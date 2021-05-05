The Strixhaven Arena Open Is Nigh!

It's almost here: the Arena Open will run May 8–9, just two days to catch the Arena Open experience, collect some Strixhaven digital swag, and maybe even pocket cash for the top prize by playing Sealed matches with Strixhaven: School of Mages.

On Day 1, get sleeves in either—or both—competitions:

: Pick up the Rowan sleeve just for playing; seven wins earns you the Will sleeve. Best-of-Three: Pick up the Will sleeve just for playing; four wins earns you the Rowan sleeve.

Wins can get you gems, but the big prize is on Day 2. Get seven wins on Day 1, and you're invited to Day 2 where the rewards get really big—up to $2,000 big!

Prepare yourself for the Strixhaven Arena Open!

Are You a Master Mage? Prove It in the College Cup

Knowledge. Wit. Leadership. These are the qualities of a master mage. But one does not simply claim to have these qualities; they must be exhibited, tested, and proven. This is how a Strixhaven mage is forged, and it happens in the crucible of the College Cup!

: Test of Wit, in 100-Card Treasure Standard format May 27–31: Test of Leadership, in Strixhaven Brawl format

This event is not only about spells and strategy—college pride and team effort score points that can change the face of MTG Arena for all to see!

Have these essential supplies during the tests to maximize your point-scoring potential:

College sleeves : Get your college sleeves by taking the Strixhaven Quiz and entering the code you receive in the emailed acceptance letter at myaccounts.wizards.com or in the Store tab in MTG Arena on PC or Mac.

: Get your college sleeves by taking the Strixhaven Quiz and entering the code you receive in the emailed acceptance letter at myaccounts.wizards.com or in the Store tab in MTG Arena on PC or Mac. College avatar: Each college's avatar is available in the second position in the Strixhaven Mastery web.

College tome pet: Each college has a tome pet available within the first ten levels of the Strixhaven Mastery Pass rewards levels.

Each event is Best-of-One, and for your first event win each day while sporting your Strixhaven college sleeve, avatar, and pet, you'll earn bonus points for your represented college—or multiple colleges, because at Strixhaven, you can double or triple major by splitting points!

David McDarby gives you everything you need to know to join the College Cup!

Mystic-Brawl Archive

You've got some Mystical Archive cards, and now it's time to test your Magic skills using them. Historic Brawl Fest is the place to do it!

It starts on Friday, May 7, with Historic Brawl during FNM at Home. This is your chance to warm up, relax, and enjoy some Friday Night Magic.

Then, join the Historic Brawl Fest event starting on Saturday, May 8, and running through Friday, May 14, and get your chance to win Japanese alternate-art card styles of these Mystical Archive cards:

Entry fee for Historic Brawl Fest is 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Note that there are a few banned cards from Mystical Archive in Historic Brawl:

May Ranked Season

The May 2021 Ranked Season has begun! Competition run until May 31 at 12 p.m. Pacific (19:00 UTC).

Check out these rewards:

Bronze reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack

: 1 Strixhaven Pack Silver reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold

: 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold Gold reward : 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style

: 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style Platinum reward : 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style + Rushed Rebirth card style

: 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style + Rushed Rebirth card style Diamond reward : 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style + Rushed Rebirth card style

: 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style + Rushed Rebirth card style Mythic reward: 5 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Luminacer card style + Rushed Rebirth card style

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

May 7: Historic Brawl

May 14: Challenger Decks

May 21: Artisan

Quick Draft

April 30–May 14: Strixhaven: School of Mages

May 14–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

College Cup

The Strixhaven College Cup is coming! Get all the details.

May 13–18: College Cup: Test of Knowledge Singleton with Archmage Emeritus emblem

May 20–25: College Cup: Test of Wit 100-Card Standard with Treasure Token Factory emblem​

May 27–June 1: College Cup: Test of Leadership Strixhaven Brawl: Standard brawl, but only Strixhaven legendary creatures and planeswalkers are legal (and can be your commander)



Other Events