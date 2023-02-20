Arena Open: Phyrexia: All Will Be One March 4–5

You've seen the Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards, you've studied the set's mechanics, and you've read up on how the set works in MTG Arena. Now it's time to pair all that knowledge with your Magic skills in the March 4–5 Arena Open: Phyrexia: All Will Be One event, competing for up to $2,000 plus your own invitation to the April Qualifier Weekend event!

There are a few points we need to cover before getting to the techno-organic meat of this Arena Open:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Arena Open – Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, March 4, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but multiple Day 2 invitation tokens you may win only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card style:

Day 1 Event Details

Event open: March 4 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Signup close: March 5 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end: March 5 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Entry fee: 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

Day 1, Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed

Best-of-One

Wins Gems Invitations 7 5,000 Day 2 invitation token 6 2,500 - 5 1,000 - 0–4 - - Day 1, Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed

Best-of-Three

Wins Gems Invitations 4 6,000 Day 2 invitation token 3 5,000 - 2 3,000 - 1 1,500 - 0 - -

Arena Open – Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter Day 2 competition. You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

There will be two Best-of-Three Player Draft competitions on Day 2 using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Draft One

Day 2 players entered in Draft One will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to complete four matches.

Draft One features four guaranteed matches.

Achieving a record of 3–1 or 4–0 in Draft One will earn you a Draft Two entry token.

Players with four wins will carry forward an extra loss pip, making their Draft Two a double-elimination event (players with three wins in Draft One will have a single-elimination Draft Two event).

Players with an undefeated 4–0 record from Draft One will carry forward an unused loss pip to Draft Two. That means Draft Two for those players will be a double elimination, allowing them to suffer one loss and stay in the running.

Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window: March 5, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft One end: Must complete matches by March 5 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Fixed four matches

Rewards:

Draft One, Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

Best-of-Three



Wins Gems Invitations 4 - Draft Two invitation token (double elimination) 3 - Draft Two invitation token (single elimination) 2 2,500 - 1 1,500 - 0 500 -

Draft Two

All Draft Two players will draft and matchmake in the same queues.

Players draft a second time in Draft Two. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until 6 p.m. PT to earn up to four match wins or be eliminated after either one match loss—or two match losses for those players with an undefeated record in Draft One record.

Day 2, Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window: March 5, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (02:00 UTC March 6) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft Two end: Must complete matches by March 5 at 6 p.m. PT (02:00 UTC March 6)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until four wins or one loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or two losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One

Rewards:

Draft One, Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

Best-of-Three



Wins Cash Prize Gems Invitations 4 $2,000 - Qualifier Weekend invitation 3 $1,000 - Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 $500 - Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 - 15,000 - 0 - 5,000 -

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn two, three, or four wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.