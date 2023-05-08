MTG Arena Announcements – May 8, 2023
In this edition:
- Join the Historic Brawl Festival May 6–10 and Earn Team-Up Card Styles
- Tomorrow, March of the Machine: The Aftermath Arrives on MTG Arena!
- May Qualifier Weekend Kicks Off Friday
- Lots of News Out of MagicCon Minneapolis!
- MTG Arena Coming to Steam May 23
- Standard and Alchemy Are Changing
- Pictures from MagicCon Minneapolis
- Arena Championship 3, May 27–28
- Event Schedule
Join the Historic Brawl Festival May 6–10 and Earn Team-Up Card Styles
The second March of the Machine festival is happening now through May 10, and you can score five legendary team-up card styles for wins! Play Historic Brawl using a 100-card Historic Brawl deck led by your favorite legendary creature or planeswalker and rack up wins to add these card styles to your collection:
Tomorrow, March of the Machine: The Aftermath Arrives on MTG Arena!
March of the Machine: The Aftermath is a set of 50 new Standard-legal cards that focuses on the story, the characters, and what comes next in a Multiverse forever changed by the Phyrexian invasion. Players will be able to collect March of the Machine: The Aftermath cards on MTG Arena by opening packs, playing in March of the Machine: The Aftermath Limited events, or crafting them using wildcards of the appropriate rarity.
A Note on Golden Packs
Purchasing March of the Machine or March of the Machine: The Aftermath packs will contribute to Golden Pack progress. Golden Packs have been updated to include cards from March of the Machine: The Aftermath and will be considered part of the latest set when opening Golden Packs.
Drafting March of the Machine: The Aftermath on MTG Arena
You'll also be able to draft March of the Machine: The Aftermath on MTG Arena! Each March of the Machine: The Aftermath Limited pack will contain both a card from the Multiverse Legends bonus sheet and a card from March of the Machine: The Aftermath! Keep reading for more information on our upcoming event schedule!
May Qualifier Weekend Kicks Off Friday
This weekend is May's epic competitive play pairing of events that can launch you into the top levels of MTG Arena Premier Play—and these are the first that can put you on the path to Arena Championship 4!
Last weekend was May's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In, but if you missed it, don't worry! You have another shot at earning an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event this Friday, May 12, in the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In. It begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) on Friday, and the format is March of the Machine Limited. It closes on Saturday at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).
After you have your invitation in hand, the May Qualifier Weekend event begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 6! You'll face other qualifying players in March of the Machine Limited matches to determine who will ultimately earn an invitation to Arena Championship 4 and the Pro Tour 3!
Lots of News Out of MagicCon Minneapolis!
MagicCon Minneapolis is over, and it was chock full of fun, events, and announcements.
MTG Arena Coming to Steam May 23
Soon you'll have another way to play MTG Arena. On May 23, MTG Arena launches on Steam on your PC! Jump onto Steam and add MTG Arena to your Wishlist!
Standard and Alchemy Are Changing
Another announcement out of MagicCon Minneapolis this week are changes to revitalize tabletop Standard. How will this affect MTG Arena? Check out the article covering changes to Standard and Alchemy in MTG Arena for complete details.
Pictures from MagicCon Minneapolis
MagicCon Minneapolis was amazing, and we have the pictures to prove it! Here's a look back at a great event.
Arena Championship 3, May 27–28
The top of the MTG Arena Premier Play mountain is in sight: Arena Championship 3 is just a few weeks away! The top players who have qualified will face off in March of the Machine Draft and Standard matches to determine who's the best of the best, who takes a piece of a $200,000 prize pool, and who gets invited to the Magic World Championship!
Stay tuned for more details and how you can watch the event!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- May 9–11: Explorer
- May 16–18: On the Edge
- May 23–25: Singleton
- May 30–June 1: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed
QUICK DRAFT
- April 28–May 12: March of the Machine
- May 12–26: Dominaria United
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
OTHER EVENTS
- May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival
- May 26–29: Historic Metagame Challenge
- May 26–June 3: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Premier Draft
- June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton
- June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)
June
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
June 3, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: March of the Machine
May 20–21
- May 20: Day One, March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- May 21: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
Arena Championship 3
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 3
May 27–28
- Format: March of the Machine Draft, Standard
- Format: March of the Machine Draft, Standard
May 2023 Ranked Season
The May 2023 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: