Thassa's Oracle Banned in Historic

On May 20, the card Thassa's Oracle was banned in the Historic format. Players received a rare wildcard for each Thassa's Oracle in their collections.

Historic Anthology 5 On Sale Tomorrow, May 27!

Historic Anthology 5 hits the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, May 27, following the update!

Historic Anthology 5 is exclusive to MTG Arena, adding 25 new-to-Historic cards that bring more options, strategies, and power to the format.

For 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems, you get four copies of each of the 25 cards in Historic Anthology 5. After the release on May 27, these cards may also be crafted using Wildcards.

Want depth art card styles for your Historic Anthology 5 cards? You'll find them in assorted bundles in the MTG Arena Store, too!

The Final College Cup Test Starts Thursday, May 27!

The clock is ticking in the College Cup, and competition has been as fierce as a Tigorilla with an espresso enchantment.

The College Cup rages on with Witherbloom holding a commanding point lead! It looks like the Test of Wit did little to topple their dominance.



Will we see green and black banners flying over the Arena campus soon? pic.twitter.com/JA7GEH3LMY — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) May 25, 2021

There's only one test left for you to push your college over the finish line—and get your hands on the last set of Japanese Mystical Archive card styles!

The Test of Leadership kicks off tomorrow, May 27.

Standings can change quickly in the last leg of this competition, with bonus points at the highest of the whole event!

Test of Leadership Avatar: 5 Points Pet: 5 Points Sleeve: 8 Points

Earn these bonus points by having these college accoutrements on display during the competition:

College sleeves : Take the Strixhaven quiz to get the email containing your sleeve code, then redeem it in your Wizards Account or through the Store on PC or Mac.

: Take the Strixhaven quiz to get the email containing your sleeve code, then redeem it in your Wizards Account or through the Store on PC or Mac. College avatar : Each college's avatar is available in the second position in the Strixhaven Mastery web.

: Each college's avatar is available in the second position in the Strixhaven Mastery web. College pet: Each college has a tome pet available within the first ten levels of the Strixhaven Mastery Pass rewards levels.

May 27–31: Test of Leadership

Entry: 2,500 gold or 500 gems

Rewards: Japanese Mystical Archive card styles

Format: Strixhaven Brawl—Standard Brawl, but only Strixhaven legendary creatures and planeswalkers are legal (and can be your commander)

You only have until May 31 to put your best spell forward and claim MTG Arena for a week. For the week after the College Cup, the college with the most points will be declared the winner, and MTG Arena will get a college-themed makeover to celebrate—and give the winners a well-deserved victory fist pump.

But, no matter who wins, everyone scores a new card sleeve with the winning college's emblem! Just log in during the College Cup celebration week to claim yours.

Keep up with the latest on Twitter @MTG_Arena.

Unsanctioned and Unstable Basic Lands on Sale May 27!

Unsanctioned and Unstable basic lands are back in the MTG Arena Store beginning tomorrow, May 27! You'll find a bundle of each cycle available for 12,500 gold or 2,500 gems.

If you already have some of these lands in your collection, the cost for the bundles will be prorated.

But grab them fast, because on August 12, they leave the Store!

Jumpstart Your June and July!

Jumpstart is returning to MTG Arena June 4 through July 8! It will be the same Jumpstart you loved before: the same themed 20-card packets, with the same card swaps made for the previous MTG Arena release.

Jumpstart mashes together themes from throughout the history of Magic and lets you skip the deck-building part. You pick one packet from a set of three themed 20-card packets, and then pick a second packet from a different set of three. Your two chosen packets are shuffled together to create a 40-card deck you can start playing with right away!

Cards in each packet you select become part of your collection. Plus, each packet contains a basic land card with art that is exclusive to Jumpstart—you can only get these in Jumpstart!

Dates: June 4–July 8, 2021

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards: After the first two wins per entry, a random rare or mythic rare individual card reward is granted when resigning.

Event Record: Play as much as you like! Resign when you want.

After resigning, you may pay the entry again to rejoin and select packets!

Draft Challenge a Hit!

Many of you played the Draft Challenge this weekend, making it a hit. We're glad to see everyone enjoyed it, and we plan on it returning for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

May 28: Omniscience

June 4: Pauper

June 11: Historic All Access

Quick Draft

May 14–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

May 28–June 11: Strixhaven

June 11–25: Theros Beyond Death

Other Events

May 27–June 1: College Cup: Test of Leadership

June 4–July 8: Jumpstart

June 4–18: Arena Cube Draft

June 4–18: Traditional Arena Cube Draft

May Ranked Season

The May 2021 Ranked Season runs until May 31, 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).

Bronze reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack

: 1 Strixhaven Pack Silver reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold

: 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold Gold reward : 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style

: 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style Platinum reward : 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style + Rushed Rebirth depth art card style

: 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style + Rushed Rebirth depth art card style Diamond reward : 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style + Rushed Rebirth depth art card style

: 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style + Rushed Rebirth depth art card style Mythic reward: 5 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Clever Lumimancer depth art card style + Rushed Rebirth depth art card style

June Ranked Season

The June 2021 Ranked Season begins on May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (1905 UTC) and ends on June 30, 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC). Here’s a look at next month!