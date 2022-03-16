State of the Game – Alchemy: Kamigawa

Alchemy: Kamigawa arrives in MTG Arena this Thursday, March 17, and Jay Parker gives us a look at the 30-card set, improvements coming to MTG Arena, and lots more in the Alchemy: Kamigawa State of the Game article.

Alchemy: Kamigawa Arrives March 17!

The MTG Arena Store will have Alchemy: Kamigawa packs and bundles available this Thursday, March 17. Check out new cards from Alchemy: Kamigawa you can add to your collection!

1x Alchemy: Kamigawa pack for 1,000 gold

15x Alchemy: Kamigawa packs for 3,000 gems

Also, look for new bundles available in the Store, including the Tamiyo Compleat Bundle, Koi Pet Bundle, Spirited Companion Bundle, and several depth-art bundles!

Read the Alchemy: Kamigawa State of the Game article for details on the release and what's coming in MTG Arena.

MTG Arena Economy Discussion on Weekly MTG

Tune in to Weekly MTG on Twitch this Thursday, March 17, at 2:30 p.m. PT for a discussion of the MTG Arena economy—how it works, the whys behind its design, and goals driving it. There will also be a Q&A session, so get your questions ready!

The Unbroken Blade Begins This Friday

Master the ways of the samurai in The Unbroken Blade event coming March 18–25. The Studying the Blade emblem you receive will keep your solitary attackers strong and slicing through the competition, giving +1/+1 to creatures that attack alone (or a +1/+1 counter if you pay the additional life cost).

Prizes include twelve showcase Samurai card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, such as this one:

Collect all twelve card styles before the event ends on March 25!

Out of the Shadows, March 25–April 1

After The Unbroken Blade ends, jump into the Out of the Shadows event to continue adding to your card styles collection—this time with Ninja card styles. From March 25 to April 1, enter the streets of Towashi with the Out of the Shadows emblem that can strengthen your creatures and let them spring from the shadows in surprise attacks on your opponents!

Prizes include twelve showcase Ninja card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, like this one:

Play in the First Alchemy Metagame Challenge March 25–28!

Bring your Alchemy deck and compete in the first Alchemy Metagame Challenge the weekend of March 25–28! These will be Best-of-Three matches with prizes based on the number of matches you win:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 5,000 gold + 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold + 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold + 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold + 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold + 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold + 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold 0 wins 500 gold

Plus, all players who enter will receive the Ogre Mask sleeve!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

March 15–17: Standard Shakeup

March 22–24: What Was Written This event uses all MTG Arena's cards from Standard format releases starting with Return to Ravnica.

March 29–31: On the Edge

April 5–7: Challenger Showcase

April 12–14: Blast from the Past This event uses all MTG Arena's cards from Standard format releases from Ixalan to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.



Quick Draft

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 29–May 12: Kaldheim

Arena Open

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)

March 17–26: Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Developer's Note : We've put Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty back on our event schedule based on feedback we received from players who were hoping to have more opportunities to practice for the upcoming Qualifier Weekend. While there may be times when we won't be able to make these kinds of adjustments, if we can, we will!

March 18–25: The Unbroken Blade

March 25–April 1: Out of the Shadows

March 25–28: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

April 1–8: Dominaria Premier Draft

April 8–15: Sealed Ravnica Mixer

March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).