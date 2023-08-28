Wilds of Eldraine Preorders End September 5!

HONK HONK! This is the last week to get in your preorders for Wilds of Eldraine, which launches on September 5. If you want to have your own Honk Mama (aka The Goose Mother companion included in the Hylda Play Bundle), grab the Mastery Pass plus Eriette extras, or get a fifty-pack head start on launch day, be sure to pick up these preorder bundles soon!

Agatha Pack Bundle $49.99/€53.99 Available at purchase: Agatha's Soul Cauldron sleeve Available at release (September 5): 50x Wilds of Eldraine packs

5x Golden Packs

Agatha depth art card style

Agatha of the Vile Cauldron card

Hylda Play Bundle $24.99/€26.99 Available at purchase: The Goose Mother companion

Hylda of the Icy Crown sleeve Available at release (September 5): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Hylda depth art card style

Hylda of the Icy Crown card

Eriette Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Eriette's Tempting Apple sleeve Available at release (September 5): Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Pass

Eriette depth art card style

Eriette of the Charmed Apple card

Wilds of Eldraine Streamer Event: Aug 31–Sept 1

Get your first look at gameplay from Wilds of Eldraine this Thursday, August 31, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (17:00 UTC) by joining some of your favorite Magic streamers on Twitch and YouTube!

Participating streamers will be looking at Wilds of Eldraine cards, talking about mechanics, and playing matches with the new set until Friday, September 1.

Enjoy Prerelease at a Store Near You on September 1!

After you've watched the streamer event and seen Wilds of Eldraine in action, take yourself to your local game store on September 1 and have your own first-play experience in the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease!

Prerelease events are super fun with goodies and Magic player camaraderie. The atmosphere is relaxed because no one's a Wilds of Eldraine expert. Everyone gets their Prerelease Pack that includes a spindown life counter and six Draft Boosters to build their deck.

And then you play!

For a great overview of Prerelease, what to expect at the event, and deck building strategies, check out Gavin Verhey's Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Primer.

Earn XP for Playing Magic at WPN Stores in September

You can earn up to 4,000 XP this September by playing in Magic events at Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores using your Wizards Account to register! Play in events like the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease, Open House, Friday Night Magic events, and others!

For each WPN game store event you play in, you'll earn 1,000 XP, up to a maximum of 4,000 XP if you play in four events.

Be sure to register with the Wizards Account you use to log into MTG Arena, because your XP will be delivered to your MTG Arena player inbox.

Get complete details on how to earn XP playing Magic at a WPN store!

Renewal Is Next Week

We've been talking about it for weeks, and now Renewal is just one week away. Next Tuesday, September 5, Wilds of Eldraine arrives on MTG Arena, sets legal in Alchemy will rotate, and your Renewal Egg will crack open and give you gifts galore!

You can get all the details on what Renewal and rotation mean in the article Renewal for MTG Arena's 2023 Standard Rotation.

Play with All the Cards and None of the Banned List!

Have you ever dreamed of playing in MTG Arena with decks built using any cards in MTG Arena you want—all for no cost?

Live that dream right now! Log in and join the Historic No-Banned-List event and play to your heart's content until the event ends at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) on September 5. All for the low, low entry cost of 0 gold and 0 gems. Nothing!

Plus, win just a single match and you get 1,000 XP!

What Does All Access Mean? All Access means you can build your deck using any cards that exist in MTG Arena. It also means you have access to multiples of every card, too. But note: you only have access to all cards while playing in the All-Access event; no cards are added to your collection. What Does No Banned List Mean? No banned list means no cards are restricted in the event. While formats may prohibit some cards in deck building (because they've been judged to be detrimental to the format's gameplay), in this event all cards are allowed!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

August 29–31: Historic Brawl

Note: this event has been changed from Momir due to an error.

Note: this event has been changed from Momir due to an error. September 5–7: Alchemy

September 12–14: Wilds of Eldraine Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

August 29–September 15: March of the Machine

September 15–26: Wilds of Eldraine

September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

August 21–September 5: Arena Cube Draft

August 21–September 5: Historic No Banned List, All Access!

September 5–29: Wilds of Eldraine Sealed

September 28–October 1: Dark Tutelage Alchemy

October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

SEPTEMBER

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 24, 6 a.m. PT

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 24, 6 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT

ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 4

October 7–8 Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)

October 7–8

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited September 16: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) September 17: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



August 2023 Ranked Season The August 2023 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style

September 2023 Ranked Season The September 2023 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

