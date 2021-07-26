News / MTG Arena
Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Packet Lists
Jumpstart: Historic Horizons arrives August 26 on MTG Arena, and with it comes hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and more—including 31 new-to-Magic cards you'll find in this digital release. If you're familiar with the original Jumpstart release on MTG Arena, you know you select from themed packets to build a deck for play. Jumpstart: Historic Horizons ups the fun by introducing an exciting new dynamic to your packet picking and deckbuilding: now, select card slots in each packet have a chance to be filled with alternate cards that fit the packet theme. This means more card possibilities in each pack, and more variety for your decks every time you play. For full details and event information, read What Is MTG Arena's Jumpstart: Historic Horizons? We're previewing new cards in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons over the coming week—and updating this list with the latest revealed packets each following day—so if you want to be among the first to see what's in the set check out Where to Find Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Previews. You can also see what's new to the set with our Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Card Image Gallery. Below are the core packet lists in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons, and each is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.
Secluded Steppe Dismal Backwater
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are considered before basic lands are determined for your deck.
All of the packets within these constraints are equally likely to appear. The exception is the five-color packet. If you pick the five-color packet as your first selection, all packets will be available as options for your second packet. The five-color packet can appear as an option for your second packet regardless of which packet you selected first. The five-color packet is just as likely to appear as any other valid.
Title: Above the Clouds
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Spectral Sailor
1 Kitesail Corsair
1 Waterkin Shaman
1 Ghost-Lit Drifter
1 Bounty of the Deep
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Aeromoeba
1 Wonder
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Recalibrate
1 Capture Sphere
Title: Animated
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Floodhound
1 Witching Well
1 Burdened Aerialist
1 Hard Evidence
1 Resculpt
1 Animating Faerie
1 Skilled Animator
1 Rise and Shine
1 Giant's Amulet
1 Icy Manipulator
1 Ethereal Grasp
Title: Bears
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Mother Bear
1 Grizzly Bears
1 Vivien's Grizzly
1 Bloodline Pretender
1 Faceless Agent
1 Professor of Zoomancy
1 Littjara Glade-Warden
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Incremental Growth
1 Ayula, Queen Among Bears
1 Skyshroud Ambush
Title: Cycling
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Flourishing Fox
1 Drannith Healer
1 Snare Tactician
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Oketra's Attendant
1 Imposing Vantasaur
1 Valiant Rescuer
1 Wingsteed Trainer
1 Benalish Partisan
1 Pacifism
1 Forsake the Worldly
Title: Davriel
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Black Cat
1 Manor Guardian
1 Fell Specter
1 Goremand
1 Reaper of Night
1 Murder
1 Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Davriel, Soul Broker
1 Pelakka Predation
Title: Delirium
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Foul Watcher
1 Raving Visionary
1 Scuttletide
1 Gouged Zealot
1 Unholy Heat
1 Dragon's Rage Channeler
1 Bloodbraid Marauder
1 Prophetic Titan
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Chromatic Sphere
1 Cycling Land
Title: Enchanted
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Squirrel Sanctuary
1 Setessan Skirmisher
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Veteran Charger
1 Lagonna-Band Storyteller
1 Captivating Unicorn
1 Fall of the Imposter
1 Reprobation
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Cycling Land
Title: Energy
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Longtusk Stalker
1 Servant of the Conduit
1 Sage of Shaila's Claim
1 Thriving Rhino
1 Veteran Charger
1 Peema Aether-Seer
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Courage in Crisis
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Smell Fear
Title: Evolving
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Sauroform Hybrid
1 Shambleshark
1 Mentor of Evos Isle
1 Elusive Krasis
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Sharktocrab
1 Adaptive Snapjaw
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Simic Ascendancy
1 Smell Fear
1 Bred for the Hunt
1 Cycling Land
Title: Flickering
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Restoration Angel
1 Soulherder
1 Vesperlark
1 Specimen Collector
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Irregular Cohort
1 Faerie Seer
1 Monoskelion
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cloudshift
1 Pacifism
1 Cycling Land
Title: Freyalise
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Llanowar Elves
1 Skyshroud Lookout
1 Paradise Druid
1 Faceless Agent
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Elderleaf Mentor
1 Grizzled Outrider
1 Song of Freyalise
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan
1 Arbor Armament
Title: Goblins
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Reckless Ringleader
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Krenko's Command
1 Gempalm Incinerator
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Battle Squadron
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Goblin Oriflamme
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Title: Goblin Fodder
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Pashalik Mons
1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant
1Goblin Rally
1 Reckless Ringleader
1 Munitions Expert
1 Krenko's Command
1 Warteye Witch
1 Mob
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Sure Strike
1 Goatnap
1 Cycling Land
Title: Humans
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Thalia's Lieutenant
1 Zhalfirin Decoy
1 Faceless Agent
1 Steadfast Sentry
1 Dueling Coach
1 Wingsteed Trainer
1 Disciple of the Sun
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Fight as One
1 Bonds of Faith
Title: In the Machine
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Arcbound Mouser
1 Fairgrounds Patrol
1 Barbed Spike
1 Chrome Courier
1 Steelfin Whale
1 Etherium Spinner
1 Nettlecyst
1 Glass Casket
1 Icy Manipulator
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Filligree Attendent
1 Cycling Land
Title: Junkyard
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Sparring Construct
1 Ravenous Intruder
1 Myr Sire
1 Breya's Apprentice
1 Destructive Digger
1 Treasure Keeper
1 Slag Strider
1 Kuldotha Flamefiend
1 Lightning Spear
1 Ichor Wellspring
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
Title: Kiora
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Shoreline Scout
1 Sigiled Starfish
1 Coralhelm Guide
1 Man-o'-War
1 Mentor of Evos Isle
1 Waterknot
1 Oneirophage
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Kiora, the Tide's Fury
1 Tightening Coils
1 Bounty of the Deep
Title: Legion
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Thraben Inspector
1 Selfless Savior
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Healer's Hawk
1 Law-Rune Enforcer
1 Lumbering Lightshield
1 Ranger-Captain of Eos
1 Thraben Watcher
1 Abiding Grace
1 Conclave Tribunal
1 Stirring Address
Title: Lost and Found
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Necrogoyf
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Lazotep Chancellor
1 Gilt-Blade Prowler
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Raving Visionary
1 Necromancer's Familiar
1 Rousing Read
1 Bone Shards
1 Recalibrate
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Cycling Land
Title: Madness
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Skophos Reaver
1 Macabre Waltz
1 Terminal Agony
1 Revolutionist
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Chainer, Nightmare Adept
1 Blazing Rootwalla
1 Rakdos Headliner
2 Static Discharge
1 Cycling Land
Title: Many Faced
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Imposter of the Sixth Pride
1 Irregular Cohort
1 King of the Pride
1 Graveshifter
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Changeling Outcast
1 Etchings of the Chosen
1 Thwart the Grave
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Blade Splicer
1 Deadly Alliance
1 Cycling Land
Title: Merfolk
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Shoreline Scout
1 Raving Visionary
1 Shaper Apprentice
1 Faceless Agent
1 Merrow Reejerey
1 Expedition Diviner
1 Merfolk Falconer
1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky
1 Phantasmal Form
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Into the Roil
Title: Modular
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Arcbound Mouser
1 Arcbound Prototype
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Steadfast Sentry
1 Arcbound Slasher
1 Dueling Coach
1 Arcbound Shikari
1 Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp
2 Static Discharge
1 Destructive Digger
1 Cycling Land
Title: Ninjas
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Faerie Seer
1 Passwall Adept
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Throatseeker
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Moonblade Shinobi
1 Ingenious Infiltrator
1 Mist-Syndicate Naga
1 Choking Tethers
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Sudden Edict
1 Cycling Land
Title: On the Draw
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Faerie Vandal
1 Pondering Mage
1 Oneirophage
1 Scour all Possibilities
1 Fists of Flame
1 Seasoned Pyromancer
1 Thundering Djinn
1 Spinehorn Minotaur
1 Bloodhaze Wolverine
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Fire Prophecy
1 Cycling Land
1 Improbable Alliance
Title: Plague
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Shambling Goblin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Plague Wight
