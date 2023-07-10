MTG Arena Announcements – July 10, 2023
In this edition:
- Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3 Arrive July 18!
- Play The Two (Command) Towers Brawl Now through July 14
- July Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend
- Event Schedule
Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3 Arrive July 18!
Two new anthologies arrive on July 18, introducing a total of 50 Magic cards to digital play! Historic gets an injection of 25 cards with Historic Anthology 7 that deepens the format even further.
Also on July 18, the Explorer format gets 25 new-to-digital cards with Explorer Anthology 3 that expand this exciting and growing format. It's not just Explorer that'll benefit from these additions—these cards will be legal in all Historic formats!
Previews for both sets are wrapping up today! Once previews are complete, you can see the full card lists in the Explorer Anthology 3 and Historic Anthology 7 Card Image Galleries!
Play The Two (Command) Towers Brawl Now through July 14
Your favorite legendary creature from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ is ready to command your 60-card Alchemy-legal Brawl deck into battle until July 14! Legendary creatures and planeswalkers are banned except those from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.
Play, win Core Set 2021 showcase basic lands, and change decks as much as you want until the event ends!
July Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend
This weekend has two back-to-back events that can get you into the competitive Magic track fast—a track that could lead the very best players to the Arena Championship 4 later this year and the MagicCon Pro Tour to be held in Chicago in February 2024!
This Friday is the Qualifier Play-In on Friday, which features The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed Deck Best-of-Three matches that can earn top performers an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend.
The Qualifier Weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 15, with the entry window opening at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and the event starting at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). The format is also The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed Deck. This is a two-day event that concludes on Sunday, July 16. Top players on Day Two with seven match wins earn invitations to the Arena Championship 4 and the Pro Tour in February 2024!
Event Schedule
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- July 11–13: Historic Brawl
- July 18–20: Standard
- July 25–27: Dominaria United Bot Draft
- August 1–3: Alchemy
Quick Draft
- July 11–18: The Brothers' War
- July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- August 1–5: Dominaria United
Other Events
- June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed
- July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers
- July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
- July 21–24: Historic Metagame Challenge
- July 25–August 3: The Brothers' War Premier Draft
- July 28–30: Explorer Metagame Challenge
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
July
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
August
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
August 5, 6 a.m PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Weekend
August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
July 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
- Twitter @MTG_Arena
- Facebook @MTGArena
- Instagram @mtgarena
- TikTok @MTGArena
- MTG Arena YouTube channel
- Magic: The Gathering Discord channel
- Threads @mtgarena
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.