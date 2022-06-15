Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Preorders Begin Next Week

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate is on the . . . uh, horizon! Preorder the new set beginning next Thursday, June 23.

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate is MTG Arena's way of bringing the tabletop set Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate to the digital space. The tabletop Commander set posed some natural challenges, so we brought over cards directly where we could, then had Donald Smith lead the design on 81 new cards. With some truly wild mechanics for more Baldur's Gate style, plus returning flavorful reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, this set is both a major expansion for Alchemy and a great draft experience!

Below is a taste of a few cards you'll find in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, including returning cards from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, rebalanced cards for Alchemy from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate and Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, plus reimagined cards featuring a mechanic we're not showing off yet!

UPDATE: you can see more cards in the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery, too!

Preorder Bundles

There will be two value-packed bundles available for preorder starting next week. We'll cover the full contents next week, but here's a sample:

Pack Bundle will feature 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mythic Packs.

Play Bundle will include the first 10 Mastery levels.

Early Access is Back!

Did you enjoy Early Access for Streets of New Capenna? It's back, and for the first time showing off an Alchemy release! Fans and friends can watch their favorite streamers and content creators share the first Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate gameplay from July 5 at 10 a.m. PT though July 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Are you a streamer or creator interested in Early Access for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate? We may have room for you to join in the fun. Here are a few ways to get in touch with the right folks for your location to let them know you're available for Early Access

Exciting Events

The first few weeks following release will include:

Jump In! update

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed July 7–29 Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Sealed

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Premier Draft and Traditional Draft July 7–September 1

A new Alchemy Metagame Challenge July 8–11 Bring your Alchemy deck and play Best-of-Three matches to win gold and Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs!

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Constructed July 15–18 Bring your best Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate deck!

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate–themed festivals mid-July—stay tuned for details!

For a comprehensive list of all upcoming events, including dates, start and end times, check out the Event Schedule below.

Prerelease Voucher Visual Bug

We're aware of the visual bug with the Prerelease vouchers. This should be fixed in tomorrow's update. It is only a visual bug—no need to re-enter your code or get a new one in order to redeem your vouchers.

Update to Explorer Banned List

There was a ban announcement last week for the tabletop Pioneer format. MTG Arena's Explorer format is, as much as possible, a reflection of Pioneer, and so we've banned [autocard]Expressive Iteration[/autocard] in Explorer.

For more information, please refer to the Pioneer B&R announcement and last week's MTG Arena blog.

Qualifier Play-In Event This Friday

The June 17–18 Qualifier Play-In event is the final opportunity to qualify for the June Qualifier Weekend if you haven't already qualified! The event begins on June 17 at 6 a.m. PT and will be in the Explorer format with Best-of-Three matches.

June Qualifier Weekend This Weekend!

The June Qualifier Weekend begins this Saturday, June 18, at 6 a.m. PT with two days of competition wrapping up on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. PT. The format both days is Explorer.

Entry to Day One and Day Two events close at 8 a.m. PT both days. Get complete details on competitive play in the 2022 Premier Play article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

June 17–24: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube

July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

Quick Draft

June 10–24: Streets of New Capenna

June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

June 21–23: Alchemy

June 28–30: Momir (with multicolor spells!)

July 5–7: Historic Artisan

July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

June 17, 6 a.m.–June 18, 3 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Explorer format) Final way to qualify for June Qualifier Weekend!

July 16, 6 a.m.–June 17, 6 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.

June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two: Explorer format

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed



June 2022 Ranked Season

The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Streets of New Capenna pack

: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold