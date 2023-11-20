In this edition:

Play with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Now!

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is out now, and we have lots of ways to play, collect, and have fun with the new set!

There's not better way to enjoy the set than to start playing some Draft and Sealed matches!

Premier Drafts : Refine your deckbuilding skills and expand your knowledge of the new set while climbing the seasonal rankings.

: Refine your deckbuilding skills and expand your knowledge of the new set while climbing the seasonal rankings. Sealed events: Learn new set mechanics, card interactions, and build your collection of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards!

Be sure to stop by the MTG Arena Store to pick up new cosmetics, too, like stickers and sleeves!

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited, November 25–26

This coming weekend is the first Arena Open since the release of the new set, and it's all about The Lost Caverns of Ixalan! Over two days, play in Sealed and Draft matches using the new set. Prove your quick grasp of the new mechanics and card interactions to reach the top and claim as much as $2,000, plus an invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend!

Everyone who enters the Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited event will receive the Kellan, Daring Traveler avatar:

Kellan, Daring Traveler (Avatar)

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story Decks and Festival, November 23–29

Play out pivoltal plot points from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan story with preconstructed story decks! Check out the seven story decks that you can build and enjoy.

Plus, beginning this Thursday, November 23, and running through the Thanksgiving holiday until November 29, join The Lost Caverns of Ixalan story decks festival event where you can play with five of those preconstructed decks to earn up to five borderless card styles. You're not limited to one deck—switch between them and try them all!

Here are the five card styles you can earn in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan story decks event:

Earthshaker Dreadmaw Roaming Throne Bringer of the Last Gift

Kellan, Daring Traveler Huatli, Poet of Unity // Roar of the Fifth People

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed

November 28–30: On the Edge

December 5–22: Alchemy Cascade

QUICK DRAFT

November 7–23: Dominaria United

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

November 23–29: Festival: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story Decks

November 29–December 5: Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Please note: Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. on March 12. UTC times will shift to UTC-08:00 on that date and continue until March 10, 2024.)

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

December 2, 6 a.m. PT

December 2, 6 a.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

Qualifier Weekend

November 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT

November 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir Limited December 16: Day One, Khans of Tarkir Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 17: Day Two, Khans of Tarkir Draft (Best-of-Three)



November 2023 Ranked Season The November 2023 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

