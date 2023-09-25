In this edition:

MTG Arena's Fifth Anniversary Celebration Continues!

It's been five years since MTG Arena began with open beta. We've grown a lot since then, and we've been celebrating our time together. Tell us your stories from over the past five years and tag us on socials so we can see it!

Plus, look for special gifts in your player inbox!

Special Inbox Gift on Wednesday

Check your inbox this Wednesday, September 27, because you'll find an extra special surprise waiting for you! We've been giving away goodies to celebrate five years of MTG Arena, so be sure to log in and see what you may have waiting.

Dev Diary: Booster Chamber

Do you enjoy opening booster packs? Have you wondered how the MTG Arena team created the new fancy animations? Check out the new video from the development team and VFX artists for a behind-the-scenes look at the process!

Magic World Championship XXIX Crowns a New Champion!

At MagicCon: Las Vegas this past weekend, the best players in Magic arrived to prove who among them would claim the title of Magic World Champion. As always, the competition was strong, but Jean-Emmanuel Depraz battled through to take the top spot!

Will You Be the Next Magic World Champion?

The new Magic World Champion was crowned this past weekend in Las Vegas, but competition leading to next year's Magic World Championship has already begun—could you be the next champion? Your road to victory can begin this coming weekend with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events this coming weekend!

Start with the Best-of-Three Play-In event on Friday, September 29. Play Wilds of Eldraine Sealed Best-of-Three and take four match wins to earn 6,000 gems and an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend.

Then immediately following on Saturday through Sunday, September 30 to October 1, jump straight into the two-day Qualifier Weekend event. On Saturday, Day 1, play Wilds of Eldraine Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) and score seven match wins to earn 20,000 gems and be invited to Day 2.

On Sunday, October 1, invitees from Day 1 will then play each other in Wilds of Eldraine Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) matches, and those who earn seven wins on Day 2 will receive 5,000 gems plus the big prize: an invitation to Arena Championship 5 and the Magic Pro Tour!

From there, defeat challengers in Arena Championship 5 to claim an invitation to the next Magic World Championship in 2024! Or take the Pro Tour route to compete in person to reach the Magic World Championship!

There you have it: your path to taking part in Magic World Champion in 2024!

Arena Championship 4 Is Coming

We're on the cusp of the next Arena Championship! October 7–8, the best players in MTG Arena will face one another for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and an invitation to the next Magic World Championship in 2024. We'll have coverage and a viewer's guide on the site soon. In the meantime, check out the list of players who'll be vying to become the next champion!

Wilds of Eldraine Festival – Dark Tutelage

It's festival time in MTG Arena! The Dark Tutelage Alchemy festival begins this Thursday, September 28, and continues until Monday, October 2, with start and end times on those days at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Event Details

Dates : September 28, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 2, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: September 28, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until October 2, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Entry : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Format : Alchemy (Best-of-One)

: Alchemy (Best-of-One) Structure : Play as much as you want until event ends.

: Play as much as you want until event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Kellan, the Fae-Blooded Adventure card style 4 Wins Virtue of Persistence Adventure card style 3 Wins Heartflame Duelist Adventure card style 2 Wins Devouring Sugarmaw Adventure card style 1 Win Gumdrop Poisoner Adventure card style

Alchemy Banned List Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Grinning Ignus

Bring a 60-card Alchemy deck to the digital table—maybe one of your latest and greatest from the lab or try a favorite. In this event, each player gets an extra card each turn but loses life equal to its mana value! Can you harness the great knowledge, or will you succumb to the price of such power?

Wins earn you Adventure card styles to add to your collection, five in all!

Gumdrop Poisoner

(Adventure Card Style) Devouring Sugarmaw

(Adventure Card Style) Heartflame Duelist

(Adventure Card Style)

Virtue of Persistence

(Adventure Card Style) Kellan, the Fae-Blooded

(Adventure Card Style)

Last Chance! Grab Your September Bonus XP This Week!

We're down to the end of September—just five days left—but that's still time to get in some Magic play at a Wizards Play Network game store and earn 1,000 bonus XP in MTG Arena! Get all the details on how you can claim your bonus XP, and then get out there and collect it!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 26–28: The Brothers' War Bot Draft

October 4–6: On the Edge

October 10–12: Into the Future

October 17–19: Wilds of Eldraine Phantom Sealed

QUICK DRAFT

September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

October 24–November 7: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

OTHER EVENTS

September 5–29: Wilds of Eldraine Sealed

September 28–October 1: Dark Tutelage Alchemy

October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

SEPTEMBER

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Qualifier Weekend

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

ARENA OPEN The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited October 28: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 29: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 4

October 7–8

October 7–8 Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)

September 2023 Ranked Season The September 2023 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

October 2023 Ranked Season The October 2023 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

