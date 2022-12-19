This is our last edition of Arena Announcements for 2022! We won't have announcements for December 26 or January 2 while our team is on holiday break, but we'll be returning on January 9!

Arena Decathlon Returns January 1–21!

Thrilling Encore | Art by: Alex Konstad

The huge, multievent Arena Decathlon returns to usher in 2023 with play and prizes January 1–16, capped by a finals competition on January 21 in which you can win one of every card in the forthcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set!

Check out all the details on the Arena Decathlon page.

January 7, 2023: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

The first Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In of 2023 happens on January 7! Sharpen your Alchemy skills over the holiday break and start your Premier Play journey fresh in the new year!

Play Arena Cube until January 1

The latest Arena Cube is under way! In Arena Cube, you open and pass around packs just like a draft, except the card pool isn't from a single Magic set but rather a curated selection of some of the best cards available in MTG Arena. See the cards and play in Arena Cube before it's gone on January 1.

See Who's Qualified for Arena Championship 2

The December Qualifier Weekend has concluded, marking the end of qualifiers for the Arena Championship 2 that will be held this coming March. See who qualified in the latest standings!

Wastes Basic Land Fixed

The irregular behavior of Wastes in decks has been fixed.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 20–22: Explorer

December 27–29: Happy Brawlidays All-Access Brawl

January 3–5: Historic Artisan

January 10–12: Alchemy All Access

Quick Draft

December 9–23: Streets of New Capenna

December 23–January 7: The Brothers' War

January 7–20: Dominaria United

Other Events

December 13–20: Alchemy: The Brothers' War Player Draft

December 13–January 1: Arena Cube

December 23–26: Explorer Metagame Challenge

January 1–16: Arena Decathlon Preliminaries

January 21:Arena Decathlon Finals

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

January

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

January 7, 6 a.m. PT–January 8, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy

January 7, 6 a.m. PT–January 8, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

January

Qualifier Weekend

January 14, 6 a.m. PT–January 16, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

January 14, 6 a.m. PT–January 16, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open January 21–22 Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Memory Lapse sleeve:

Day 2, January 22: Kaldheim Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: ONE Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

December 2022 Ranked Season The December 2022 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

January 2023 Ranked Season The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

