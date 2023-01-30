Preorder Bundles on Sale until February 7

MTG Arena Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order bundles available now

Preorder bundles are on sale for just one more week! Get one, two, or all three—whatever fits your play style—before they disappear with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Tuesday, February 7!

Jace Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at purchase:
  • Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve
Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve in MTG Arena
Available at release (February 7):
  • 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
  • 5x Golden Packs
  • Jace depth art card style
  • Jace, the Perfected Mind card
Jace, the Perfected Mind card

Koth Play Bundle

$24.99/€24.99

Available at purchase:
  • Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve
Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve in MTG Arena Koth Play Bundle
Available at release (February 7):
  • 2x Player Draft tokens
  • 1x Sealed token
  • 5x Play-In Points
  • Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style
  • Koth, Fire of Resistance card
Koth, Fire of Resistance card

Elesh Norn Pass Bundle

$14.99/€14.99

Available at purchase:
  • Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve
  • Flensing Raptor pet
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve in Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
Flensing Raptor pet in the MTG Arena Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
Available at release (February 7):
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card

 

Tune in for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access February 2–3!

Your first look at live gameplay for the latest set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, begins Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT and continues until Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Join your favorite Magic streamers and content creators as they challenge one another in matches of Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats on Twitch and YouTube!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Tomorrow

Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft, January 31–February 7

We've got a Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft starting tomorrow! This is a ranked Player Draft event that will run from January 31 through February 7!

Welcome to Phyrexia Festival

Tour the Phyrexian home, get to know its denizens, and throw down in a series of festival events spanning the month of February! Oh, and victories earn you sweet card styles!

It kicks off with Welcome to Phyrexia: Completely Outmatched, February 7–13. Choose from five Historic Brawl decks, each commanded by a dangerous foe from New Phyrexia, and battle it out for borderless planeswalker manga card styles—ten in all!

Then, beginning February 13, delve deep into New Phyrexia in the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival. Travel through the plane in a series of Singleton events focused on each of its layers, with each event featuring a unique emblem.

  • February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
  • February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
  • February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
  • February 22–25: The Dross Pits
  • February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Wins earn you ichor card styles, five possible in each event—with five different events, that's 25 ichor card styles in all!

Pet of the Month: Get Codie Before February 1!

Pet of the month Codie, Vociferous Codex available until January 31, 2023, in the MTG Arena Store

Codie, Vociferous Codex is only available through tomorrow, January 31. A new pet rotates in on February 1, so if you've been thinking about adding this bookish buddy to your collection, don't wait!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

  • January 31–February 2: Artisan
  • February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access
  • February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
  • February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed

Quick Draft

  • January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War
  • February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
  • February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

  • January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
  • February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched
  • February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge
  • February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
  • February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
  • February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
  • February 22–25: The Dross Pits
  • February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

  • Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
    February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
    • Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
  • Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
    February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
    • Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

  • Qualifier Weekend
    February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
    • Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).  Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). 

  • Arena Open March 4–5
    • Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
    • Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft
      There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.

Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

  • Arena Championship 2
    March 18–19, 2023
    • Format:
      Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic
      Top 8: Historic

January 2023 Ranked Season

The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

  • Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
  • Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
  • Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style
  • Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
  • Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
  • Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
Recruitment Officer card style Brotherhood's End card style

February 2023 Ranked Season

The February 2023 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

  • Bronze Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack
  • Silver Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold
  • Gold Reward: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style
  • Platinum Reward: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
  • Diamond Reward: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
  • Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
Drown in Ichor card style Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: