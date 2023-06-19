In this edition:

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Arrives Tomorrow on MTG Arena!

Tomorrow, the world of Middle-earth comes to MTG Arena with the official digital release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. To prepare for this monumental launch, check out the Card Image Gallery and read up on the mechanics found in this set!

Release Notes for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

With the release of a new set comes new release notes. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will be an exciting launch for many players, both old and new, so we want to make sure all your questions are answered. Read more in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Release Notes.

Get Ready for the Next Arena Open

Celebrate the new set by competing in the latest Arena Open, a tournament where you can win up to $2,000 in addition to an invitation to the next Qualifier Weekend. The formats will include both Sealed and Draft matches of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

In addition, all participants will receive the Dragon Horde sleeve:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive

June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed

July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed

July 11–13: Historic Brawl

July 18–20: Standard

QUICK DRAFT

June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

July 11–18: The Brothers' War

July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

August 1–5: Dominaria United

OTHER EVENTS

June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed

July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers

July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited

July 1–2 July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Dragon Hoard sleeve:



July 1–2

June 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

