MTG Arena Announcements – November 27, 2023
In this edition:
- Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown!
- December Qualifier Play-Ins Begin This Weekend
- Festival: Immortal Sun Historic, November 29–December 5
- Alchemy: Ixalan Is Coming December 5!
- Event Schedule
Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown!
Join us at twitch.tv/TwitchRivals on Monday, December 4, beginning at 12 p.m. PT to watch sixteen fan-favorite streamers battle it out on Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown, presented by Samsung Mobile Galaxy Z Fold5. You'll see pro Magic players as well as new-to-Magic players on the battlefield in an event you don't want to miss!
December Qualifier Play-Ins Begin This Weekend
December is upon us, and this month kicks off right away with opportunities to get into competitive Magic. This coming weekend is the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event, beginning at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 2. Compete in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed matches, get six wins, and earn your invitation to December's Qualifier Weekend.
Then, the following weekend, beginning at 6 a.m. PT Friday, December 8, is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event. This is another opportunity to show what you can do with six packs of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan in Sealed matches. Notch four wins and you'll have your invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend!
Festival: Immortal Sun Historic Event, November 29–December 5
Get ready for an opportunity to add five card styles to your collection in The Immortal Sun Historic festival event, running November 29 until December 5!
The Immortal Sun provides vast magical power to its wielder but is currently lost in the Multiverse. If you had it, how would you wield its ancient power? Bring a 60-card Historic deck and draw on the powers of The Immortal Sun emblem:
- At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card.
- Spells you cast cost less to cast.
- Creatures you control get +1/+1.
Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic Event Details
- Dates: November 29, 8 a.m.–December 5, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Best-of-One Historic
- Entry: 2,500 gold or 500 gems
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5
|Cavern of Souls card style
|4
|Tishana's Tidebinder card style
|3
|Molten Collapse card style
|2
|Get Lost card style
|1
|Belligerent Yearling card style
Alchemy: Ixalan Is Coming December 5!
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan may be out, but there’s still more to discover! On December 5, you'll get another blast of 30 new cards for MTG Arena and the Alchemy and Historic formats with the release of Alchemy: Ixalan! Here's a preview of what's to come:
We have more previews coming later this week, so stay tuned to our socials for more details!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed
- November 28–30: On the Edge
- December 5–22: Alchemy Cascade
QUICK DRAFT
- November 7–23: Dominaria United
- November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine
OTHER EVENTS
- November 23–29: Festival: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story Decks
- November 29–December 5: Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
December
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
December 2, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed
- Qualifier Weekend
November 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed
ARENA OPEN
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited
- November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)
- Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir Limited
- December 16: Day One, Khans of Tarkir Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- December 17: Day Two, Khans of Tarkir Draft (Best-of-Three)
November 2023 Ranked Season
The November 2023 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style
December 2023 Ranked Season
The December 2023 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style
