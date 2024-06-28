Magic: The Gathering® Foundations
Share Your Spark
Your favorite Legends and Planeswalkers are here with quintessential magic from across the Multiverse. This set was made for past, present, and future Magic players.
Release Date: November 15
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO SUCCEED
Share your spark and battle with Legends and Planeswalkers from across the Multiverse. Whether you're a past, present, or future Magic player—this set it for you!
