Duskmourn: House of Horror

IT'S YOUR SKIN IN THE GAME

Enter Duskmourn ... if you dare. Set the scene for your opponent's greatest fears to come to life as shadows turn lethal.

Release Date: September 27

13 DAYS OF DUSKMOURN

Who knows what you'll find lurking around each corner? New cards and terrifyingly-good reveals are sure to appear! Keep your eyes peeled September 1 through Friday, September 13.
SEE MORE CARDS
Magic Story

Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day

It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?

Mira Grant
Magic Story

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die

Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.

Mira Grant
Magic Story

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End

The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.

Mira Grant
Magic Story

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In

As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.

Mira Grant
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR PRODUCT LINEUP

Play Boosters

Draft with friends, frighten up your deck, or find some Booster Fun! Look for 10 new Special Guest cards!

Collector Boosters

Horrify your opponents with Borderless, Double Exposure, Paranormal Frame treatments, Full-Art Manor lands, and Mirror Monster cards. You might even discover cards from the first-ever Japan Showcase.

Commander Decks

These 100-card decks will strike fear into your opponent with 2 new Borderless Foil cards and 8 new Commander cards. Plus, the Archenemy add-on takes screams to the next level.

Bundle

Harrowing cards and haunting play accessories, including nine Play Boosters, 30 lands (ten with Full Art), and a special Spindown.

Nightmare Bundle

Tune into the horror channel with Play and Collector Boosters, Traditional Foil Full-Art Manor Lands, insert posters, a glow-in-the-dark oversized Spindown, and a Nightmare Booster.

Prerelease Pack

Attend a Prerelease event starting on September 20 and be among the first to get your hands on the scariest cards you’ve ever seen.

BOOSTER FUN JAPAN SHOWCASE CARDS

Introducing a brand-new part of Booster Fun, Japan Showcase cards. Found in Collector Boosters and on MTG Arena, Japan Showcase cards are an homage to globally beloved art styles commonly found in Japanese hobby stores.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE CARDS
ARCHENEMY CARDS

CHILLS AND THRILLS

In this plane-enveloping House, evil manifests Nightmares and Glitch Ghosts, sends Razorkin into a frenzy, and turns toys and shadows lethal. Come play with us – if you dare.

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

BUY-A-BOX PROMO

Good enough to give you chills: alongside the promo card, customers who purchase a sealed display of Duskmourn: House of Horror Play or Collector Boosters will also receive one English-language Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster, while supplies last.

Aug 19 - 31
Duskmourn Story
Aug 31
Debut at PAX West
Sept 1 - 13
Previews: 13 Days of Duskmourn
Sept 20 - 27
Prerelease Events
Sept 24
MTG Arena Release
Sept 27
Duskmourn Release
Oct 4 - 10
Commander Party
Oct 12 - Jan 4
End of Year Store Championship
Oct 18
Nightmare Bundle Release
Oct 25 - 31
WPN Halloween Event
Nov 1 - 3
Open House
Nov 1 - 7
Commander Party 2

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR

Come play with us...if you dare! Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

