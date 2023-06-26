In this edition:

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Is Here!

The epic set of heroes and adventures is now on MTG Arena! You'll find packs, avatars, card style bundles, a full-art map lands bundle, and more to collect in the Store—and don't forget to check your in-game mail for three packs to get your started.

Midweek Magic Phantom Sealed Deck

Want to play the set to get a feel for it first? Don't miss the Midweek Magic The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed event this week, June 27–29. This is a casual and fun way to play Magic without entry costs while earning individual card rewards and cosmetics!

Download Story Decks

Not sure where to start building a deck? Import narrative-inspired decks detailed in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Story Decks article to start playing in Alchemy and Historic with the new set quickly—there's even a 100-card Historic Brawl deck!

Dive into the Details

Ready to build your own decks? Take a look at all the cards in the set, and then deep dive into The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mechanics to build your own decks and strategies.

June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Quick Draft

Have fun, build your collection, and earn prizes in Quick Drafts. Join the first The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Quick Draft beginning this Friday, June 30.

In Quick Drafts, you are drafting against a bot rather than players, which is great if you're still learning the cards and need time to consider your options—take all the time you need, because the bot doesn't mind!

Check out more events in the Event Schedule below.

Arena Open This Weekend

Take step toward the big leagues of Magic competitive play in the next Arena Open happening this weekend, July 1–2. Face players in Sealed Deck and Draft matches to win your way to an August Qualifier Weekend invitation and up to $2,000!

Plus, everyone who enters gets this Dragon Hoard sleeve!

July 7–9 Celebrate Magic at Your Local WPN Store

Join us for the Magic Celebration event at participating WPN and WPN Premium stores worldwide July 7–9! It takes just three easy steps:

Register and play Jumpstart! Purchase two Jumpstart packets and play three casual rounds at your store. The first 30 players to register and play Jumpstart at the Magic Celebration event will receive a limited-edition, collectible dice set that includes three six-sided (d6) dice and a burgundy bag with a golden Planeswalker symbol!

Form your Fellowship! Bring up to eight friends, and you'll all get a special Thought Vessel promo card! Claim a precious! Use your registered MTG Arena Wizards account in the Magic Companion app to get a special, ready-to-play deck in your MTG Arena inbox, beginning July 23—just be sure to log in with the account you use to play MTG Arena! (This promotion only applies in select regions where MTG Arena codes are valid.)

Don't miss it!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding MidweekMagic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed

July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed

July 11–13: Historic Brawl

July 18–20: Standard

QUICK DRAFT

June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

July 11–18: The Brothers' War

July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

August 1–5: Dominaria United

OTHER EVENTS

June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed

July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers

July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In eventsare single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend eventsare two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

Qualifier Weekend

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited

July 1–2

July 1–2 July 1: Day One, LTRSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)



July 2: Day Two, LTRPlayer Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.

Entry reward: Dragon Hoard sleeve

June 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

