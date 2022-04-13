The Streets of New Capenna are tough. The "easiest" way to stay on top is to simply be tougher. If you knock enough heads—the right heads, the biggest heads, the heads that look your way the wrong way—in front of everyone, pretty soon nobody with any brains left in their head dares to try your skills.

Ognis embodies what hard work for the family earns from the family.

Ognis, the Dragon's Lash | Art by: Andreas Zafiratos

"Even dragons need assistants. While the big lizards count the money, someone's gotta make sure their operations run smooth and the Halo stays flowing. Ognis is Ziatora's first captain, a Viashino in Ziatora's own image—if smaller, to satisfy the old demon-dragon's vanity. A front-line tough, Ognis is the overseer of all Halo trade in the Caldaia and master strategist behind the Riveteer's low city–raiding operations.

"Though her front-line status might make her seem low-ranking among the family elite, for the Riveteers, staying on the front lines is a mark of strength and solidarity. Scrapping and fighting are hard work—those cut out for the life often find it a short one. Ognis, though she was one of the first Viashino at Ziatora's side and remains one of the few to be granted Ziatora's coveted green flame, still stands shoulder to shoulder with her comrades, breaking heads and counting coins."

(From "The Legends You'll Find in Streets of New Capenna," written by Miguel Lopez, Ari Zirulnik, and Grace Fong.)

Ognis, the Dragon's Lash isn't afraid to head in fast and first. After all, being first is a great way to get the best stuff—and Ognis will take swing to make sure it happens.

In Magic, where Ognis shines is rewarding aggression. While haste is the "go fast, go first" kind of keyword, it's rare you're rewarded beyond quick damage for taking the swing. There are plenty of ways to give haste to all your creatures—from Samut, Tyrant Smasher and Barbarian Class to Fires of Yavimaya, and (returning via Secret Lair) Concordant Crossroads—and if you want it for your team, it's yours.

Once you have a team ready to head out, Ognis ensures the value flows back. Magda, Brazen Outlaw? Korvold, Fae-Cursed King? Revel in Riches? Academy Manufactor? If they join up with the Riveteers, all that Treasure pays off fast.

Ognis isn't one to sit back and wait, and with the right deck, you'll always treasure your combat step. Check back for more Streets of New Capenna previews here on DailyMTG soon!