Fix for Prerelease Codes

There was an unfortunate issue with the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Prelease codes when redeeming them in MTG Arena. If this affected you, don't worry—your codes were not lost!

We implemented a fix last week that grants a voucher when you enter your Prerelease code. The voucher appears under the Packs tab. If you haven't yet redeemed a code, you may enter it to receive your voucher. Vouchers will be automatically converted to packs when Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate is released on July 7.

Update to Explorer Banned List

As you may have already seen, there was a ban announcement yesterday for the tabletop Pioneer format. MTG Arena's Explorer format is, as much as possible, a reflection of Pioneer, and as such we will also be updating the ban list for Explorer:

Effective June 9, Expressive Iteration is banned in Explorer.

In addition, the previously announced plan to unban and revisit Winota, Joiner of Forces in the fall is no longer in place. This card will remain banned in Explorer as long as it is banned in Pioneer.

For more information on the reasoning behind these actions, please refer to the Pioneer B&R announcement article.

When logging in on June 9 or later, you will receive an uncommon wildcard for each copy of Expressive Iteration you have in your collection. Please note: the usual pop-up for banned cards will not appear for these wildcards due to an ongoing technical issue; however, your wildcard inventory will still be updated correctly.

Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy Extended through June 13!

We're extending the run for the Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy event through June 13. This event offers an opportunity to get Alchemy cards by drafting. (The Premier Draft New Capenna event remains available to play, too.)

Players draft three packs of Streets of New Capenna, but one common card in each pack is replaced with a card from Alchemy: New Capenna. This card can be any rarity, so some packs will have multiple rares!

Each Draft pack contains one card from Alchemy: New Capenna:

55% of packs contain an uncommon card.

38.57% of packs contain a rare card.

6.43% of packs contain a mythic rare card.

Each rare appears twice as often as each mythic rare.

Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy has the same entry and payouts as the familiar Premier Draft events and awards Alchemy: New Capenna packs.

Qualifier Play-In Event This Weekend!

If you want to get into more competitive play, on June 11 you'll have an opportunity during the one-day, Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event in the Explorer format! Find details and more ways to qualify for the big Qualifier Weekend coming up June 18–19 by reading the 2022 Premier Play article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

EXTENDED! June 2–13: Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy

June 10–12: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

June 17–24: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube

July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

Quick Draft

June 10–24: Streets of New Capenna

June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

June 14–16: Historic Shakeup

June 21–23: Alchemy

June 28–30: Momir (with multicolor spells!)

July 5–7: Historic Artisan

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

June 11, 6 a.m.–June 12, 6 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Explorer format)

June 17, 6 a.m.–June 18, 3 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Explorer format) Final way to qualify for June Qualifier Weekend!



Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Day 1 and Day 2 events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.

June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Day 1 and Day 2: Explorer format



June 2022 Ranked Season

The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Streets of New Capenna pack

: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold