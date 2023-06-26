MTG Arena Announcements – June 26, 2023
In this edition:
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Is Here!
- June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Quick Draft
- Arena Open This Weekend
- July 7–9 Celebrate Magic at Your Local WPN Store
- Event Schedule
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Is Here!
The epic set of heroes and adventures is now on MTG Arena! You'll find packs, avatars, card style bundles, a full-art map lands bundle, and more to collect in the Store—and don't forget to check your in-game mail for three packs to get your started.
Want to play the set to get a feel for it first? Don't miss the Midweek Magic The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed event this week, June 27–29. This is a casual and fun way to play Magic without entry costs while earning individual card rewards and cosmetics!
Not sure where to start building a deck? Import narrative-inspired decks detailed in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Story Decks article to start playing in Alchemy and Historic with the new set quickly—there's even a 100-card Historic Brawl deck!
Ready to build your own decks? Take a look at all the cards in the set, and then deep dive into The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mechanics to build your own decks and strategies.
June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Quick Draft
Have fun, build your collection, and earn prizes in Quick Drafts. Join the first The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Quick Draft beginning this Friday, June 30.
In Quick Drafts, you are drafting against a bot rather than players, which is great if you're still learning the cards and need time to consider your options—take all the time you need, because the bot doesn't mind!
Check out more events in the Event Schedule below.
Arena Open This Weekend
Take step toward the big leagues of Magic competitive play in the next Arena Open happening this weekend, July 1–2. Face players in Sealed Deck and Draft matches to win your way to an August Qualifier Weekend invitation and up to $2,000!
Plus, everyone who enters gets this Dragon Hoard sleeve!
July 7–9 Celebrate Magic at Your Local WPN Store
Join us for the Magic Celebration event at participating WPN and WPN Premium stores worldwide July 7–9! It takes just three easy steps:
- Register and play Jumpstart! Purchase two Jumpstart packets and play three casual rounds at your store. The first 30 players to register and play Jumpstart at the Magic Celebration event will receive a limited-edition, collectible dice set that includes three six-sided (d6) dice and a burgundy bag with a golden Planeswalker symbol!
- Form your Fellowship! Bring up to eight friends, and you'll all get a special Thought Vessel promo card!
- Claim a precious! Use your registered MTG Arena Wizards account in the Magic Companion app to get a special, ready-to-play deck in your MTG Arena inbox, beginning July 23—just be sure to log in with the account you use to play MTG Arena! (This promotion only applies in select regions where MTG Arena codes are valid.)
Don't miss it!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding MidweekMagic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
- July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed
- July 11–13: Historic Brawl
- July 18–20: Standard
QUICK DRAFT
- June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- June 30–July 11: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- July 11–18: The Brothers' War
- July 18–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- August 1–5: Dominaria United
OTHER EVENTS
- June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed
- July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers
- July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In eventsare single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend eventsare two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
July
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited
July 1–2
- July 1: Day One, LTRSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 2: Day Two, LTRPlayer Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
- Entry reward: Dragon Hoard sleeve
June 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.