MTG Arena Announcements, July 13, 2022
July Qualifier Play-In This Saturday
The first Qualifier Play-In event for the month of July is set for this Saturday, July 16, beginning at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC). This is your opportunity to prove your Magic prowess in next-level Premier Play competition and perhaps even claim an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend event—the stepping stone to the Arena Championships.
Saturday's Qualifier Play-In format will be Best-of-One Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed (in Phantom events, cards from the event are not added to your collection), so check out the Event Schedule below for events you can play to sharpen your skills with the new set!
Dragons, Dragons, Dragons—Plus Rulebook Card Styles!
We're celebrating the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate by unleashing a flight of Dragons (or is it a flock? A covey of Dragons? No, that doesn't sound right) in a pair of new events!
Thursday, July 14: Dragon Brawl
Dragon Brawl kicks off tomorrow, July 14 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)! Revel in your draconic grandeur in this Historic Brawl with preconstructed decks featuring legendary Dragon commanders. There are ten rulebook card styles you can earn, including these!
Get all of the Dragon Brawl event details, see all of the card styles you can collect, and start playing before this event soars off into the sunset on July 18!
Monday, July 18: Dragons & Dungeons
Delve into dungeons on the backs of Dragons in the Dragons & Dungeons event July 18–28! In this Historic Singleton All-Access event, Dragons with mana value 5+ are cheaper, and every second spell will venture you further into the dungeon.
This is an All-Access event, so you can use cards that aren't in your collection! Let your creativity run wild! As you plunder, you'll receive rulebook card styles of legendary creatures from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, like these:
See all the available card styles and find all the event details in the Dragons & Dungeons event article.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
- July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 14–18: Dragon Brawl
- July 15–18: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Constructed
- July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons
Quick Draft
- July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
- August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
Additional Premier Drafts
- July 22–28: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- July 28–August 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- August 2–7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.
- July 19–21: Historic Pauper
- July 26–28: Singleton
- August 2–4: Explorer
- August 9–11: Historic Artisan
Arena Open
Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).
Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).
- July 30–31
- Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed
Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft
Best-of-Three only
- Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed
Everyone who enters the Day 1 event will receive the Baldur's Gate Dragon sleeve featuring art by Justine Jones!
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).
Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.
Qualifier Play-In Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.
July
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
August
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy
Qualifier Weekend Events
Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
July
- Qualifier Weekend
July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.
- Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
August
- Qualifier Weekend
August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.
- Format for both days: Alchemy
July 2022 Ranked Season
The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: