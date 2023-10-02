In this edition:

Anniversary Week Issues

Our celebration of MTG Arena's fifth anniversary didn't quite go as we'd planned, so Executive Producer Chris Kiritz posted a detailed letter to the community to explain the issues we encountered and how we're addressing them. He also invited Senior Software Engineer Ben Smith to talk about Premier Drafts and how improvements can be gained even when things break.

Arena Championship 4 This Weekend!

It's been four months in the making, but this weekend, October 7–8, MTG Arena's top qualifying players will converge on the Magic battlefield for the digital world's hottest showdown: Arena Championship 4!

Back in May, Benjamin Broadstone claimed the Arena Championship 3 title—who will claim the title and the top prize of $30,000 this this time? You can watch the unfolding action live on twitch.tv/magic. Check out Arena Championship 4 Viewers Guide for all the event details!

Alchemy: Eldraine Arrives October 10

It has been a while since our last Alchemy set, Alchemy: Phyrexia. Usually, we release Alchemy sets between Standard sets, but with March of the Machine: The Aftermath and The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ we took a break. Now, we are back with a 30-card Alchemy set that will introduce more cards into Alchemy and Historic formats. These cards are digital-only and have digital-only mechanics, such as draft, seek, perpetual, and more, and they create a fast, ever-evolving Magic experience.

Want to see these new cards? We'll be previewing them during the Arena Championship 4 broadcast this coming weekend. follow us on our socials and sign up for our email newsletter for sneak peeks in the lead-up!

Wilds of Eldraine Festivals Continue

The event festivities for Wilds of Eldraine continue with two more festivals—one Standard and one Historic—giving you the opportunity to add sweet Adventure card styles to your collection!

October 2–6: Season of Growth Standard Event Details: Season of Growth Standard Dates : October 2, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 6, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: October 2, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 6, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Format : Standard (Best-of-One) (Standard banned list)

: Standard (Best-of-One) (Standard banned list) Structure : Play as much as you want until event ends.

: Play as much as you want until event ends. Rewards: Wins Rewards 5 Wins Virtue of Loyalty Adventure card style 4 Wins Horned Lock-Whale Adventure card style 3 Wins Questing Druid Adventure card style 2 Wins Pollen-Shield Hare Adventure card style 1 Win Bramble Familiar Adventure card style

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic Event Details: Gift Bag Historic Dates : October 6, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 10, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: October 6, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 10, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Format : Historic (Best-of-One) (Historic banned list)

: Historic (Best-of-One) (Historic banned list) Structure : Play as much as you want until event ends.

: Play as much as you want until event ends. Rewards: Wins Rewards 5 Wins Beluna Grandsquall Adventure card style 4 Wins Virtue of Knowledge Adventure card style 3 Wins Mosswood Dreadknight Adventure card style 2 Wins Cruel Somnophage Adventure card style 1 Win Twining Twins Adventure card style

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 4–6: On the Edge

October 10–12: Into the Future

October 17–19: Wilds of Eldraine Phantom Sealed

October 24–26: Alchemy Ladder Deck Showcase

October 31–November 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow vs. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

QUICK DRAFT

September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

October 24–November 7: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

November 7–23: Dominaria United

OTHER EVENTS

October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic

October 10–17: Alchemy: Eldraine Premier Draft

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback Sealed

November 2–14: Historic No Banned List, All Access!

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

ARENA OPEN The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited October 28: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 29: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 4

October 7–8

October 7–8 Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)

October 2023 Ranked Season The October 2023 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

