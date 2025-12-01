In this edition:

Magic World Championship 31

(December 5–7)

Magic World Championship 31 will be held this weekend. Watch along as some of Magic's fiercest competitors—including the Top 2 finishers from each Arena Championship—battle it out for a piece of the $1,000,000 prize pool and the glory of being crowned Magic World Champion! Tune into the official twitch.tv/magic and the PlayMTG YouTube channel to watch along!

You can find more information about the event here.

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Sealed

(December 12–14)

We're less than two weeks out from the next Arena Direct featuring Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender! Players will compete in Sealed Best-of-One matches using Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs. Winners will be able to earn in-game prizes like gems and MTG Arena packs, but this time around, the grand prize for players who can notch six to seven wins will be physical Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

Please see the Arena Direct Page for more details and head here for complete terms and conditions.

Upcoming Qualifier Events

Clash of Titans | Art by: Viktor Titov

The final Arena Championship Qualifier events of 2025 will be held later this month! It's time to get ready. December's Qualifier event format is Sealed. We're holding a Best-of-One Play-In event on December 6, followed by a Best-of-Three Play-In on December 12. Earning the maximum points in a Play-In event will earn players entry into December's Qualifier Weekend, being held December 12–13.

Players who earn four wins in the Qualifier Weekend and meet eligibility requirements will be invited to play in the next Arena Championship currently scheduled for Spring 2026!

Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend details can be found here.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Decks

0207a_MTGTLA_Main: Avatar Aang 0220_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Lord Azula 0227_MTGTLA_Main: Iroh, Grand Lotus 0230_MTGTLA_Main: Katara, the Fearless 0242_MTGTLA_Main: Sokka, Tenacious Tactician

Don't forget that five new Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl decks built around specific characters and color combinations are available in the MTG Arena Store!

You can see the details, including full decklists, here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

December 2–4: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Builder Challenge

| Brawl Builder Challenge December 9–11: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering®— FINAL FANTASY™

+ FINAL FANTASY™ December 12–15: Mixed-Up Standard

December 16–18: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder Challenge

—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder Challenge December 23–25: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Omniscience Draft

Quick Draft

November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| December 9–15: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 16–30: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY December 26–30: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Omniscience Quick Draft

Other Events

November 18–January 20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December Qualifier Format: Sealed

December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend

January Qualifier Format: Pioneer

January 3: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

January 9: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 10–11: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the December 2025 season at the start of the January 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on December 31).



You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Heartless Act and Secret Tunnel card styles