MTG Arena Announcements – April 13, 2026
In this edition:
- Secrets of Strixhaven Early-Access Event
- Secrets of Strixhaven Event Schedule
- Secrets of Strixhaven Welcome Deck Rewards
- Competitive Play Schedule
Secrets of Strixhaven Early-Access Event
This Wednesday, April 15, a faculty of Magic streamers, competitors, and other visiting scholars will be granted early admission to play Secrets of Strixhaven on MTG Arena. You can follow their research live via YouTube and Twitch, so tune in to get an early look at the set in action!
Secrets of Strixhaven Event Schedule
The launch of Secrets of Strixhaven is bringing a heaping courseload of new events with it, so we've published a thorough syllabus for you to reference throughout this term. The Secrets of Strixhaven events page includes some descriptive information for each relevant event type and a full schedule of the upcoming events.
Consult the schedule here.
Secrets of Strixhaven Welcome Deck Rewards
New Magic Multiverse Welcome Decks are coming to participating WPN game stores with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven. Each Welcome Deck contains a 40-card monocolor deck made up of cards from Magic: The Gathering Foundations aimed at introducing new players to the game.
All of the new Welcome Decks contain an insert. Half of the inserts will be redeemable for a physical reward while supplies last, and the other half will be redeemable for an MTG Arena reward. Inserts are redeemable via participating WPN stores and will require the bearer to have or create a Wizards account.
Physical rewards include one of six Strixhaven-themed bumper stickers:
To view the full decklists, check out this article.
Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders
Secrets of Strixhaven's Pack and Play preorder bundles are still live in the MTG Arena Store! Whether you're looking to quickly add a lot of new cards to your collection, stock up on tokens for competitive play, or both, each bundle comes packed with awesome items and fun goodies to aid your studies.
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer sleeve
- 45 Secrets of Strixhaven packs
- 5 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs
- 5 Golden packs
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer card
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer depth art card style
Play Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Professor Dellian Fel sleeve
- Abigale companion
- 4 Player Draft tokens
- 2 Sealed tokens
- 20 Play-In Points
- Professor Dellian Fel card
- Professor Dellian Fel depth art card style
Secrets of Strixhaven Story
The lore behind this set's return to Strixhaven's hallowed halls has all been released! If you haven't hit the books yet, there's no better time to get up to speed. Secrets of Strixhaven's story has been told over six episodes written by K. Arsenault Rivera and five side stories by some of Magic's most-esteemed storytellers, each focusing on a particular student at the Multiverse's most legendary educational institution.
You can read each episode on DailyMTG or listen on The Magic Story Podcast.
Arena Powered Cube
The latest edition of Arena Powered Cube will continue to run through April 20. If you've dreamed of piloting a super-powered deck peppered with some of the most legendary cards from across Magic's vast history, you have less than a week to engage in the dogged pursuit of glory in one of MTG Arena's most bombastic formats!
Looking for some guidance on what Cube is or what's new and notable in this particular iteration of Arena Powered Cube? Look no further than the scholarly writings of our very own Professor of the Polygonal Arts Zach Barash.
Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
The Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge is also currently underway through April 20. These experimental takes on Brawl are a way for the MTG Arena team to try out new variations on the format and evaluate how the changes land with players and what effects they have on the game.
This event is a Modified Ranked Brawl, so it's competitive and ranked. Like other Brawl Modified Metagame Challenges, this one also has a specific list of banned cards:
Oko, Thief of Crowns Ajani, Nacatl Pariah Rusko, Clockmaker Old Stickfingers Wrenn and Six Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer A-Nadu, Winged Wisdom Lutri, the Spellchaser Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student Tajic, Legion's Valor
Event Schedule
The current schedule of events runs through April 20 and can be found here.
The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule begins on April 21 and is now available here.
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May Qualifier Set and Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed
- May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend
April Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles
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