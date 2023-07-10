In this edition:

Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3 Arrive July 18!

Two new anthologies arrive on July 18, introducing a total of 50 Magic cards to digital play! Historic gets an injection of 25 cards with Historic Anthology 7 that deepens the format even further.

Also on July 18, the Explorer format gets 25 new-to-digital cards with Explorer Anthology 3 that expand this exciting and growing format. It's not just Explorer that'll benefit from these additions—these cards will be legal in all Historic formats!

Previews for both sets are wrapping up today! Once previews are complete, you can see the full card lists in the Explorer Anthology 3 and Historic Anthology 7 Card Image Galleries!

Play The Two (Command) Towers Brawl Now through July 14

Your favorite legendary creature from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ is ready to command your 60-card Alchemy-legal Brawl deck into battle until July 14! Legendary creatures and planeswalkers are banned except those from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Play, win Core Set 2021 showcase basic lands, and change decks as much as you want until the event ends!

July Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

This weekend has two back-to-back events that can get you into the competitive Magic track fast—a track that could lead the very best players to the Arena Championship 4 later this year and the MagicCon Pro Tour to be held in Chicago in February 2024!

This Friday is the Qualifier Play-In on Friday, which features The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed Deck Best-of-Three matches that can earn top performers an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend.

The Qualifier Weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 15, with the entry window opening at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and the event starting at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). The format is also The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed Deck. This is a two-day event that concludes on Sunday, July 16. Top players on Day Two with seven match wins earn invitations to the Arena Championship 4 and the Pro Tour in February 2024!

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 11–13: Historic Brawl

July 18–20: Standard

July 25–27: Dominaria United Bot Draft

August 1–3: Alchemy

Quick Draft

July 11–18: The Brothers' War

July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

August 1–5: Dominaria United

Other Events

June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed

July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers

July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

July 21–24: Historic Metagame Challenge

July 25–August 3: The Brothers' War Premier Draft

July 28–30: Explorer Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT

August

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

August 5, 6 a.m PT Format: Explorer

August 5, 6 a.m PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT

July 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.