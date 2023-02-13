Best-of-One Play-In This Weekend, February 18

Premier Play begins its monthly ramp-up this weekend with the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In. Saturday, February 18, starting at 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00), you can compete in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed Deck Best-of-One matches for an invitation to the main event: the Qualifier Weekend on February 25–26!

If you can't make this Play-In, or if you prefer Best-of-Three events, there's also the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In opening on Friday, February 24, at 6 a.m. PT and continuing until 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on Saturday morning. Play Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed Deck matches for a chance to earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend that opens just three hours later at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, February 25.

Win Ichor Card Styles February 13–28!

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is here! Now you can take a tour of the deeps of New Phyrexia and meet the denizens while sprucing up your decks with awesome ichor card styles in the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival!

February 13–28, travel ever deeper into the heart of the Phyrexian homeworld in a series of Singleton events featuring unique emblems that ratchet up the gameplay to hyper new levels.

Happening this week:

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

This 60-card Singleton event takes us to the Autonomous Furnace, the red-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Nothing is wasted in this massive forge complex.

The Autonomous Furnace Emblem

Whenever you discard one or more nonland cards, you may exile one of them from your graveyard. If you do, you may cast it this turn.

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

This 60-card Singleton event brings us to The Hunter Maze, the green-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. This impenetrable jungle rewards the strongest combatants.

The Hunter Maze Emblem

Whenever a creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 19th, 16:00 UTC - 22nd, 16:00 UTC: The Surgical Bay This 60-card Singleton event explores the Surgical Bay, the blue-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Here, cruel and disturbing experiments abound.

The Surgical Bay Emblem

If you would proliferate, proliferate twice instead.

There are lots of ichor card styles available to win—five total from each event!

Get complete details on all of the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival events, and then look for more events next week as we round out the February celebration of the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One!

Event Schedule

Events (excluding Midweek Magic) open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Daylight saving time begins in the US on March 12, 2023, when clocks move forward one hour in the Pacific time zone. UTC offset will change to -07:00 on this date. Please be aware of the shift when determining event times for other time zones.

Midweek Magic

NOTE: Now that MTG Arena's game updates occur on Tuesdays, we've shifted Midweek Magic to start at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesdays and end on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) so play time isn't cut short.

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed

February 28–March 2: Into the Future

March 7–9: On the Edge

Quick Draft

February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Other Events

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

February 28–March 10: Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00)*.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)* each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)*. Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

*Note that the UTC offset for Pacific time will change to -07:00 on March 12, 2023, for Daylight saving time.