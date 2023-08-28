MTG Arena Announcements – August 28, 2023
Wilds of Eldraine Preorders End September 5!
HONK HONK! This is the last week to get in your preorders for Wilds of Eldraine, which launches on September 5. If you want to have your own Honk Mama (aka The Goose Mother companion included in the Hylda Play Bundle), grab the Mastery Pass plus Eriette extras, or get a fifty-pack head start on launch day, be sure to pick up these preorder bundles soon!
Agatha Pack Bundle
$49.99/€53.99
- Agatha's Soul Cauldron sleeve
- 50x Wilds of Eldraine packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Agatha depth art card style
- Agatha of the Vile Cauldron card
Hylda Play Bundle
$24.99/€26.99
- The Goose Mother companion
- Hylda of the Icy Crown sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Hylda depth art card style
- Hylda of the Icy Crown card
Eriette Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49
- Eriette's Tempting Apple sleeve
- Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Pass
- Eriette depth art card style
- Eriette of the Charmed Apple card
Wilds of Eldraine Streamer Event: Aug 31–Sept 1
Get your first look at gameplay from Wilds of Eldraine this Thursday, August 31, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (17:00 UTC) by joining some of your favorite Magic streamers on Twitch and YouTube!
Participating streamers will be looking at Wilds of Eldraine cards, talking about mechanics, and playing matches with the new set until Friday, September 1.
Enjoy Prerelease at a Store Near You on September 1!
After you've watched the streamer event and seen Wilds of Eldraine in action, take yourself to your local game store on September 1 and have your own first-play experience in the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease!
Prerelease events are super fun with goodies and Magic player camaraderie. The atmosphere is relaxed because no one's a Wilds of Eldraine expert. Everyone gets their Prerelease Pack that includes a spindown life counter and six Draft Boosters to build their deck.
And then you play!
For a great overview of Prerelease, what to expect at the event, and deck building strategies, check out Gavin Verhey's Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Primer.
Earn XP for Playing Magic at WPN Stores in September
You can earn up to 4,000 XP this September by playing in Magic events at Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores using your Wizards Account to register! Play in events like the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease, Open House, Friday Night Magic events, and others!
For each WPN game store event you play in, you'll earn 1,000 XP, up to a maximum of 4,000 XP if you play in four events.
Be sure to register with the Wizards Account you use to log into MTG Arena, because your XP will be delivered to your MTG Arena player inbox.
Get complete details on how to earn XP playing Magic at a WPN store!
Renewal Is Next Week
We've been talking about it for weeks, and now Renewal is just one week away. Next Tuesday, September 5, Wilds of Eldraine arrives on MTG Arena, sets legal in Alchemy will rotate, and your Renewal Egg will crack open and give you gifts galore!
You can get all the details on what Renewal and rotation mean in the article Renewal for MTG Arena's 2023 Standard Rotation.
Play with All the Cards and None of the Banned List!
Have you ever dreamed of playing in MTG Arena with decks built using any cards in MTG Arena you want—all for no cost?
Live that dream right now! Log in and join the Historic No-Banned-List event and play to your heart's content until the event ends at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) on September 5. All for the low, low entry cost of 0 gold and 0 gems. Nothing!
Plus, win just a single match and you get 1,000 XP!
What Does All Access Mean?
What Does No Banned List Mean?
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- August 29–31: Historic Brawl
Note: this event has been changed from Momir due to an error.
- September 5–7: Alchemy
- September 12–14: Wilds of Eldraine Constructed
QUICK DRAFT
- August 29–September 15: March of the Machine
- September 15–26: Wilds of Eldraine
- September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War
- October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine
OTHER EVENTS
- August 21–September 5: Arena Cube Draft
- August 21–September 5: Historic No Banned List, All Access!
- September 5–29: Wilds of Eldraine Sealed
- September 28–October 1: Dark Tutelage Alchemy
- October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard
- October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
SEPTEMBER
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 24, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited
ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 4
October 7–8
- Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)
ARENA OPEN
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited
- September 16: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- September 17: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)
August 2023 Ranked Season
The August 2023 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Reprieve card style + Display of Power card style
September 2023 Ranked Season
The September 2023 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: