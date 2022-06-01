Below, you'll find the latest cards revealed from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander decks. Make sure to also check out the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery for cards from the set and the Variant Card Image Gallery for variant and promo versions of cards.

 

WHITE

Folk Hero
Deep Gnome Terramancer
Harper Recruiter
Seasoned Dungeoneer
Stick Together
Archpriest of Iona
Austere Command
Aven Mindcensor
Bygone Bishop
Crib Swap
Dusk // Dawn
Eight-and-a-Half-Tails
Frontline Medic
Galepowder Mage
Glorious Protector
Irregular Cohort
Jazal Goldmane
Mage's Attendant
Magus of the Balance
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Mirror Entity
Mother of Runes
Order of Whiteclay
Priest of Ancient Lore
Rumor Gatherer
Selfless Spirit
Sevinne's Reclamation
Solemn Recruit
Squad Commander
Unbreakable Formation
Valiant Changeling
BLUE

Clan Crafter
Zellix, Sanity Flayer
Aboleth Spawn
Artificer Class
Astral Dragon
Endless Evil
Grell Philosopher
Mocking Doppelganger
Psionic Ritual
Aether Gale
Angler Turtle
Chasm Skulker
Compulsive Research
Curse of the Swine
Curse of Verbosity
Dissipation Field
Domineering Will
Fact or Fiction
Forgotten Creation
Fractured Sanity
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Hullbreaker Horror
Keiga, the Tide Star
Leyline of Anticipation
Midnight Clock
Mind Flayer
Overcharged Amalgam
Propaganda
Pull from Tomorrow
Pursued Whale
Reflections of Littjara
Reins of Power
Sludge Monster
Sly Instigator
Wharf Infiltrator
Will Kenrith
BLACK

Burakos, Party Leader
Haunted One
Black Market Connections
Brainstealer Dragon
From the Catacombs
Solemn Doomguide
Uchuulon
Black Market
Bloodsoaked Champion
Butcher of Malakir
Calculating Lich
Changeling Outcast
Corpse Augur
Crippling Fear
Curtains' Call
Dark Hatchling
Dauthi Horror
Dire Fleet Ravager
Dross Harvester
Dusk Mangler
Feed the Swarm
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Grim Haruspex
Grim Hireling
Guiltfeeder
Hex
Hunted Horror
In Garruk's Wake
Malakir Blood-Priest
Mardu Strike Leader
Mindblade Render
Nighthawk Scavenger
Nighthowler
Nihilith
Phyrexian Rager
Plague Spitter
Pontiff of Blight
Puppeteer Clique
Ravenous Chupacabra
Sewer Nemesis
Syphon Mind
Thwart the Grave
Woe Strider
Zulaport Cutthroat
RED

Baeloth Barrityl, Entertainer
Passionate Archaeologist
Bothersome Quasit
Death Kiss
Delayed Blast Fireball
Loot Dispute
Nalfeshnee
Spectacular Showdown
Agitator Ant
The Akroan War
Aurora Phoenix
Avatar of Slaughter
Blasphemous Act
Bonecrusher Giant
Brash Taunter
Chain Reaction
Chaos Dragon
Chaos Warp
Curse of Opulence
Demon Bolt
Dire Fleet Daredevil
Disrupt Decorum
Drakuseth, Maw of Flames
Dream Pillager
Embereth Shieldbreaker
Etali, Primal Storm
Geode Rager
Goblin Spymaster
Greater Gargadon
Ignite the Future
Izzet Chemister
Jeska's Will
Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Light Up the Stage
Mizzium Mortars
Outpost Siege
Rowan Kenrith
Ryusei, the Falling Star
Stolen Strategy
Tectonic Giant
Territorial Hellkite
Thunder Dragon
Urabrask the Hidden
Vengeful Ancestor
Volcanic Torrent
Warmonger Hellkite
Warstorm Surge
Wild-Magic Sorcerer
GREEN

Durnan of the Yawning Portal
Green Slime
Journey to the Lost City
Tlincalli Hunter
Venture Forth
Arasta of the Endless Web
Battle Mammoth
Beanstalk Giant
Beast Within
Cultivate
End-Raze Forerunners
Explore
Ezuri's Predation
Hornet Queen
Kodama's Reach
Lovestruck Beast
Managorger Hydra
Natural Reclamation
Primeval Bounty
Return of the Wildspeaker
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Sandwurm Convergence
Search for Tomorrow
Sweet-Gum Recluse
Terramorph
Three Visits
Vivien, Champion of the Wilds
MULTICOLORED

Captain N'ghathrod
Faldorn, Dread Wolf Herald
Firkraag, Cunning Instigator
Nalia de'Arnise
Bloodbraid Elf
Consuming Aberration
Despark
Drown in the Loch
Escape to the Wilds
Extract from Darkness
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Firja's Retribution
Grumgully, the Generous
High Priest of Penance
Memory Plunder
Nemesis of Reason
Niv-Mizzet, Parun
Sprite Dragon
Xenagos, the Reveler
ARTIFACT

Multiclass Baldric
Sarevok's Tome
Bloodthirsty Blade
Chaos Wand
Dimir Keyrune
Dimir Signet
Dragon's Hoard
Everflowing Chalice
Fellwar Stone
Hedron Archive
Herald's Horn
Izzet Signet
Lightning Greaves
Maskwood Nexus
Mindcrank
Orzhov Signet
Phyrexian Revoker
Psychosis Crawler
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Spellskite
Steel Hellkite
Stuffy Doll
Talisman of Creativity
Talisman of Dominance
Talisman of Hierarchy
Thought Vessel
LAND

Ash Barrens
Blighted Woodland
Bojuka Bog
Castle Embereth
Castle Locthwain
Castle Vantress
Choked Estuary
Cinder Glade
Creeping Tar Pit
Darkwater Catacombs
Desolate Lighthouse
Dimir Aqueduct
Drownyard Temple
Exotic Orchard
Game Trail
Gruul Turf
Highland Forest
Izzet Boilerworks
Kessig Wolf Run
Kher Keep
Mortuary Mire
Mossfire Valley
Mosswort Bridge
Mutavault
Myriad Landscape
Nephalia Drownyard
Orzhov Basilica
Path of Ancestry
Port of Karfell
Prismari Campus
Raging Ravine
Reliquary Tower
River of Tears
Rogue's Passage
Shambling Vent
Snowfield Sinkhole
Spinerock Knoll
Starlit Sanctum
Sunken Hollow
Tainted Field
Tainted Isle
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Silence
Temple of the False God
Terrain Generator
Vault of the Archangel
Wandering Fumarole
War Room
Windbrisk Heights
