Preorder Bundles on Sale until February 7

Preorder bundles are on sale for just one more week! Get one, two, or all three—whatever fits your play style—before they disappear with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Tuesday, February 7!

Jace Pack Bundle $49.99/€49.99 Available at purchase: Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve Available at release (February 7): 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs

5x Golden Packs

Jace depth art card style

Jace, the Perfected Mind card

Koth Play Bundle $24.99/€24.99 Available at purchase: Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve Available at release (February 7): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style

Koth, Fire of Resistance card

Elesh Norn Pass Bundle $14.99/€14.99 Available at purchase: Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve

Flensing Raptor pet Available at release (February 7): Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card

Tune in for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access February 2–3!

Your first look at live gameplay for the latest set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, begins Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT and continues until Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Join your favorite Magic streamers and content creators as they challenge one another in matches of Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats on Twitch and YouTube!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Tomorrow

We've got a Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft starting tomorrow! This is a ranked Player Draft event that will run from January 31 through February 7!

Welcome to Phyrexia Festival

Tour the Phyrexian home, get to know its denizens, and throw down in a series of festival events spanning the month of February! Oh, and victories earn you sweet card styles!

It kicks off with Welcome to Phyrexia: Completely Outmatched, February 7–13. Choose from five Historic Brawl decks, each commanded by a dangerous foe from New Phyrexia, and battle it out for borderless planeswalker manga card styles—ten in all!

Then, beginning February 13, delve deep into New Phyrexia in the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival. Travel through the plane in a series of Singleton events focused on each of its layers, with each event featuring a unique emblem.

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Wins earn you ichor card styles, five possible in each event—with five different events, that's 25 ichor card styles in all!

Pet of the Month: Get Codie Before February 1!

Codie, Vociferous Codex is only available through tomorrow, January 31. A new pet rotates in on February 1, so if you've been thinking about adding this bookish buddy to your collection, don't wait!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 31–February 2: Artisan

February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access

February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed

Quick Draft

January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War

February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched

February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

January 2023 Ranked Season The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

February 2023 Ranked Season The February 2023 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack Silver Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style

: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style Platinum Reward : 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Diamond Reward : 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

