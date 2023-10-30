In this edition:

Preorders for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Available Now!

November 14, the release date for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan comes to MTG Arena, is just around the corner, and right now you can place your preorders for the set. We have three bundles you can preorder, each tailored to different play styles—pick the one that suits you, or more than one if your way of playing fits more than one.

Saheeli Pack Bundle $49.99/€53.99 Available at purchase: The Sun's Brilliance sleeve Available at release (November 14): 50 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs

5 Golden Packs

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance depth art card style

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance card

Vito Play Bundle $24.99/€26.99 Available at purchase: Fanatic of Aclazotz sleeve Available at release (November 14): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Vito, Fanatic of Alcazotz depth art card style

Vito, Fanatic of Alcazotz card

Quintorius Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Quintorius Kand sleeve Available at release (November 14): The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Pass

Quintorius Kand depth art card style

Quintorius Kand card

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Streamer Event: November 9

Get your first look at the new set in action beginning November 9 at 10 a.m. PT as Magic streamers on Twitch and YouTube open packs and play matches against one another using The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. This is your chance to see the set's mechanics at work, watch card interactions, and get ahead of the metagame. You can also start building your strategies in preparation for Prerelease events. The streamer event lasts a full day, until 10 a.m. on November 10, so tune in!

Calling Magic Content Creators

If you're a Magic content creator interested in the Streamer Event, you may be able to join in the fun! If you're interested, reach out to us using the contact info for your location below to let them know.

(Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)

Magic Story: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

The last time we saw Ixalan, it was ravaged the Phyrexian invasion. The Phyrexians were defeated, and now we return to a plane with its people rebuilding—and making new discoveries.

Ancient powers are rising in Ixalan that threaten the tenative peace, however. Catch up on the latest by reading the recently dropped The Lost Caverns of Ixalan stories!

Check Out the Magic Story Podcast

Do you know we have a story podcast? You can get even more detail on Magic's stories by tuning into our discussions. Give a listen to episode #41 where Game Designer Miguel Lopez and Senior Art Director Ovidio Cartagena talk about the origins of Ixalan!

Listen to our past podcasts, too, for a wealth of info on other sets! Youc an find the Magic Story Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

Get Qualified for Arena Championship 5 in November

November is nearly upon us, and a new season of qualifier events is coming. Here's your step-by-step path to get into the Qualifier Weekend for a shot at an invitation to Arena Championship 5 and the Pro Tour.

Step 1: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-Ins

There are two Qualifier Play-In events that can get you into the Qualifier Weekend. The first is the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In held on Saturday, November 11. Compete in the Historic format, notch six match wins, and you'll have your entry to the November 18–19 Qualifier Weekend event.

The second is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In, happening Friday, November 17. If you didn't score an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In—or if you prefer Traditional, Best-of-Three, play—this is your event. Also in the Historic format, secure four match wins and you'll be on your way.

Step 2: Qualifier Weekend

This is the event you've been striving for: the November Qualifier Weekend happens November 18–19. Here your Historic chops will be tested against some of the best MTG Arena players vying for seven match wins on Day One to progress to Day Two. Rack up seven wins on Day Two, and you'll have your entry to Arena Championship 5 and the Pro Tour!

Extra Life 2023 in MTG Arena

We're excited to be partnering with Extra Life once more to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®! Over the past ten years, your support in this partnership has raised over $4 million to help fund research, life-saving treatments, services, and medical equipment.

This year, you'll find cosmetics available in the MTG Arena Store like sleeves, an avatar, and a bundle! Net proceeds will be donated to Extra Life (purchase price less transaction fees), benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Visit the Extra Life 2023 page for complete details and more Magic to support a great cause!

MTG Arena Extra Life 2023 Treasure Brawl

The Extra Life 2023 Treasure Brawl is going on right now! In this Historic Brawl event, select from preconstructed decks focused on gaining extra life. You also start with extra life! During your upkeep phase, you'll create a treasure token, mirroring the support you've generate each year for children over the past ten—that's the real treasure!

Dev Diary: What We Mean by "Basically No Bans"

The Historic No Banned List event was very popular with players, allowing them to dust off some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena for Historic matches. We have a new event in this same vein beginning this Thursday, November 2, called Historic All Access, Basically No Bans.

Why "Basically No Bans" this time? Product Manager Dave Finseth discusses what we learned from the first event and the reasoning behind this new version that bans just three very powerful cards—perhaps not the ones you may think—in the latest Dev Diary article. Check it out!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

October 31–November 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow vs. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

November 7–9: Brawl Showcase

November 14–16: Alchemy

November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

October 24–November 7: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

November 7–23: Dominaria United

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

October 3-–November 5: Extra Life Historic Precon Brawl

November 2–14: Historic All Access, Basically No Bans!

November 2–14: Chromatic Cube

November 23–29: Festival (coming soon!)

November 29–December 5: Festival (coming soon!)

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Please note: Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. on March 12. UTC times will shift to UTC-08:00 on that date and continue until March 10, 2024.)

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 11, 6 a.m. PT

November 11, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

Qualifier Weekend

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



October 2023 Ranked Season The October 2023 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