1 Manor Guardian
1 Plaguecrafter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 First-Sphere Gargantua
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
1 Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
1 Davriel's Withering
Title: Pumped Up
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Good-Fortune Unicorn
1 Herd Baloth
1 Arcus Acolyte
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Knight of Autumn
1 Pollenbright Druid
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Wild Onslaught
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Cycling Land
Title: Rats
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
2 Rat Colony
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 Marrow-Gnawer
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Mob
Title: Reanimated
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Late to Dinner
1 Young Necromancer
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Priest of Fell Rites
1 Graceful Restoration
1 Breathless Knight
1 Void Beckoner
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Bone Shards
1 Imposing Vantasaur
1 Cycling Land
Title: Relentless
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Excavating Anurid
1 Mother Bear
1 Rotwidow Pack
1 Ransack the Lab
1 Winding Way
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Jungle Creeper
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Timeless Witness
1 Altar of the Goyf
1 Cycling Land
Title: Sarkhan
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Kargan Dragonrider
1 Bogardan Dragonheart
1 Dragon Egg
1 Scion of Shiv
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Volcanic Dragon
1 Hellkite Punisher
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Scorching Dragonfire
1 Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
Title: Scaled Up
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Myr Scrapling
1 Duskshell Crawler
1 Deepwood Denizen
1 Veteran Charger
1 Sabertooth Mauler
1 Bannerhide Krushok
1 Herd Baloth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Hardened Scales
1 Smell Fear
1 Scale Up
1 Vastwood Fortification
Title: Scavenger
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Blazing Rootwalla
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Merchant of the Vale
1 Mad Prophet
1 Incorrigible Youths
1 Revolutionist
1 Lightning Axe
1 Fiery Temper
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Managorger Phoenix
Title: Scorched Earth
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Ruination Rioter
1 Territorial Kavu
1 Springbloom Druid
1 Igneous Elemental
1 Excavating Anurid
1 Murasa Behemoth
1 Throes of Chaos
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Harrow
1 Fast // Furious
1 Timeless Witness
1 Cycling Land
Title: Serra's Realm
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Segovian Angel
1 Youthful Valkyrie
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Angelheart Protector
1 Stalwart Valkyrie
1 Serra Angel
1 Soul of Migration
1 Pacifism
1 Valkyrie's Sword
1 On Serra's Wings
1 Serra, the Benevolent
Title: Sliver Assault
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Bladeback Sliver
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 Cloudshredder Sliver
1 Enduring Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Lancer Sliver
1 Lavabelly Sliver
1 Pacifism
1 Rip Apart
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cycling Land
Title: Sliver Hive
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Manaweft Sliver
1 Diffusion Sliver
1 Dregscape Sliver
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Faceless Agent
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Heartless Act
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Prophetic Prism
1 The First Sliver
1 Sliver Hive
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Unknown Shores
1 Rupture Spire
1 Plains
1 Island
1 Swamp
1 Mountain
1 Forest
Title: Spellcasting
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Storm Caller
1 Rage Forger
1 Living Lightning
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Static Discharge
1 Static Discharge
1 Harmonic Prodigy
1 Reckless Charge
Title: Squirrels
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Squirrel Sovereign
1 Ravenous Squirrel
1 Faceless Agent
1 Nested Shambler
1 Scurry Oak
1 Chatterfang, Squirrel General
1 Drey Keeper
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Might of the Masses
1 Bone Shards
1 Mob
1 Cycling Land
Title: Storm
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Goblin Anarchomancer
1 Chatterstorm
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Captain Ripley Vance
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Hunting Pack
1 Dragonsguard Elite
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Prey's Vengeance
1 Strike it Rich
1 Spreading Insurrection
1 Cycling Land
Title: Teyo
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Thraben Inspector
1 Lumbering Lightshield
1 Kor Skyfisher
1 Roc Egg
1 Teyo, the Shieldmage
1 Wingsteed Trainer
1 Scour the Desert
1 Wall of One Thousand Cuts
1 Teyo, Aegis Adept
1 Pacifism
1 Baffling Defenses
Title: Tinkerer
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Mother Bear
1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist
1 Hard Evidence
1 So Shiny
1 Specimen Collector
1 Junk Winder
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Wavesifter
1 Funnel-Web Recluse
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Sanctuary Raptor
1 Cycling Land
1 Skyshroud Ambush
Title: Undone
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Floodhound
1 Burrog Befuddler
1 Brineborn Cutthroat
1 Exclusion Mage
1 Vexing Gull
1 Pondering Mage
1 Aeromoeba
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Archmage's Charm
1 Supreme Will
1 Exclude
1 Jwari Disruption
Title: Vampire
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Vampire of the Dire Moon
1 Blood Artist
1 Vermin Gorger
1 Skymarch Bloodletter
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Blood Glutton
1 Bloodchief's Thirst
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Cordial Vampire
1 Mark of the Vampire
Title: Zombie
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Nested Shambler
1 Putrid Goblin
1 Undead Augur
1 Mire Triton
1 Lord of the Accursed
1 Fleshbag Marauder
1 Endling
1 Karfell Kennel-Master
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Abnormal Endurance
1 Raise the Draugr
Title: Zoologist
Format: Jumpstart: Historic Horizons
1 Squirrel Sanctuary
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Mother Bear
1 Woodland Champion
1 Yavimaya Sapherd
1 Scurry Oak
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Bestial Menace
1 Chitterspitter
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Overcome
Where Are the Basic Lands?You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet list. That's another feature MTG Arena adds to this release. When you play in Jumpstart: Historic Horizon events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets. Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add cycling lands from Historic Anthology 2 (such as Secluded Steppe) or multicolor dual lands from Core Set 2020 (such as Dismal Backwater) of the appropriate colors to your deck—cycling lands for packets with one color and dual lands for packets with multiple colors.
How Packet Selection WorksJumpstart: Historic Horizons will present you with three options for your first packet. All packets are equally likely to appear, with the exception that for your first packet at least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). The options for the second packet are based on your first packet selection so that you won't be in more than two colors (with the exception of the five-color packet discussed below). If your first packet selection was only one color, then your second packet options will be either a one-color packet or a two-color packet that includes the color of your first selected packet. If your first packet selection was two colors, then your second packet options will include one-color packets that are either of those colors or two-color packets that are the same two colors.
Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Packet Lists(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet. Additionally, card images for new Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards will appear in packet lists at a later time.)
1 Kitesail Corsair
1 Waterkin Shaman
1 Ghost-Lit Drifter
1 Bounty of the Deep
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Aeromoeba
1 Wonder
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Recalibrate
1 Capture Sphere
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|30%
|30%
|30%
|10%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Grizzly Bears
1 Vivien's Grizzly
1 Bloodline Pretender
1 Faceless Agent
1 Professor of Zoomancy
1 Littjara Glade-Warden
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Incremental Growth
1 Ayula, Queen Among Bears
1 Skyshroud Ambush
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|30%
|10%
|–
|–
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Black Cat
1 Manor Guardian
1 Fell Specter
1 Goremand
1 Reaper of Night
1 Murder
1 Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Davriel, Soul Broker
1 Pelakka Predation
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|100%
|0%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
1 Raving Visionary
1 Scuttletide
1 Gouged Zealot
1 Unholy Heat
1 Dragon's Rage Channeler
1 Bloodbraid Marauder
1 Prophetic Titan
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Chromatic Sphere
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Setessan Skirmisher
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Veteran Charger
1 Lagonna-Band Storyteller
1 Captivating Unicorn
1 Fall of the Imposter
1 Reprobation
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|33%
|33%
|34%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|30%
|10%
|–
|–
1 Servant of the Conduit
1 Sage of Shaila's Claim
1 Thriving Rhino
1 Veteran Charger
1 Peema Aether-Seer
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Courage in Crisis
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Smell Fear
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|80%
|20%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Shambleshark
1 Mentor of Evos Isle
1 Elusive Krasis
1 Urban Daggertooth
1 Sharktocrab
1 Adaptive Snapjaw
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Simic Ascendancy
1 Smell Fear
1 Bred for the Hunt
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|60%
|10%
|30%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Soulherder
1 Vesperlark
1 Specimen Collector
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Irregular Cohort
1 Faerie Seer
1 Monoskelion
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cloudshift
1 Pacifism
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|66%
|34%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Skyshroud Lookout
1 Paradise Druid
1 Faceless Agent
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Elderleaf Mentor
1 Grizzled Outrider
1 Song of Freyalise
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan
1 Arbor Armament
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Krenko's Command
1 Gempalm Incinerator
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Battle Squadron
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Goblin Oriflamme
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant
1Goblin Rally
1 Reckless Ringleader
1 Munitions Expert
1 Krenko's Command
1 Warteye Witch
1 Mob
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Sure Strike
1 Goatnap
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
1 Fairgrounds Patrol
1 Barbed Spike
1 Chrome Courier
1 Steelfin Whale
1 Etherium Spinner
1 Nettlecyst
1 Glass Casket
1 Icy Manipulator
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Filligree Attendent
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|20%
|30%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Ravenous Intruder
1 Myr Sire
1 Breya's Apprentice
1 Destructive Digger
1 Treasure Keeper
1 Slag Strider
1 Kuldotha Flamefiend
1 Lightning Spear
1 Ichor Wellspring
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40%
|30%
|30%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Lazotep Chancellor
1 Gilt-Blade Prowler
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Raving Visionary
1 Necromancer's Familiar
1 Rousing Read
1 Bone Shards
1 Recalibrate
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|66%
|34%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Skophos Reaver
1 Macabre Waltz
1 Terminal Agony
1 Revolutionist
1 Hell Mongrel
1 Chainer, Nightmare Adept
1 Blazing Rootwalla
1 Rakdos Headliner
2 Static Discharge
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Irregular Cohort
1 King of the Pride
1 Graveshifter
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Changeling Outcast
1 Etchings of the Chosen
1 Thwart the Grave
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Blade Splicer
1 Deadly Alliance
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Raving Visionary
1 Shaper Apprentice
1 Faceless Agent
1 Merrow Reejerey
1 Expedition Diviner
1 Merfolk Falconer
1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky
1 Phantasmal Form
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Into the Roil
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|30%
|30%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Arcbound Prototype
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Steadfast Sentry
1 Arcbound Slasher
1 Dueling Coach
1 Arcbound Shikari
1 Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp
2 Static Discharge
1 Destructive Digger
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|66%
|34%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Passwall Adept
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Throatseeker
1 Venomous Changeling
1 Moonblade Shinobi
1 Ingenious Infiltrator
1 Mist-Syndicate Naga
1 Choking Tethers
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Sudden Edict
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|80%
|20%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Pondering Mage
1 Oneirophage
1 Scour all Possibilities
1 Fists of Flame
1 Seasoned Pyromancer
1 Thundering Djinn
1 Spinehorn Minotaur
1 Bloodhaze Wolverine
1 Ethereal Grasp
1 Fire Prophecy
1 Cycling Land
1 Improbable Alliance
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|70%
|30%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
1 Plague Wight
1 Manor Guardian
1 Plaguecrafter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 First-Sphere Gargantua
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
1 Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
1 Davriel's Withering
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|66%
|34%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
1 Good-Fortune Unicorn
1 Herd Baloth
1 Arcus Acolyte
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Knight of Autumn
1 Pollenbright Druid
1 Leonin Sanctifier
1 Wild Onslaught
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Captured by Lagacs
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Plaguecrafter's Familiar
