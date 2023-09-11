In this edition:

Play Wilds of Eldraine Now!

The new set is here! New cards, avatars, card styles, pets, stickers, lands, Set Mastery rewards, and of course events with Wilds of Eldraine cards—there is so much. Also, did you log in to get your Renewal Egg rewards? If not, they're in there just waiting for you claim.

Start playing now and building your collection!

Celebrate Five Years of MTG Arena

On September 27, 2018, MTG Arena began its open beta, offering Magic players a new way to enjoy Standard gameplay online. Our guiding principle was then, as it still is now, to bring fast, fun Magic to anyone, anywhere.

Five years have passed, five more formats have been added—including formats unique to the digital game—and millions of players have logged in to enjoy Magic in their own individual ways. We want to commemorate this journey with you all, so we're throwing a little celebration with cool stuff over the next couple of weeks!

State of Formats Jay Parker's State of Formats article offers a comprehensive look at formats in MTG Arena, including the Standard rotation change, a deep dive into specific formats, and what the future holds.

Tomorrow: Watch Ian Adams and Chris Kiritz on WeeklyMTG WeeklyMTG will host MTG Arena team members Ian Adams and Chris Kiritz tomorrow, September 12, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (17:00 UTC) for a discussion of MTG Arena turning five years old and a look ahead at what's in store. Tune in to twitch.tv/magic tomorrow at 10 a.m.!

September 19: Discord Chat with Jay Parker and Ian Adams Now that Wilds of Eldraine is out and you've had a chance to play with the new set, stop by our Discord channel on Tuesday, September 19, at 10 a.m. to chat with Jay and Ian!

In-Game Rewards Starting September 19! Now we're getting into the tasty bits! We're giving away in-game rewards as thank-yous for playing on this MTG Arena adventure! Starting on September 19, you'll find goodies in your player inbox and deals in the MTG Arena Store.

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine

Wilds of Eldraine is out, and now's the time to build your skills with the new set as we approach Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine, happening this weekend, September 16–17. You won't even need a well-stocked collection to be competitive, because this tournament features Limited formats: Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three on Day 1, and then Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three) on Day 2. All you need is your Magic skill to vie for the top prize of $2,000 and an invitation to the October Qualifier Weekend!

Plus, everyone who enters will receive the Talion, the Kindly Lord sleeve!

Check out all the Arena Open details and start practicing in MTG Arena's Wilds of Eldraine Limited events now!

Claim Up to 4,000 Bonus XP During September

We're almost halfway through September now—have you played in Magic event at a local Wizards Play Network game store yet? If you haven't yet, you're leaving as much as 4,000 XP just sitting on the metaphoric gaming table!

How do you get your bonus XP? Just register and play in a Magic event at a WPN game store during September, and you'll score 1,000 XP. Play in more than one event, and you'll get an extra 1,000 XP, up to 4,000 total. Try Friday Night Magic events, check out Commander Nights, and more—find your local WPN game store and see what they have to offer in September.

Get all the September bonus XP details!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 12–14: Wilds of Eldraine Constructed

September 19–21: Explorer

September 26–28: The Brothers' War Bot Draft

October 4–6: On the Edge

QUICK DRAFT

August 29–September 15: March of the Machine

September 15–26: Wilds of Eldraine

September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

September 5–29: Wilds of Eldraine Sealed

September 28–October 1: Dark Tutelage Alchemy

October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

SEPTEMBER

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 23, 6 a.m. PT

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 23, 6 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Qualifier Weekend

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited September 16: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Entry reward: Talion, the Kindly Lord sleeve September 17: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 4

October 7–8

October 7–8 Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)

September 2023 Ranked Season The September 2023 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

