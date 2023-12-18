In this edition:

Play Khans of Tarkir Now

The long-awaited set release of Khans of Tarkir on MTG Arena happened last week, and now you can play in one of the most popular draft environments Magic has ever had! Check out all the cards in the Khans of Tarkir Card Image Gallery. You can also put those fetch lands into action—along with any other card available on MTG Arena—in the new Timeless format.

And don't miss Khans of Tarkir Quick Draft, December 22–January 2, and Khans of Tarkir Constructed during Midweek Magic December 26–28.

Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed Event Returns!

Players in the United States have more opportunities to win a physical Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 bundle coming up! This weekend, December 22–24, and the following weekend, December 29–31, play in the Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed event, reach six wins, and you can receive the Festival in a Box shipped to you (while supplies last; see the important notes below). Enter as many times as you like to try to win!

Prizes for this event are only available to residents of the US. We understand this is disappointing to players outside of the US. This event is an initial test for how we can award non-monetary prizes on MTG Arena, and we made the decision to focus on getting everything right with shipping in the US before we offer prizes globally. Based on the results of this series of events, we will be exploring ways to expand physical prizes globally for future events.

Important notes on the Festival in a Box event and prize: You must be 18 years or older to participate. Only available to residents of the United States. Void where prohibited. Please read the Festival in a Box event terms and conditions before entering. Supplies of the Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 prize are limited, and a $250 cash prize will be substituted for players who earn this prize after supplies run out. Due to the holidays, communications to winners of a Festival in a Box will begin the first week of January.

Our Last Arena Announcements for the Year

We've come to the end of the year, and this is our last edition of Arena Announcements for 2023! The team will be taking a holiday break, but we'll return on Monday, January 8, 2024. We won't be too far away—you can always follow us on our socials to stay in touch!

See you in the new year!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 19–21: Historic Artisan

December 26–28: Khans of Tarkir Constructed

January 2–4: Momir

Jaunary 9–11: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

December 22–January 2: Khans of Tarkir

January 2–16: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Other Events

December 12–January 16: Khans of Tarkir Premier Draft

December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth

December 22–24: Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed

December 29–31: Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed

January Qualifier Events: Explorer Format

January 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

January 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

January 6, 6 a.m. PT

January 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Qualifier Weekend

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited January 20: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) January 21: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

December 2023 Ranked Season The December 2023 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

January 2024 Ranked Season The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

