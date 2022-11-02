Downtime This Thursday

Heads up: We will be down this Thursday, November 3, beginning at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). We expect this downtime to last approximately one hour.

The Brothers' War Breaks Out on MTG Arena November 15!

The time-spanning saga of the fight against Phyrexian domination launches on MTG Arena Tuesday, November 15!

But wait, did we say Tuesday? We did! The Brothers' War launch day is different from our past releases, so mark your calendars.

Have you purchased your The Brothers' War Preorder Bundle yet? There's a lot to get you started with the new set, and don't forget those Golden Packs included in the Mishra Pack Bundle!

The Brothers' War Early Access

You can get a first sampling of The Brothers' War in action on Thursday, November 10, from 10 a.m. PT (18:00 UTC) by tuning in to watch your favorite Magic streamers and content creators!

Are you a streamer or creator interested in Early Access for The Brothers' War? We may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch with the right folks for your location to let them know you're available for Early Access:

Arena Announcements Moving to Mondays

To fit with the new Tuesday release schedule in MTG Arena, our weekly announcements will move from Wednesdays to Mondays starting November 14.

State of the Game Next Week

Next week our latest State of the Game article arrives, and in it we'll focus on the philosophy behind features and new content in MTG Arena.

Also, stay tuned for more ways to engage with MTG Arena as we look to better connect with our community on a more frequent basis.

Extra Life Sleeves Available Now!

You can grab these fun sleeves in the MTG Arena Store that are part of our Extra Life 2022 fundraising efforts to support Seattle Children's Hospital! Net proceeds are donated to Extra Life benefitting Seattle Children's Hospital (purchase price, less transaction fees).

Extra Life 2022 Ajani Sleeve—600 Gems

Extra Life 2022 Sleeve Bundle—1,200 Gems

We teamed up with some mega-talented kids to illustrate their creative visions of well-known Magic creatures like Birds of Paradise and Sliver Legion. Each of these masterworks was then placed in the capable hands of art superstars Tyler Jacobson, Andrea Radeck, and Steve Prescott for their own layer of creative interpretation!

These are only available for a limited time, so get yours before November 7!

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In This Weekend

Bring your best Historic deck for this weekend's Qualifier Play-In, November 5–6, and play for a place in the next Qualifier Weekend happening November 12–13! Get all the details on Qualifier Play-In events, and get ready to prove you're among the best MTG Arena players.

Arena Open: Dominaria Sealed, November 5–6

This weekend will be a busy one, because we also have the Arena Open happening, too! Do a little competitive time traveling with the original Dominaria set in Sealed matches over two days and featuring big prizes, including Qualifier Weekend invitations and up to $2,500!

Plus, everyone who enters will receive the card sleeve Urza Assembles the Titans:

Get all the Arena Open: Dominaria Sealed event details and get ready to win!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC*) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC*).

*Please note the change to Pacific Standard Time on November 6, 2022, when Midweek Magic listed UTC times become 16:00.

November 8–10: Chromatic Cube Phantom Bot Draft

November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed

November 22–24: Standard

November 29–December 1: Jump In!

Quick Draft

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

November 11–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

November 25–December 9: The Brothers' War

Other Events

October 28–November 5: Original Dominaria Sealed

November 6, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC*)–November 15, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.

November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00, UTC-08:00 on and after November 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

December

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT

December

Qualifier Weekend

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 UTC after November 6).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC after November 6).

Arena Open November 5–6 Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve. *Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

There are two Sealed events on Day 2.

* Please note the time change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.

Arena Open November 26–27 Day 1, November 26: The Brothers' War Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve.



Day 2, November 27: The Brothers' War Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.

November 2022 Ranked Season

The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: