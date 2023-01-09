Welcome to MTG Arena in 2023!

We're back, and we've got lots in store for players this year, including quite a few things happening right here in January. Arena Decathlon is going on right now, a Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are coming up this weekend, and the Arena Open featuring Kaldheim arrives on the weekend of January 21–22.

And then there's Phyrexia: All Will Be One clawing at the gates with three new pre-order bundles we'll detail below.

In 2023, Magic will be changed forever, so buckle up, steel yourself, gird your loins, and all the other metaphors to prepare for what's to come!

Arena Decathlon Happening Now!

The new year promptly kicked off with the huge Arena Decathlon series of events, and they're going on right now. It's not too late to join in and earn a spot in the Arena Decathlon Finals, where you could win one of every card in the forthcoming set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One!

Plus, everyone who enters an Arena Decathlon event will receive the Bronze Sundering Titan sleeve!

Here's what's coming up:

January 7–10

Decathlon 5 – The Brothers' War Traditional Draft*

– The Brothers' War Traditional Draft* Decathlon 6 – Alchemy

January 10–13

Decathlon 7 – Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft*

– Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft* Decathlon 8 – Traditional Explorer

January 13–16

Decathlon 9 – Omniscience Draft*

– Omniscience Draft* Decathlon 10 – On the Edge

*These are Phantom events, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.

You can find complete details and prizes covered in the Arena Decathlon article.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order Bundles On Sale Next Week

Next Tuesday, January 17, the pre-order period for Phyrexia: All Will Be One begins. We're increasing our pre-order offerings to three bundles for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with two bundles at new, lower price points.

We're keeping our Pack Bundle , as we've seen this provides our players with value in their Constructed play when starting off a new card set.

, as we've seen this provides our players with value in their Constructed play when starting off a new card set. We've lowered the price on our Play Bundle and focused on Limited play value through Draft and Sealed tokens.

and focused on Limited play value through Draft and Sealed tokens. We're introducing the Pass Bundle at the lowest price point of the three, which includes the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass, a pre-order pet, and themed cosmetics for broader audience value.

Feel like more than one of these is a good fit for you? Purchase two, or all three bundles—whatever is right for you! Our goal is to explore options that are affordable and that match our players' styles and objectives. There are lots of different players of Magic and MTG Arena, and we want to offer content for as many of them as possible worldwide.

Golden Packs Based on community feedback and positive data, Golden Packs will continue with Phyrexia: All Will Be One for pack purchases. Players who purchase the Jace Pack Bundle will receive five Golden Packs that can be opened at the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. After release, purchasing Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs will add to the Golden Pack progress meter. Note that The Brothers' War and Alchemy: The Brothers' War pack purchases will no longer progress the meter after the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Jace Pack Bundle $49.99/€49.99 Available at purchase: Jace sleeve Available at release (February 7, 2023): 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs

5x Golden Packs

Jace card

Jace depth art card style Koth Play Bundle $24.99/€24.99 Available at purchase: Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve

Available at release (February 7, 2023): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Koth, Fire of Resistance card



Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style Elesh Norn Pass Bundle $14.99/€14.99 Available at purchase: Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve



Flensing Raptor pet Available at release (February 7, 2023): Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card



Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style

January 13: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three

We're coming up on that weekend each month where you can jump into the Premier Play fast track and line yourself up for a quick invitation to the Arena Championship 3 and an invitation to the Pro Tour! It's a two-step power move, and it starts this weekend with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event on Friday, January 13. Rack up four wins, and you'll receive an invitation to the January Qualifier Weekend event that immediately follows!

January 14: Qualifier Weekend And this is step two in your Premier Play power move! You've earned your invitation to the two-day Qualifier Weekend event, and now you have the opportunity to really shine. Compete on Day One, January 14, for a token to get you into the Day Two event. Then, earn seven wins on Day Two, January 15, to claim your invitation to Arena Championship 3 and the Pro Tour!

Arena Open: Kaldheim, January 21–22