MTG Arena Announcements – June 19, 2023
In this edition:
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Release Tomorrow on MTG Arena!
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Release Notes
- Get Ready for the Next Arena Open
- Event Schedule
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Arrives Tomorrow on MTG Arena!
Tomorrow, the world of Middle-earth comes to MTG Arena with the official digital release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. To prepare for this monumental launch, check out the Card Image Gallery and read up on the mechanics found in this set!
Release Notes for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
With the release of a new set comes new release notes. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will be an exciting launch for many players, both old and new, so we want to make sure all your questions are answered. Read more in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Release Notes.
Get Ready for the Next Arena Open
Celebrate the new set by competing in the latest Arena Open, a tournament where you can win up to $2,000 in addition to an invitation to the next Qualifier Weekend. The formats will include both Sealed and Draft matches of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.
In addition, all participants will receive the Dragon Horde sleeve:
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive
- June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
- July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed
- July 11–13: Historic Brawl
- July 18–20: Standard
QUICK DRAFT
- June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- July 11–18: The Brothers' War
- July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- August 1–5: Dominaria United
OTHER EVENTS
- June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed
- July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers
- July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
July
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited
July 1–2
- July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
- Entry reward: Dragon Hoard sleeve:
June 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.