2 Rat Colony
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Boneyard Aberration
1 Marrow-Gnawer
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Mob
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
1 Late to Dinner
1 Young Necromancer
1 Archfiend of Sorrows
1 Priest of Fell Rites
1 Graceful Restoration
1 Breathless Knight
1 Void Beckoner
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Bone Shards
1 Imposing Vantasaur
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|66%
|34%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|33%
|34%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Mother Bear
1 Rotwidow Pack
1 Ransack the Lab
1 Winding Way
1 Feed the Serpent
1 Jungle Creeper
1 Cabal Initiate
1 Pool of Vigorous Growth
1 Timeless Witness
1 Altar of the Goyf
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Kargan Dragonrider
1 Bogardan Dragonheart
1 Dragon Egg
1 Scion of Shiv
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Volcanic Dragon
1 Hellkite Punisher
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Scorching Dragonfire
1 Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Duskshell Crawler
1 Deepwood Denizen
1 Veteran Charger
1 Sabertooth Mauler
1 Bannerhide Krushok
1 Herd Baloth
1 Wren's Run Hydra
1 Hardened Scales
1 Smell Fear
1 Scale Up
1 Vastwood Fortification
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|20%
|30%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Fissure Wizard
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Merchant of the Vale
1 Mad Prophet
1 Incorrigible Youths
1 Revolutionist
1 Lightning Axe
1 Fiery Temper
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Managorger Phoenix
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
1 Territorial Kavu
1 Springbloom Druid
1 Igneous Elemental
1 Excavating Anurid
1 Murasa Behemoth
1 Throes of Chaos
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Harrow
1 Fast // Furious
1 Timeless Witness
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|70%
|30%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 Cloudshredder Sliver
1 Enduring Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Lancer Sliver
1 Lavabelly Sliver
1 Pacifism
1 Rip Apart
1 Baffling Defenses
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Diffusion Sliver
1 Dregscape Sliver
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Faceless Agent
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 First Sliver's Chosen
1 Heartless Act
1 Raise the Draugr
1 Prophetic Prism
1 The First Sliver
1 Sliver Hive
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Unknown Shores
1 Rupture Spire
1 Plains
1 Island
1 Swamp
1 Mountain
1 Forest
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Storm Caller
1 Rage Forger
1 Living Lightning
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Static Discharge
1 Static Discharge
1 Harmonic Prodigy
1 Reckless Charge
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|60%
|40%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Ravenous Squirrel
1 Faceless Agent
1 Nested Shambler
1 Scurry Oak
1 Chatterfang, Squirrel General
1 Drey Keeper
1 Webweaver Changeling
1 Might of the Masses
1 Bone Shards
1 Mob
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
1 Chatterstorm
1 Faithless Salvaging
1 Captain Ripley Vance
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Hunting Pack
1 Dragonsguard Elite
1 Sarkhan's Scorn
1 Prey's Vengeance
1 Strike it Rich
1 Spreading Insurrection
1 Cycling Land
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|67%
|33%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|60%
|20%
|20%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist
1 Hard Evidence
1 So Shiny
1 Specimen Collector
1 Junk Winder
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Wavesifter
1 Funnel-Web Recluse
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Sanctuary Raptor
1 Cycling Land
1 Skyshroud Ambush
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|70%
|30%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|80%
|20%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|80%
|20%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Blood Artist
1 Vermin Gorger
1 Skymarch Bloodletter
1 Faceless Agent
1 Graveshifter
1 Blood Glutton
1 Bloodchief's Thirst
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Cordial Vampire
1 Mark of the Vampire
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|75%
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
1 Putrid Goblin
1 Undead Augur
1 Mire Triton
1 Lord of the Accursed
1 Fleshbag Marauder
1 Endling
1 Karfell Kennel-Master
1 Davriel's Withering
1 Abnormal Endurance
1 Raise the Draugr
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|25%
|25%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
1 Glimmer Bairn
1 Mother Bear
1 Woodland Champion
1 Yavimaya Sapherd
1 Scurry Oak
1 Trumpeting Herd
1 Bestial Menace
1 Chitterspitter
1 Skyshroud Ambush
1 Overcome
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|34%
|33%
|33%
|–
|–
|70%
|30%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50%
|20%
|30%
|–
|–