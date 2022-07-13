July Qualifier Play-In This Saturday

The first Qualifier Play-In event for the month of July is set for this Saturday, July 16, beginning at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC). This is your opportunity to prove your Magic prowess in next-level Premier Play competition and perhaps even claim an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend event—the stepping stone to the Arena Championships.

Saturday's Qualifier Play-In format will be Best-of-One Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed (in Phantom events, cards from the event are not added to your collection), so check out the Event Schedule below for events you can play to sharpen your skills with the new set!

Dragons, Dragons, Dragons—Plus Rulebook Card Styles!

We're celebrating the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate by unleashing a flight of Dragons (or is it a flock? A covey of Dragons? No, that doesn't sound right) in a pair of new events!

Thursday, July 14: Dragon Brawl

Dragon Brawl kicks off tomorrow, July 14 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)! Revel in your draconic grandeur in this Historic Brawl with preconstructed decks featuring legendary Dragon commanders. There are ten rulebook card styles you can earn, including these!

Get all of the Dragon Brawl event details, see all of the card styles you can collect, and start playing before this event soars off into the sunset on July 18!

Monday, July 18: Dragons & Dungeons

Delve into dungeons on the backs of Dragons in the Dragons & Dungeons event July 18–28! In this Historic Singleton All-Access event, Dragons with mana value 5+ are cheaper, and every second spell will venture you further into the dungeon.

This is an All-Access event, so you can use cards that aren't in your collection! Let your creativity run wild! As you plunder, you'll receive rulebook card styles of legendary creatures from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, like these:

See all the available card styles and find all the event details in the Dragons & Dungeons event article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

July 15–18: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Constructed

July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons

Quick Draft

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Additional Premier Drafts

July 22–28: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 28–August 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

August 2–7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

July 19–21: Historic Pauper

July 26–28: Singleton

August 2–4: Explorer

August 9–11: Historic Artisan

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

July 30–31 Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft

Best-of-Three only



Everyone who enters the Day 1 event will receive the Baldur's Gate Dragon sleeve featuring art by Justine Jones!

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

July

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

July

Qualifier Weekend

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m. Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format for both days: Alchemy

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

July 2022 Ranked Season

The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

