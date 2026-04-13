In this edition:

Secrets of Strixhaven Early-Access Event

This Wednesday, April 15, a faculty of Magic streamers, competitors, and other visiting scholars will be granted early admission to play Secrets of Strixhaven on MTG Arena. You can follow their research live via YouTube and Twitch, so tune in to get an early look at the set in action!

Secrets of Strixhaven Event Schedule

The launch of Secrets of Strixhaven is bringing a heaping courseload of new events with it, so we've published a thorough syllabus for you to reference throughout this term. The Secrets of Strixhaven events page includes some descriptive information for each relevant event type and a full schedule of the upcoming events.

Consult the schedule here.

Secrets of Strixhaven Welcome Deck Rewards

New Magic Multiverse Welcome Decks are coming to participating WPN game stores with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven. Each Welcome Deck contains a 40-card monocolor deck made up of cards from Magic: The Gathering Foundations aimed at introducing new players to the game.

All of the new Welcome Decks contain an insert. Half of the inserts will be redeemable for a physical reward while supplies last, and the other half will be redeemable for an MTG Arena reward. Inserts are redeemable via participating WPN stores and will require the bearer to have or create a Wizards account.

Physical rewards include one of six Strixhaven-themed bumper stickers:

To view the full decklists, check out this article.

Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders

Secrets of Strixhaven's Pack and Play preorder bundles are still live in the MTG Arena Store! Whether you're looking to quickly add a lot of new cards to your collection, stock up on tokens for competitive play, or both, each bundle comes packed with awesome items and fun goodies to aid your studies.

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer sleeve Available at release (April 21): 45 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs 5 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs

mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer card

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Professor Dellian Fel sleeve

Abigale companion Available at release (April 21): 4 Player Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Professor Dellian Fel card

Professor Dellian Fel depth art card style

Secrets of Strixhaven Story

0144_MTGSOS_Main: Efflorescence

The lore behind this set's return to Strixhaven's hallowed halls has all been released! If you haven't hit the books yet, there's no better time to get up to speed. Secrets of Strixhaven's story has been told over six episodes written by K. Arsenault Rivera and five side stories by some of Magic's most-esteemed storytellers, each focusing on a particular student at the Multiverse's most legendary educational institution.

You can read each episode on DailyMTG or listen on The Magic Story Podcast.

Arena Powered Cube

0002_MTGTMT_Main: Agent Bishop, Man in Black 0048_MTGECL_Main: Flitterwing Nuisance 0061_MTGLCI_Main: Kitesail Larcenist 0083_MTGTMT_Main: Super Shredder 0212_MTGECL_Main: Deceit 0520_MTGMH3_EclMain: Tranquil Landscape

The latest edition of Arena Powered Cube will continue to run through April 20. If you've dreamed of piloting a super-powered deck peppered with some of the most legendary cards from across Magic's vast history, you have less than a week to engage in the dogged pursuit of glory in one of MTG Arena's most bombastic formats!

Looking for some guidance on what Cube is or what's new and notable in this particular iteration of Arena Powered Cube? Look no further than the scholarly writings of our very own Professor of the Polygonal Arts Zach Barash.

Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

Katara, Waterbending Master (TLE) Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER // One-Winged Angel(FIN) Etali, Primal Conqueror // Primal Sickness (MOM) Hei Bai, Forest Guardian (TLE) Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary (VMA) Raph & Mikey, Troublemakers (TMT) Ugin, Eye of the Storms (TDM)

The Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge is also currently underway through April 20. These experimental takes on Brawl are a way for the MTG Arena team to try out new variations on the format and evaluate how the changes land with players and what effects they have on the game.

This event is a Modified Ranked Brawl, so it's competitive and ranked. Like other Brawl Modified Metagame Challenges, this one also has a specific list of banned cards:

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah

Rusko, Clockmaker

Old Stickfingers

Wrenn and Six

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

A -Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Event Schedule

The current schedule of events runs through April 20 and can be found here.

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule begins on April 21 and is now available here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May Qualifier Set and Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

April Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles