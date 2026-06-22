In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Release

(June 23)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will release on MTG Arena tomorrow, June 23! Here are some relevant reminders as the launch draws closer.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Cosmetics

0354_MTGMSH_BoldLogo: Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector 0331a_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Bruce Banner 0302_MTGMSH_ShwPanel: Avengers Disassembled 0396_MTGMSH_Iconic: Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu

A suite of new offerings will appear in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, including a wave of new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes items. New full-art basic lands, card styles, avatars, emotes, and more will be available to enhance your MTG Arena experience.

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

(June 30–July 5)

The first Arena Direct event featuring Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will be held soon! This event runs from June 30–July 5 and will be made up of Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed. Prizes include gems and MTG Arena packs for players who claim three to six wins and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster boxes, while supplies last, for players who earn seven wins or more!

This event will be the first to feature some important changes. To reduce the need for replacement event rewards, Arena Direct events will now have a limited number of total possible entries. Once that limit is reached, new entries will not be available and the event will be "sold out." To make prize fulfillment smoother, single players may not enter Arena Direct events using multiple Wizards accounts. Additionally, the duration of Arena Direct events will be extended to allow more participation for players with different schedules.

We hope these changes will make Arena Direct events and their rewards more accessible for a wider group of players while maintaining the fun, exciting challenge of competitive Magic.

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event as well as the changes described above.

Competitive Brawl Begins

(June 23)

We recently announced an exciting new variation to MTG Arena's Brawl format: Competitive Brawl. If you missed it, Dave Finseth wrote an excellent article discussing the development of the format and what players can expect from it. Among other things, Competitive Brawl features its own matchmaking system and a banned list that differs from Brawl.

For those raring to dive into Competitive Brawl, it will be available starting tomorrow and can be found under the "Competitive" and "Brawl" tabs on MTG Arena!

To mark the occasion, we're featuring two of Max McCall's favorite Competitive Brawl decks below, built by @dafore and @ImNotFineMTG. If you're curious to see the new format in action, tune in to tomorrow's episode of WeeklyMTG on twitch.tv/magic to see Max play some matches!

▲ Click to Reveal Ral, Crackling Wit 1 Ral, Crackling Wit 1 The One Ring 1 Unholy Heat 1 Ancient Tomb 1 Arcane Signet 1 Archmage's Charm 1 Arid Mesa 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Brainstorm 1 Brazen Borrower 1 Chain Lightning 1 Chrome Mox 1 Command Tower 1 Consider 1 Consult the Star Charts 1 Cori Mountain Monastery 1 Counterspell 1 Cyclonic Rift 1 Den of the Bugbear 1 Dig Through Time 1 Emeritus of Conflict 1 Emeritus of Ideation 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Fierce Guardianship 1 Fiery Islet 1 Fire Magic 1 Flame of Anor 1 Flame Slash 1 Flooded Strand 1 Force of Negation 1 Force of Will 1 Force Spike 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 Gemstone Caverns 1 Hall of Storm Giants 1 Illuminating Lash 1 Into the Flood Maw 1 Invert Polarity 4 Island 1 Jwari Disruption 1 Library of Alexandria 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Mana Drain 1 Mana Leak 1 Memory Lapse 1 Miscalculation 1 Mishra's Bauble 1 Misty Rainforest 1 Mizzium Mortars 1 Molten Impact 2 Mountain 1 Multiversal Passage 1 Opt 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Polluted Delta 1 Ponder 1 Preordain 1 Prismari Command 1 Prismatic Vista 1 Remand 1 Riverglide Pathway 1 Riverpyre Verge 1 Saiba Syphoner 1 Scalding Tarn 1 Seasoned Pyromancer 1 Shatterskull Smashing 1 Shivan Reef 1 Shove Aside 1 Sink into Stupor 1 Snapcaster Mage 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Spell Pierce 1 Spell Snare 1 Spikefield Hazard 1 Spirebluff Canal 1 Starting Town 1 Steam Vents 1 Stern Scolding 1 Stock Up 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Stormchaser's Talent 1 Strip Mine 1 Subtlety 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Thing in the Ice 1 Thought Scour 1 Three Steps Ahead 1 Thundering Falls 1 Torch the Tower 1 Treasure Cruise 1 Unable to Scream 1 Wan Shi Tong, Librarian 1 Wash Away 1 Witness Protection

▲ Click to Reveal Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner 1 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner 1 The One Ring 1 Abhorrent Oculus 1 Ambassador of Evendo 1 Ancient Tomb 1 Badgermole Cub 1 Barkchannel Pathway 1 Birds of Paradise 1 Bloom Tender 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Botanical Sanctum 1 Breeding Pool 1 Chrome Mox 1 Command Tower 1 Crop Rotation 1 Daze 1 Delighted Halfling 1 Devoted Druid 1 Disciple of Freyalise 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Eldritch Evolution 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Emeritus of Ideation 1 Fanatic of Rhonas 1 Fierce Guardianship 1 Finale of Devastation 1 Flooded Strand 1 Force of Negation 1 Force of Will 7 Forest 1 Formidable Speaker 1 Gemstone Caverns 1 Green Sun's Zenith 1 Hedge Maze 1 Herd Heirloom 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Icetill Explorer 2 Island 1 Kiora's Follower 1 Library of Alexandria 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Lórien Revealed 1 Lotus Field 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Marang River Regent 1 Mistrise Village 1 Misty Rainforest 1 Mythweaver Poq 1 Nature's Rhythm 1 Nulldrifter 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Outcaster Trailblazer 1 Polluted Delta 1 Prismatic Vista 1 Prowling Serpopard 1 Quantum Riddler 1 Questing Beast 1 Runaway Growth 1 Scalding Tarn 1 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds 1 Shimmerwilds Growth 1 Sink into Stupor 1 Slumbering Trudge 1 Sowing Mycospawn 1 Spinner of Souls 1 Starting Town 1 Stock Up 1 Strip Mine 1 Stubborn Denial 1 Subtlety 1 Surrak, Elusive Hunter 1 Sylvan Scrying 1 Talion's Throneguard 1 The Great Henge 1 Titania, Protector of Argoth 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Unable to Scream 1 Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Vaultborn Tyrant 1 Verdant Catacombs 1 Wan Shi Tong, Librarian 1 Wary Zone Guard 1 Wash Away 1 Willowrush Verge 1 Windswept Heath 1 Wistfulness 1 Witness Protection 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Wooded Foothills 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Format – Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

June Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles