In this edition:

Just One Week Left to Preorder The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan preorder bundles are live and available to purchase—but only for one more week. The new set launches on MTG Arena next Tuesday, November 14, and these preorders give you a head start with great value as you start building your collection.

Saheeli Pack Bundle $49.99/€53.99 Available at purchase: The Sun's Brilliance sleeve Available at release (November 14): 50 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs

5 Golden Packs

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance depth art card style

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance card

Vito Play Bundle $24.99/€26.99 Available at purchase: Fanatic of Aclazotz sleeve Available at release (November 14): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Vito, Fanatic of Alcazotz depth art card style

Vito, Fanatic of Alcazotz card

Quintorius Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Quintorius Kand sleeve Available at release (November 14): The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Pass

Quintorius Kand depth art card style

Quintorius Kand card

See All the Cards in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Card Image Gallery is complete! You can now see all the cards in the set and start formulating your deck builds and play strategies. Also, be sure to check out mechanics article to learn more about new mechanics like craft, descended, and Map tokens!

And don't miss the Streamer Event this Thursday for a first look at the cards in action—details below!

Streamer Event this Thursday, November 9

From pack openings to full matches, the upcoming Streamer Event is your first opportunity to see The Lost Caverns of Ixalan in the wilds of the Magic battlefield! Tune in to watch your favorite Magic content creators beginning this Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. PT, as they try out the new set for the first time. Check out the mechanics, combos, and synergies in action to get ready for in-store Prerelease events that begin the next day, Friday, November 10!

Calling Magic Content Creators

If you're a Magic content creator interested in the Streamer Event, you may be able to join in the fun! If you're interested, reach out to us using the contact info for your location below to let them know.

(Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Begins November 10!

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack

Prerelease events for the new set, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, start this Friday in your local game store! This is a great way to get your first hands-on experience with the set (don't forget to watch the Streamer Event for a first look at the set the day before, on November 9!). Prerelease is a fun and casual way to check out the new set, make some friends, and play some relaxed matches of Magic—the set is new to everyone, and everyone is just beginning to build their collections of cards.

Check out Gavin Verhey's The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Primer for everything you need to know!

Story Spotlight Cards for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

We previewed fourteen new cards last Thursday along with story summaries of the scenes each card highlights (with a little tongue-in-cheek spin). Story Spotlight cards depict key moments in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan story

Intrigued? Read all the stories from the new set!

Don't Miss the Extra Life 2023 Sleeves and More

We're excited to be partnering with Extra Life once more to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®! Over the past ten years, your support in this partnership has raised over $4 million to help fund research, life-saving treatments, services, and medical equipment.

This year, you'll find cosmetics available in the MTG Arena Store like sleeves, an avatar, and a bundle! Net proceeds will be donated to Extra Life (purchase price less transaction fees), benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Visit the Extra Life 2023 page for complete details and more Magic to support a great cause!

Your Path to Magic Greatness Begins November 11

November is here, and the qualifying season for high-level competitive Magic begins on November 11 with the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event. This is your entry point to the path that could lead you all the way to the Arena Championship—and maybe even the Magic World Championship!

There are two Qualifier Play-In events that can get you into the Qualifier Weekend—the gateway to the upper levels of competitive Magic. The first event is the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In held on Saturday, November 11. Compete in the Historic format, notch six match wins, and you'll have your entry to the November 18–19 Qualifier Weekend event.

The second event is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In, happening Friday, November 17. If you didn't score an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In—or if you prefer Traditional, Best-of-Three, play—this is your event. Also in the Historic format, secure four match wins and you'll be on your way.

Then, the November Qualifier Weekend, November 18–19, will test your Historic format skills against some of the best MTG Arena players. Seven match wins on Day One will earn you entry to Day Two. On Day Two, dominate with seven wins, and you'll earn entry to Arena Championship 5 and the Pro Tour!

Play in the Historic All-Access, Basically No Bans Event until November 14

The newest iteration of the no-bans-list style Historic event is open now until November 14. This latest event is the Historic All-Access, Basically No Bans event where only three overpowered cards are banned: Channel , Demonic Tutor , and Tibalt's Trickery. Dust off your favorite cards for Historic play and let them shine!

Dev Diary: What We Mean by "Basically No Bans"

The Historic No Banned List event was very popular with players, allowing them to dust off some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena for Historic matches. We have a new event in this same vein beginning this Thursday, November 2, called Historic All Access, Basically No Bans.

Why "Basically No Bans" this time? Product Manager Dave Finseth discusses what we learned from the first event and the reasoning behind this new version that bans just three very powerful cards—perhaps not the ones you may think—in the latest Dev Diary article. Check it out!

Chromatic Cube Is Back Tomorrow!

The popular multicolored extravaganza that is the Chromatic Cube is back starting tomorrow, November 7, with an updated card list! Draft more expensive spells, more colors, and more variety in this broad-spectrum entry in MTG Arena's Cube lineup.

Check out David McDarby's article Chromatic Cube Draft on MTG Arena for the philosophy behind the Chromatic Cube and the complete card list!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

November 7–9: Brawl Showcase

November 14–16: Alchemy

November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

November 7–23: Dominaria United

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

November 2–14: Historic All Access, Basically No Bans!

November 2–14: Chromatic Cube

November 23–29: Festival (coming soon!)

November 29–December 5: Festival (coming soon!)

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Please note: Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. on March 12. UTC times will shift to UTC-08:00 on that date and continue until March 10, 2024.)

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 11, 6 a.m. PT

November 11, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

Qualifier Weekend

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



November 2023 Ranked Season The November 2023 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: