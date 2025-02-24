In this edition:

Aetherdrift is out—pick up packs in the MTG Arena Store and play in Aetherdrift events right now!

Aetherdrift Quick Draft Begins Tomorrow

Want a casual drafting experience without the pressure of timers? Or maybe you know exactly what to draft, and you want to get to playing fast? Aetherdrift Quick Draft lets you draft the newest set at your pace starting February 25!

You'll draft against bots, so whether you want a full-throttle draft, or you'd prefer to leisurely read each card and consider your strategies, Aetherdrift Quick Draft is your event starting tomorrow!

Alchemy: Aetherdrift Previews Begin!

96369_Y25-DFT: Naktamun Shines Again 96388_Y25-DFT: Arius, Flyby Trawler 96393_Y25-DFT: Support Skyforge

The latest Alchemy set is coming March 4, and this week we'll be offering peeks at some of the cards you'll find in the new 30-card set, so keep an eye out for those on our socials and in the Gladiator community. The complete Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery is coming March 3, including spellbook details, but to whet your appetite in the meantime, we offer these three previews above from the set!

Racers to the Starting Line! Arena Open: Aetherdrift Is This Weekend

Start revving your engines, because Arena Open returns March 1–2 with an opportunity for you to win an invitation to the March Qualifier Weekend and as much as $2,000 cash. Compete across two days of events in both Sealed and Draft Aetherdrift matches and cross the finish line ahead of the pack!

Everyone who enters will receive the Chrome Mox sleeve:

New Brawl Decks in the MTG Arena Store Tomorrow

We have five new champion Brawl decks coming to the MTG Arena Store starting tomorrow, February 25! These will get you playing Brawl quickly, easily, and competitively. Plus, as with past Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Champion Deck: Brawl | Ulalek, Fused Atrocity MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Forsaken Monument Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Cavern of Souls Ulamog, the Defiler Emrakul, the World Anew Five-color deck? No: six-color deck! Ulalek, Fused Atrocity brings all the colors and everything Eldrazi. Feel no remorse for your opponents as your deck annihilates the competition. The Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Ulalek, Fused Atrocity 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arid Archway 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Breaker of Creation 1 Breeding Pool 1 Brushland 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Command Tower 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Devourer of Destiny 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Drowner of Truth 1 Drownyard Lurker 1 Echoes of Eternity 1 Eldrazi Linebreaker 1 Eldrazi Ravager 1 Eldrazi Repurposer 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Emrakul, the Promised End 1 Emrakul, the World Anew 1 Emrakul's Messenger 1 Explore 1 Flooded Strand 1 Forsaken Monument 1 Glaring Fleshraker 1 Glimpse the Impossible 1 Guardian Idol 1 Hedron Archive 1 Herigast, Erupting Nullkite 1 Horrific Assault 1 Idol of False Gods 1 It That Heralds the End 1 Kozilek, the Broken Reality 1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion 1 Kozilek's Command 1 Kozilek's Unsealing 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Mind Stone 1 Null Elemental Blast 1 Nulldrifter 1 Overgrown Tomb 1 Palladium Myr 1 Path of Annihilation 1 Polluted Delta 1 Propagator Drone 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Shivan Reef 1 Snapping Voidcraw 1 Solar Transformer 1 Sowing Mycospawn 1 Spawn-Gang Commander 1 Steam Vents 1 Stomping Ground 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Temple Garden 1 Territory Culler 1 The Irencrag 1 Thief of Existence 1 Thought-Knot Seer 1 Titans' Vanguard 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 1 Ugin's Binding 1 Ugin's Labyrinth 1 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger 1 Ulamog, the Defiler 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Underground River 1 Unfathomable Truths 1 Up the Beanstalk 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Warped Tusker 1 Wastescape Battlemage 1 Windswept Heath 1 Wooded Foothills 1 World Breaker 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Writhing Chrysalis 1 Yavimaya Coast 7 Forest 2 Island 4 Mountain

Champion Deck: Brawl | Bristly Bill MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Great Henge Bristly Bill, Spine Sower Railway Brawler Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Nissa, Resurgent Animist Ramp into giant creatures. Creatures aren't giant? Make them massive with +1/+1 counters and doublers. It's easy being this green. The Bristly Bill Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Bristly Bill, Spine Sower 1 A-Druid Class 1 Ankle Biter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ashaya, Soul of the Wild 1 Azusa, Lost but Seeking 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Branching Evolution 1 Brokers Hideout 1 Bushwhack 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Case of the Locked Hothouse 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Conduit of Worlds 1 Cultivate 1 Doubling Season 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Evolution Sage 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fabled Passage 1 Gala Greeters 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant 1 Gruff Triplets 1 Hardened Scales 1 Harrow 1 Hulking Raptor 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Innkeeper's Talent 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Kami of Bamboo Groves 1 Kami of Whispered Hopes 1 Kodama of the West Tree 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Lotus Cobra 1 Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 1 Map the Frontier 1 Mythweaver Poq 1 Nissa, Resurgent Animist 1 Nissa, Who Shakes the World 1 Ornery Tumblewagg 1 Ozolith, the Shattered Spire 1 Pick Your Poison 1 Quirion Beastcaller 1 Railway Brawler 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Return from the Wilds 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Roaring Earth 1 Scute Swarm 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 The Great Henge 1 The Ozolith 1 They Went This Way 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 39 Forest

Champion Deck: Brawl | Prosper, Tome-Bound MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Goldspan Dragon Prosper, Tome-Bound Bonehoard Dracosaur Valki, God of Lies Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Gather treasures and sacrifice them to play cards from exile. Meanwhile, destroy any threats your opponents might manage to bring out. The Prosper, Tome-Bound Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Prosper, Tome-Bound 1 Abrade 1 Ancient Copper Dragon 1 Angrath's Rampage 1 Arcane Signet 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Bank Job 1 Beseech the Mirror 1 Big Score 1 Birgi, God of Storytelling 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Blood Crypt 1 Bloodchief's Thirst 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Bonecrusher Giant 1 Bonehoard Dracosaur 1 Castle Locthwain 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Chimil, the Inner Sun 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Crime Novelist 1 Dark Ritual 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Decadent Dragon 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Fabled Passage 1 Fatal Push 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Go for the Throat 1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Grave Expectations 1 Grenzo, Crooked Jailer 1 Grim Hireling 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Kalain, Reclusive Painter 1 Laelia, the Blade Reforged 1 Laughing Jasper Flint 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Magda, Brazen Outlaw 1 Marionette Apprentice 1 Marionette Master 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Mind Stone 1 Mox Amber 1 Murderous Rider 1 Party Thrasher 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer 1 Raucous Theater 1 Reckless Fireweaver 1 Reckless Impulse 1 Revel in Riches 1 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 1 Sheoldred's Edict 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Temple of Malice 1 The Infamous Cruelclaw 1 Thoughtseize 1 Valki, God of Lies 1 Virtue of Persistence 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Xorn 1 You Find Some Prisoners 11 Mountain 12 Swamp

Champion Deck: Brawl | Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Wandering Emperor Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Cavern of Souls Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Beza, the Bounding Spring Your cards enter the battlefield to fight alongside their favorite four-legged companion. Recur their effects with Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd for even more value and fun flicker effects! The Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd 1 A-Circuit Mender 1 A-Guide of Souls 1 Ambitious Farmhand 1 Arcane Signet 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 1 Blade Splicer 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Charming Prince 1 Cloudshift 1 Combat Thresher 1 Containment Priest 1 Curse of Silence 1 Delney, Streetwise Lookout 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines 1 Elite Spellbinder 1 Elspeth Conquers Death 1 Ephemerate 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Field of Ruin 1 Fortune, Loyal Steed 1 Get Lost 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Invasion of Gobakhan 1 Journey to Nowhere 1 Lay Down Arms 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Loyal Warhound 1 Mana Tithe 1 Mox Amber 1 Novice Inspector 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Ossification 1 Path to Exile 1 Pearl Medallion 1 Portable Hole 1 Priest of Ancient Lore 1 Ranger-Captain of Eos 1 Razorgrass Ambush 1 Recruiter of the Guard 1 Selfless Savior 1 Serra Paragon 1 Skrelv, Defector Mite 1 Skyclave Apparition 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Solitude 1 Spirited Companion 1 Static Prison 1 Steel Seraph 1 Sun Titan 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Teleportation Circle 1 The Eternal Wanderer 1 The Princess Takes Flight 1 The Restoration of Eiganjo 1 The Wandering Emperor 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Touch the Spirit Realm 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Werefox Bodyguard 1 White Orchid Phantom 1 Witch Enchanter 34 Plains

Champion Deck: Brawl | Kastral, the Windcrested MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Rhystic Study Kastral, the Windcrested Cavern of Souls Mana Drain Oracle of the Alpha Birds, birbs, and bird wizards. Fly high above your opponents with your flocks of birds. Reanimate, grow, and attack with your army of winged warriors! The Kastral, the Windcrested Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Kastral, the Windcrested 1 A-Alrund's Epiphany 1 A-Vega, the Watcher 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Aerie Auxiliary 1 Arcane Signet 1 Artificer's Assistant 1 Aven Gagglemaster 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Aven Mindcensor 1 Battle Screech 1 Battlefield Raptor 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Counterspell 1 Dazzling Denial 1 Deserted Beach 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Empyrean Eagle 1 Fabled Passage 1 Favorable Winds 1 Finch Formation 1 Flooded Strand 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Harrier Strix 1 Healer's Hawk 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Herald's Horn 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker 1 Jackdaw Savior 1 Jubilant Skybonder 1 Judge's Familiar 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Knightfisher 1 Ledger Shredder 1 Lifecreed Duo 1 Lilypad Village 1 Lofty Denial 1 Lonely Arroyo 1 Lupinflower Village 1 Mana Drain 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Mind Stone 1 Miner's Guidewing 1 Mockingbird 1 Oracle of the Alpha 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Patchwork Banner 1 Path to Exile 1 Plumecreed Escort 1 Plumecreed Mentor 1 Port Town 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Rhystic Study 1 Roaming Throne 1 Salvation Swan 1 Scouting Hawk 1 Seachrome Coast 1 Seedpod Squire 1 Shrike Force 1 Silver Raven 1 Skycat Sovereign 1 Skyskipper Duo 1 Splash Portal 1 Steel-Plume Marshal 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Thieving Aven 1 Three Steps Ahead 1 Three Tree City 1 Thrummingbird 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Valley Questcaller 1 Warden of Evos Isle 1 Wash Away 1 Watcher of the Spheres 1 Winged Words 1 Wingmate Roc 1 Zephyr Gull 9 Island 9 Plains

Arena Direct: Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft Coming March 7–9

This is an Arena Direct first: draft Duskmourn: House of Horror and compete to win two physical Play Booster boxes, March 7­–9. Arena Direct events have been Best-of-One Sealed events in the past, but we're changing it up for this one to feature Best-of-One Draft matches. Take six wins before getting two losses, and you'll earn the top prize of two Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster boxes (while supplies last).

ICYMI: Behind the Scenes of Achievements

Achievements are now on MTG Arena, and you may have already notched a couple as you've played. Bringing achievements to the game is a story all its own, and Senior Software Development Engineer Ben Elliott takes us back through the journey to introduce this popular feature. In case you missed this rare look behind the scenes, check out his article, The Achievement of Shipping Achievements.

MagicCon: Chicago Recap

Last weekend was MagicCon: Chicago, and attendees got to experience everything amazing about in-person Magic. We showed off an early look at Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Edge of Eternities, swapped stories and signatures at the Art of Magic, and even revealed our final Magic set of 2025.

MagicCon: Chicago also hosted Pro Tour Aetherdrift, the first of three Pro Tours that we'll be holding this year! With Standard Constructed and Aetherdrift Draft as the formats on display, it was a tense showdown of some of Magic's best and brightest (even if the weather wasn't very bright).

You can read up on the event and watch the feature matches over on Magic.gg. The players are already fervently preparing for the Pro Tour at MagicCon: Las Vegas. Until then, join us in celebrating our new Pro Tour champion: Matt Nass!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00).

March 4–6: Into the Future

March 11–13: Slow Start

March 18–20: Standard Cascade

Quick Draft

February 25–March 7: Aetherdrift

March 7–18: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Other Events

March 4–9: Premier Draft Duskmourn: House of Horror

March 4–18: Premier Draft Alchemy: Aetherdrift

March Qualifier Events

March 15: Best-of-One Play-In Standard

March 16: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Aetherdrift Sealed

Sealed March 21: Best-of-Three Play-In Standard

March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Sealed

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Aetherdrift March 1: Day One, Aetherdrift Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 2: Day Two, Aetherdrift Draft (Best-of-Three) Entry reward: Chrome Mox sleeve



February 2025 Ranked Season The February 2025 Ranked Season begins January 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends February 28, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style Platinum Reward: 3 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style Diamond Reward: 4 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style Mythic Reward: 5 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style