MTG Arena Announcements, January 9, 2023
Welcome to MTG Arena in 2023!
We're back, and we've got lots in store for players this year, including quite a few things happening right here in January. Arena Decathlon is going on right now, a Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are coming up this weekend, and the Arena Open featuring Kaldheim arrives on the weekend of January 21–22.
And then there's Phyrexia: All Will Be One clawing at the gates with three new pre-order bundles we'll detail below.
In 2023, Magic will be changed forever, so buckle up, steel yourself, gird your loins, and all the other metaphors to prepare for what's to come!
Arena Decathlon Happening Now!
The new year promptly kicked off with the huge Arena Decathlon series of events, and they're going on right now. It's not too late to join in and earn a spot in the Arena Decathlon Finals, where you could win one of every card in the forthcoming set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One!
Plus, everyone who enters an Arena Decathlon event will receive the Bronze Sundering Titan sleeve!
Here's what's coming up:
January 7–10
- Decathlon 5 – The Brothers' War Traditional Draft*
- Decathlon 6 – Alchemy
January 10–13
- Decathlon 7 – Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft*
- Decathlon 8 – Traditional Explorer
January 13–16
- Decathlon 9 – Omniscience Draft*
- Decathlon 10 – On the Edge
*These are Phantom events, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.
You can find complete details and prizes covered in the Arena Decathlon article.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order Bundles On Sale Next Week
Next Tuesday, January 17, the pre-order period for Phyrexia: All Will Be One begins. We're increasing our pre-order offerings to three bundles for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with two bundles at new, lower price points.
- We're keeping our Pack Bundle, as we've seen this provides our players with value in their Constructed play when starting off a new card set.
- We've lowered the price on our Play Bundle and focused on Limited play value through Draft and Sealed tokens.
- We're introducing the Pass Bundle at the lowest price point of the three, which includes the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass, a pre-order pet, and themed cosmetics for broader audience value.
Feel like more than one of these is a good fit for you? Purchase two, or all three bundles—whatever is right for you! Our goal is to explore options that are affordable and that match our players' styles and objectives. There are lots of different players of Magic and MTG Arena, and we want to offer content for as many of them as possible worldwide.
Golden Packs
Based on community feedback and positive data, Golden Packs will continue with Phyrexia: All Will Be One for pack purchases. Players who purchase the Jace Pack Bundle will receive five Golden Packs that can be opened at the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. After release, purchasing Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs will add to the Golden Pack progress meter. Note that The Brothers' War and Alchemy: The Brothers' War pack purchases will no longer progress the meter after the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
Jace Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at purchase:
- Jace sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Jace card
- Jace depth art card style
Koth Play Bundle
$24.99/€24.99
Available at purchase:
- Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Koth, Fire of Resistance card
- Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style
Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
$14.99/€14.99
Available at purchase:
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve
- Flensing Raptor pet
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style
January 13: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three
We're coming up on that weekend each month where you can jump into the Premier Play fast track and line yourself up for a quick invitation to the Arena Championship 3 and an invitation to the Pro Tour! It's a two-step power move, and it starts this weekend with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event on Friday, January 13. Rack up four wins, and you'll receive an invitation to the January Qualifier Weekend event that immediately follows!
January 14: Qualifier Weekend
And this is step two in your Premier Play power move! You've earned your invitation to the two-day Qualifier Weekend event, and now you have the opportunity to really shine. Compete on Day One, January 14, for a token to get you into the Day Two event. Then, earn seven wins on Day Two, January 15, to claim your invitation to Arena Championship 3 and the Pro Tour!
Arena Open: Kaldheim, January 21–22
Feel that bitter bite in the air? Kaldheim is polar vortexing its way into MTG Arena for the next Arena Open, kicking off Saturday, January 21, and continuing through Sunday, January 22. Scale your way to the peak of the competition and earn as much as $2,000 and an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend!
Plus, all participants receive a Memory Lapse sleeve!
Get all the Arena Open: Kaldheim details!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 10–12: Alchemy All Access
- January 17–19: Kaldheim Phantom Draft
- January 24–26: Momir
- January 31–February 2: Artisan
- February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access
Quick Draft
- January 7–20: Dominaria United
- January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War
- February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Other Events
- January 7–10
Decathlon 5: Traditional Draft*
Decathlon 6: Alchemy
- January 10–13
Decathlon 7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft*
Decathlon 8: Traditional Explorer
- January 13–16
Decathlon 9: Omniscience Draft*
Decathlon 10: On the Edge
- January 21
Finals: Traditional Phantom Duplicate Sealed*
* Phantom events: cards in these events are not added to your collection.
- January 16–31: Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft
- January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Play-Ins
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
January
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Alchemy
February
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Qualifier Weekends
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
January
- Qualifier Weekend
January 14, 6 a.m. PT–January 16, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Alchemy (Best-of-Three)
February
- Qualifier Weekend
February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open January 21–22
- Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
All participants will receive the Memory Lapse sleeve.
- Day 2, January 22: Kaldheim Player Draft
There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.
- Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
Arena Championship 2
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 2
March 18–19, 2023
- Format:
Swiss: ONE Draft + Historic
Top 8: Historic
- Format:
January 2023 Ranked Season
The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: