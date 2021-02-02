Skip to main content
READY TO PLAY. BUILT TO WIN.

No matter what level you’re at, Challenger Decks are ready to rumble straight out of the box. Grab some for Friday Night Magic or to play with friends! These sets are great for new and seasoned players alike.

Challenger Decks 2022

Check out the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!

Wizards of the Coast
Challenger Decks 2022
Challenger Decks 2021

Take a look at the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!

Wizards of the Coast
Challenger Decks 2021
Challenger Decks 2020

New Challenger Decks are coming April 3. Get a look at what each deck will contain here.

Kendall Pepple
Challenger Decks 2020

Challenger Decks 2022

Challenger Decks 2022

Play straight out of the box! These ready-to-battle sets are perfect for players of all levels. Take them to events at your local game store, or play with friends at home!

