob 25% Pack's Favor 25% Gift of Growth 25%
Bone Shards 50% Skyshroud Ambush 25% Davriel's Withering 25%
Title: Storm Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Goblin Anarchomancer
1 Chatterstorm
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Captain Ripley Vance
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Hunting Pack
1 Dragonsguard Elite
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Prey's Vengeance
1 Strike it Rich
1 Spreading Insurrection
1 Cycling Land
Goblin Anarchomancer 67% Birgi, God of Storytelling 33%
Chatterstorm 75% Galvanic Relay 25%
Faithless Salvaging 25% Charge Through 25% Warlord's Fury 25%
Captain Ripley Vance 60% Grinning Ignus 20% Storm-Kin Artist 20%
Dragonsguard Elite 50% Aeve, Progenitor Ooze 50%
Sarkhan's Scorn 75% Skyshroud Ambush 25%
Prey's Vengeance 50% Shock 50%
Title: Teyo Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Lumbering Lightshield 1 Kor Skyfisher 1 Roc Egg 1 Teyo, the Shieldmage 1 Wingsteed Trainer 1 Scour the Desert 1 Wall of One Thousand Cuts 1 Teyo, Aegis Adept 1 Pacifism 1 Baffling Defenses
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Scour the Desert 50% Gauntlets of Light 50%
Baffling Defenses 40% Valorous Stance 20% Moment of Heroism 20% Shelter 20%
Title: Tinkerer Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Mother Bear
1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist
1 Hard Evidence
1 So Shiny
1 Specimen Collector
1 Junk Winder
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Wavesifter
1 Funnel-Web Recluse
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Sanctuary Raptor
1 Cycling Land
1 Skyshroud Ambush
Mother Bear 25% Jewel-Eyed Cobra 25% Twin-Silk Spider 25% Burdened Aerialist 25%
Lonis, Cryptozoologist 70% Aeve, Progenitor Ooze 30%
Junk Winder 50% Combine Chrysalis 50%
Glimmer Bairn 50% Floodhound 50%
Funnel-Web Recluse 25% Trumpeting Herd 25% Prosperous Pirates 25% Fierce Witchstalker 25%
Sanctuary Raptor 25% Witch's Oven 25% Ulvenwald Mysteries 25% Birthing Boughs 25%
Cycling Land 80% Khalni Garden 20%
Skyshroud Ambush 80% Pool of Vigorous Growth 20%
Title: Undone Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Floodhound 1 Burrog Befuddler 1 Brineborn Cutthroat 1 Exclusion Mage 1 Vexing Gull 1 Pondering Mage 1 Aeromoeba 1 Ethereal Grasp 1 Archmage's Charm 1 Supreme Will 1 Exclude 1 Jwari Disruption
Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears
Burrog Befuddler 50% Faerie Duelist 50%
Vexing Gull 40% Breaching Hippocamp 20% Mentor of Evos Isle 20% Crookclaw Transmuter 20%
Pondering Mage 25% Living Tempest 25% Windcaller Aven 25% Voracious Greatshark 25%
Supreme Will 25% Hypnotic Sprite 25% Censor 25% Neutralize 25%
Exclude 25% Essence Capture 25% Dismiss 25% Rewind 25%
Title: Vampire Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Vampire of the Dire Moon
1 Blood Artist
1 Vermin Gorger
1 Skymarch Bloodletter
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Blood Glutton
1 Bloodchief's Thirst
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Cordial Vampire
1 Mark of the Vampire
Blood Artist 25% Carrier Thrall 25% Legion Vanguard 25% Indulgent Aristocrat 25%
Vermin Gorger 50% Blood Burglar 50%
Skymarch Bloodletter 34% Marauding Blight-Priest 33% Callous Bloodmage 33%
Graveshifter 50% Deathless Ancient 25% Markov Crusader 25%
Blood Glutton 25% Epicure of Blood 25% Anointed Deacon 25% Queen's Agent 25%
Davriel's Withering 75% Moment of Craving 25%
Mark of the Vampire 25% Abnormal Endurance 25% Subtle Strike 25% Unexpected Fangs 25%
Title: Zombie Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Nested Shambler
1 Putrid Goblin
1 Undead Augur
1 Mire Triton
1 Lord of the Accursed
1 Fleshbag Marauder
1 Endling
1 Karfell Kennel-Master
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Abnormal Endurance
1 Raise the Draugr
Nested Shambler 40% Grim Physician 20% Shambling Goblin 20% Liliana's Steward 20%
Putrid Goblin 50% Maurading Boneslasher 25% Plague Wight 25%
Mire Triton 50% Eternal Taskmaster 25% Liliana's Devotee 25%
Lord of the Accursed 34% Accursed Horde 33% Liliana's Elite 33%
Endling 50% Diregraf Colossus 25% Dark Salvation 25%
Karfell Kennel-Master 50% Boneclad Necromancer 50%
Davriel's Withering 34% Mob 33% Murderous Rider 33%
Abnormal Endurance 34% Village Rites 33% Alchemist's Gift 33%
Raise the Draugr 50% Cemetary Recruitment 50%
Title: Zoologist Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons 1 Squirrel Sanctuary
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Mother Bear
1 Woodland Champion
1 Yavimaya Sapherd
1 Scurry Oak
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Bestial Menace
1 Chitterspitter
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Overcome
Squirrel Sanctuary 34% Elven Bow 33% Flaxen Intruder 33%
Glimmer Bairn 50% Saproling Migration 50%
Yavimaya Sapherd 25% Ferocious Pup 25% Jungleborn Pioneer 25% Penumbra Bobcat 25%
Scurry Oak 34% Sprouting Renewal 33% Spore Swarm 33%
Trumpeting Herd 70% Esika's Chariot 30%
Chitterspitter 50% Verdant Command 20% Parallel Lives 30%