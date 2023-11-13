The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is here, and we have eleven new packets coming to Jump In! with the MTG Arena set release on November 14. Dinosaurs, new mechanics, and more feature in these, so check out the contents of each packet below.

JUMP IN! EVENT DETAILS

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

JUMP IN! LANDS

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

HOW PACKET SELECTION WORKS

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Check out packets from past Jump In! updates:

JUMP IN! PACKET LISTS

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Market Gnome 1 Attentive Sunscribe 1 Tinker's Tote 1 Kinjalli's Dawnrunner 1 Oltec Cloud Guard 1 Adaptive Gemguard 1 Oteclan Landmark 1 Petrify 1 Clay-Fired Bricks 1 Spring-Loaded Sawblades 1 Unstable Glyphbridge 1 Hidden Courtyard

Crafting Packet Variability

1 Hermitic Nautilus 1 River Herald Scout 1 Sage of Days 1 Frilled Cave-Wurm 1 Didact Echo 1 Council of Echoes 1 Waterlogged Hulk 1 Orazca Puzzle-Door 1 Eaten by Piranhas 1 Song of Stupefaction 1 The Everflowing Well 1 Hidden Cataract

Secrets Packet Variability

1 Echo of Dusk 1 Deathcap Marionette 1 Deep-Cavern Bat 1 Screaming Phantom 1 Stinging Cave Crawler 1 Starving Revenant 1 Primordial Gnawer 1 Rampaging Spiketail 1 Dead Weight 1 Bloodthorn Flail 1 Bitter Triumph 1 Hidden Necropolis

Depths Packet Variability

1 Belligerent Yearling 1 Burning Sun Cavalry 1 Scytheclaw Raptor 1 Hotfoot Gnome 1 Dinotomaton 1 Seismic Monstrosaur 1 Trumpeting Carnosaur 1 Triumphant Chomp 1 Saheeli's Lattice 1 Etali's Favor 1 Rumbling Rockslide 1 Hidden Volcano

Dinosaurs Packet Variability

1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 1 Poison Dart Frog 1 Intrepid Paleontologist 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Armored Kincaller 1 Pathfinding Axejaw 1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw 1 Nurturing Bristleback 1 Malamet Battle Glyph 1 Staggering Size 1 Walk with the Ancestors 1 Hidden Nursery

Prehistoric Packet Variability

1 Greedy Freebooter 1 Bartolomé del Presidio 1 Skullcap Snail 1 Acolyte of Aclazotz 1 Synapse Necromage 1 Sanguine Evangelist 1 Vito's Inquisitor 1 Abyssal Gorestalker 1 Dusk Rose Reliquary 1 Mephitic Draught 1 Fanatical Offering 1 Hidden Courtyard

Offerings Packet Variability

1 Spyglass Siren 1 Captain Storm, Cosmium Raider 1 Shipwreck Sentry 1 Staunch Crewmate 1 Brazen Blademaster 1 Breeches, Eager Pillager 1 Waylaying Pirates 1 Pirate Hat 1 Dowsing Device 1 Idol of the Deep King 1 Unlucky Drop 1 Hidden Cataract

Looted Packet Variability

1 Cenote Scout 1 Basking Capybara 1 Deathcap Marionette 1 Akawalli, the Seething Tower 1 Corpses of the Lost 1 Mineshaft Spider 1 Chupacabra Echo 1 Malamet Veteran 1 Dead Weight 1 Visage of Dread 1 Another Chance 1 Hidden Necropolis

Descent Packet Variability

1 Miner's Guidewing 1 Attentive Sunscribe 1 Sunshot Militia 1 Thousand Moons Infantry 1 Caparocti Sunborn 1 Goldfury Strider 1 Guardian of the Great Door 1 Diamond Pick-Axe 1 Ancestors' Aid 1 Abrade 1 Thousand Moons Smithy 1 Hidden Volcano

Militia Packet Variability

1 Seeker of Sunlight 1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor 1 River Herald Scout 1 Waterwind Scout 1 Merfolk Cave-Diver 1 Deepfathom Echo 1 Pathfinding Axejaw 1 Twists and Turns 1 Glowcap Lantern 1 Over the Edge 1 Huatli's Final Strike 1 Hidden Nursery

Explorers Packet Variability

1 Compass Gnome 1 Sunbird Standard 1 Bat Colony 1 Scampering Surveyor 1 Sinuous Benthisaur 1 Gargantuan Leech 1 Buried Treasure 1 Spelunking 1 Kaslem's Stonetree 1 Calamitous Cave-In 1 Cosmium Confluence 1 Promising Vein 1 Captivating Cave 1 Forgotten Monument 1 Cavernous Maw 1 Hidden Courtyard 1 Hidden Cataract 1 Hidden Necropolis 1 Hidden Volcano 1 Hidden Nursery

Spelunking Packet Variability