MTG Arena Announcements, January 30, 2023
Preorder Bundles on Sale until February 7
Preorder bundles are on sale for just one more week! Get one, two, or all three—whatever fits your play style—before they disappear with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Tuesday, February 7!
Jace Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
- Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve
- 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Jace depth art card style
- Jace, the Perfected Mind card
Koth Play Bundle
$24.99/€24.99
- Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style
- Koth, Fire of Resistance card
Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
$14.99/€14.99
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve
- Flensing Raptor pet
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card
Tune in for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access February 2–3!
Your first look at live gameplay for the latest set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, begins Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT and continues until Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Join your favorite Magic streamers and content creators as they challenge one another in matches of Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats on Twitch and YouTube!
Are You a Magic Content Creator?
If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:
- North America: If you've participated in Early Access events in the past, you'll automatically receive an invitation to the The Brothers' War Early Access event. If you haven't participated in an Early Access event yet but would like to, email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply. (Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)
- Europe:@Wizards_MagicEU, @Wizards_MagicFR, @Wizards_MagicES, @Wizards_MagicIT, @Wizards_MagicGR
- Japan: @MTGArenaJP, @mtgJP
- APAC: MTG Facebook APAC, MTG Facebook Korea, KR Game Lounge
- LATAM: @wizards_magices Instagram, @wizards_magicES Twitter, @Wizards_MagicBR, MTG Facebook Brazil, MTG Instagram Brazil
Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Tomorrow
We've got a Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft starting tomorrow! This is a ranked Player Draft event that will run from January 31 through February 7!
Welcome to Phyrexia Festival
Tour the Phyrexian home, get to know its denizens, and throw down in a series of festival events spanning the month of February! Oh, and victories earn you sweet card styles!
It kicks off with Welcome to Phyrexia: Completely Outmatched, February 7–13. Choose from five Historic Brawl decks, each commanded by a dangerous foe from New Phyrexia, and battle it out for borderless planeswalker manga card styles—ten in all!
Then, beginning February 13, delve deep into New Phyrexia in the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival. Travel through the plane in a series of Singleton events focused on each of its layers, with each event featuring a unique emblem.
- February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
- February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
- February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
- February 22–25: The Dross Pits
- February 25–28: The Fair Basilica
Wins earn you ichor card styles, five possible in each event—with five different events, that's 25 ichor card styles in all!
Pet of the Month: Get Codie Before February 1!
Codie, Vociferous Codex is only available through tomorrow, January 31. A new pet rotates in on February 1, so if you've been thinking about adding this bookish buddy to your collection, don't wait!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 31–February 2: Artisan
- February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access
- February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
- February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed
Quick Draft
- January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War
- February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Other Events
- January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
- February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched
- February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge
- February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
- February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
- February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
- February 22–25: The Dross Pits
- February 25–28: The Fair Basilica
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Play-Ins
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
February
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Qualifier Weekends
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
February
- Qualifier Weekend
February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open March 4–5
- Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft
There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.
- Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
Arena Championship 2
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 2
March 18–19, 2023
- Format:
Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic
Top 8: Historic
- Format:
January 2023 Ranked Season
The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
February 2023 Ranked Season
The February 2023 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 Gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style
