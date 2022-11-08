The Brothers' War Art Cards
The Brothers' War Set Boosters, available for preorder from your local game store or online retailers like Amazon, include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 10 art cards opened may be gold stamped with an artist's signature or the Planeswalker symbol.
Learn more about Set Boosters—and the other awesome things you can find inside them—from the What's Inside The Brothers' War Boosters? and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).
ART CARDS
Mass Production Art Card 1/81
Powerstone Engineer Art Card 2/81
Siege Veteran Art Card 3/81
Tocasia's Welcome Art Card 4/81
Autonomous Assembler Art Card 5/81
Steel Seraph Art Card 6/81
Urza's Sylex Art Card 7/81
Air Marshal Art Card 8/81
Defabricate Art Card 9/81
Hurkyl, Master Wizard Art Card 10/81
Retrieval Agent Art Card 11/81
Take Flight Art Card 12/81
Thopter Mechanic Art Card 13/81
Depth Charge Colossus Art Card 14/81
Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist Art Card 15/81
Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Art Card 16/81
Razorlash Transmogrant Art Card 17/81
Scrapwork Rager Art Card 18/81
Brotherhood's End Art Card 19/81
The Fall of Kroog Art Card 20/81
Skitterbeam Battalion Art Card 21/81
Argothian Opportunist Art Card 22/81
Argothian Sprite Art Card 23/81
Fauna Shaman Art Card 24/81
Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea Art Card 25/81
Titania, Voice of Gaea Art Card 26/81
Titania, Gaea Incarnate Art Card 27/81
Tomakul Honor Guard Art Card 28/81
Rust Goliath Art Card 29/81
Kayla's Command Art Card 30/81
Urza's Command Art Card 31/81
Gix's Command Art Card 32/81
Mishra's Command Art Card 33/81
Titania's Command Art Card 34/81
Urza, Powerstone Prodigy Art Card 35/81
Mishra, Excavation Prodigy Art Card 36/81
Mishra, Claimed by Gix Art Card 37/81
Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia Art Card 38/81
Queen Kayla bin-Kroog Art Card 39/81
Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor Art Card 40/81
Urza, Lord Protector Art Card 41/81
Urza, Planeswalker Art Card 42/81
Urza, Prince of Kroog Art Card 43/81
Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter Art Card 44/81
Thran Spider Art Card 45/81
Mishra's Foundry Art Card 46/81
Plains 1 Art Card 47/81
Plains 2 Art Card 48/81
Island Art Card 49/81
Swamp 1 Art Card 50/81
Swamp 2 Art Card 51/81
Mountain Art Card 52/81
Forest Art Card 53/81
Mishra, Eminent One Art Card 54/81
Ashnod's Altar Art Card 55/81
Blackblade Reforged Art Card 56/81
Chromatic Lantern Art Card 57/81
Defense Grid Art Card 58/81
Foundry Inspector Art Card 59/81
Goblin Charbelcher Art Card 60/81
Helm of the Host Art Card 61/81
Inspiring Statuary Art Card 62/81
Ivory Tower Art Card 63/81
Keening Stone Art Card 64/81
Key to the City Art Card 65/81
Mazemind Tome Art Card 66/81
Millstone Art Card 67/81
Mox Amber Art Card 68/81
Mystic Forge Art Card 69/81
Phyrexian Processor Art Card 70/81
Platinum Angel Art Card 71/81
Precursor Golem Art Card 72/81
Psychosis Crawler Art Card 73/81
Ramos, Dragon Engine Art Card 74/81
Scrap Trawler Art Card 75/81
Sculpting Steel Art Card 76/81
Self-Assembler Art Card 77/81
Soul-Guide Lantern Art Card 78/81
Staff of Domination Art Card 79/81
Thorn of Amethyst Art Card 80/81
Wurmcoil Engine Art Card 81/81