Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown! Join us at twitch.tv/TwitchRivals on Monday, December 4, beginning at 12 p.m. PT to watch sixteen fan-favorite streamers battle it out on Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown, presented by Samsung Mobile Galaxy Z Fold5. You'll see pro Magic players as well as new-to-Magic players on the battlefield in an event you don't want to miss!

December Qualifier Play-Ins Begin This Weekend

December is upon us, and this month kicks off right away with opportunities to get into competitive Magic. This coming weekend is the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event, beginning at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 2. Compete in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed matches, get six wins, and earn your invitation to December's Qualifier Weekend.

Then, the following weekend, beginning at 6 a.m. PT Friday, December 8, is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event. This is another opportunity to show what you can do with six packs of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan in Sealed matches. Notch four wins and you'll have your invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend!

Festival: Immortal Sun Historic Event, November 29–December 5

Get ready for an opportunity to add five card styles to your collection in The Immortal Sun Historic festival event, running November 29 until December 5!

The Immortal Sun provides vast magical power to its wielder but is currently lost in the Multiverse. If you had it, how would you wield its ancient power? Bring a 60-card Historic deck and draw on the powers of The Immortal Sun emblem:

At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card.

Spells you cast cost less to cast.

less to cast. Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic Event Details

Dates : November 29, 8 a.m.–December 5, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

: November 29, 8 a.m.–December 5, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format : Best-of-One Historic

: Best-of-One Historic Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Cavern of Souls card style 4 Tishana's Tidebinder card style 3 Molten Collapse card style 2 Get Lost card style 1 Belligerent Yearling card style

Belligerent Yearling (Borderless) Get Lost (Borderless) Molten Collapse (Borderless)

Tishana's Tidebinder (Borderless) Cavern of Souls (Borderless)

Alchemy: Ixalan Is Coming December 5!

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan may be out, but there’s still more to discover! On December 5, you'll get another blast of 30 new cards for MTG Arena and the Alchemy and Historic formats with the release of Alchemy: Ixalan! Here's a preview of what's to come:

We have more previews coming later this week, so stay tuned to our socials for more details!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed

November 28–30: On the Edge

December 5–22: Alchemy Cascade

QUICK DRAFT

November 7–23: Dominaria United

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

November 23–29: Festival: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story Decks

November 29–December 5: Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

December 2, 6 a.m. PT

December 2, 6 a.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

Qualifier Weekend

November 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT

November 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir Limited December 16: Day One, Khans of Tarkir Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 17: Day Two, Khans of Tarkir Draft (Best-of-Three)



November 2023 Ranked Season The November 2023 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

December 2023 Ranked Season The December 2023 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

