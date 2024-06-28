Duskmourn: House of Horror
IT'S YOUR SKIN IN THE GAME
Enter Duskmourn ... if you dare. Set the scene for your opponent's greatest fears to come to life as shadows turn lethal.
Release Date: September 27
13 DAYS OF DUSKMOURN
Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day
It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die
Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End
The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In
As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR PRODUCT LINEUP
Play Boosters
Draft with friends, frighten up your deck, or find some Booster Fun! Look for 10 new Special Guest cards!
Collector Boosters
Horrify your opponents with Borderless, Double Exposure, Paranormal Frame treatments, Full-Art Manor lands, and Mirror Monster cards. You might even discover cards from the first-ever Japan Showcase.
Commander Decks
These 100-card decks will strike fear into your opponent with 2 new Borderless Foil cards and 8 new Commander cards. Plus, the Archenemy add-on takes screams to the next level.
Bundle
Harrowing cards and haunting play accessories, including nine Play Boosters, 30 lands (ten with Full Art), and a special Spindown.
Nightmare Bundle
Tune into the horror channel with Play and Collector Boosters, Traditional Foil Full-Art Manor Lands, insert posters, a glow-in-the-dark oversized Spindown, and a Nightmare Booster.
Prerelease Pack
Attend a Prerelease event starting on September 20 and be among the first to get your hands on the scariest cards you’ve ever seen.
BOOSTER FUN JAPAN SHOWCASE CARDS
Introducing a brand-new part of Booster Fun, Japan Showcase cards. Found in Collector Boosters and on MTG Arena, Japan Showcase cards are an homage to globally beloved art styles commonly found in Japanese hobby stores.
CHILLS AND THRILLS
In this plane-enveloping House, evil manifests Nightmares and Glitch Ghosts, sends Razorkin into a frenzy, and turns toys and shadows lethal. Come play with us – if you dare.
Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
BUY-A-BOX PROMO
Good enough to give you chills: alongside the promo card, customers who purchase a sealed display of Duskmourn: House of Horror Play or Collector Boosters will also receive one English-language Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster, while supplies last.