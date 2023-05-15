In this edition:

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Is Out Now!

The fallout from the Phyrexian war has left survivors across the Multiverse to pick up the pieces of their homes and their lives. March of the Machine: The Aftermath is out on MTG Arena and catches us up with those survivors now with new cards.

Have you claimed the three March of the Machine: The Aftermath packs we sent out to your inbox this past Thursday? Jump and claim those to start your collection off with the new set.

We also sent out 2,000 XP to your inbox for the downtime experienced by Android users last Tuesday. Tomorrow is the last day to claim it, so go get that now if you haven't yet before it's gone!

Arena Open This Weekend: March of the Machine Limited

The next Arena Open happens this weekend, May 20 –21! Challenge opponents in March of the Machine Sealed and Draft matches for an opportunity to win up to $2,000 and an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend event.

Everyone who enters will receive the Archangel Awakening sleeve:

Nathan Steuer: Pro Tour March of the Machine Winner!

A big shoutout to the entire Top 8 who demonstrated their amazing Magic skills during the MagicCon Minneapolis Pro Tour event, and congratulations to Nathan Steuer who claimed his fourth premier event win at Pro Tour March of the Machine! Will he continue his winning streak in Arena Championship 3? We'll find out in a couple of weeks!

Until then, check out the coverage, brackets, decklists, videos, and more from Pro Tour March of the Machine!

Speaking of Arena Championship 3 . . .

We're rocketing toward Arena Championship 3, which is now just two weeks away. May 27 –28 promises to be a scorching showdown between MTG Arena's top qualifying players, including Pro Tour March of the Machine Winner Nathan Steuer! Stay tuned to the Arena Championship 3 event page for more, including the viewer's guide coming soon.

A Look at the Development of Shadows of the Past

Shadows of the Past gave us a new twist on drafting in MTG Arena. Now, Senior Game Designer Jiachen Tao gives us a look behind the bonus sheet and how it became a reality in his article, "Shadows of the Past: A New Way to Draft on MTG Arena."

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 16–18: On the Edge

May 23–25: Singleton

May 30–June 1: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

June 6–8: Historic Pauper

June 13–15: Momir

QUICK DRAFT

May 12–26: Dominaria United

May 26–June 6: March of the Machine

June 9–16: The Brothers' War

June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

OTHER EVENTS

May 9–20: March of the Machine: The Aftermath Premier Draft

May 26–29: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 26–June 3: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Premier Draft

June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton

June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In ( Best-of-Three)

May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

( May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 3, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

June 3, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: March of the Machine

May 20–21 May 20: Day One, March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 21: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Archangel Awakening sleeve

May 20–21

Arena Championship 3

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 3

May 27–28 Format: March of the Machine Draft, Standard



May 27–28

May 2023 Ranked Season The May 2023 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

