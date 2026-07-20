In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Preorders Start Tomorrow

On July 21, the MTG Arena Store will be refreshed with three Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit preorder bundles, available until the set's MTG Arena release on August 11. These bundles offer a variety of items, including MTG Arena packs, cosmetics, play tokens, the set's Mastery Pass, and more.

Here's a look at each of the bundles.

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Smaug sleeve Available at release (August 11): 45 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Smaug the Magnificent card

Smaug the Magnificent depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Bilbo sleeve Available at release (August 11): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Bilbo, Thief in the Night card

Bilbo, Thief in the Night depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Gollum companion

Gollum sleeve Available at release (August 11): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Gollum, Riddle Master card

Gollum, Riddle Master depth art card style

Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Winner

Please join us in congratulating Yuuki Ichikawa on his victory at Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes! Ichikawa piloted a spicy Simic Neoform deck through the Modern rounds and deftly navigated the Top 8 draft, sweeping the finals in a match against Lorenzo Gruppi. Thank you to all the competitors and everyone who joined us online or in person for another beautiful weekend of cunning duels and strategic sorcery.

Introducing Planar Cube

Last week, we hinted that something immense in size, power, and complexity was rapidly consuming the horizon. This week, it makes contact. Starting tomorrow, July 21, say hello to Planar Cube! This audacious new take on Arena Cube brings the same gigantic breadth and depth that's created so many cube connoisseurs among MTG Arena players but adds a radical, multiversal twist.

Planar Cube contains a base set of 200 cards, called the planar core. These cards will remain the same throughout the entire event, which runs from July 21 to August 8. Each week, however, the remaining contents of the cube will change via planar modules: sets of 360 cards that each transport you across the Multiverse to one of Magic's distinct planes.

The event will kick off in Zendikar before traveling to Innistrad and ending on Kamigawa.

Week One | July 21–27: Zendikar

Week Two | July 28–August 3: Innistrad

Week Three | August 4–10: Kamigawa

Zach Barash has written a fantastic, in-depth article about all things Planar Cube. He covers the process of designing and creating it, details of how it works, what players can expect, and of course, card lists for week one. The article will be updated each Monday with the new card lists for each plane.

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

(July 17–26)

We don't get to say this very often on a Monday, but the current Arena Direct event continues on! The Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed will continue running through July 26. So, you've still got time to compete in Best-of-One Sealed matches for a variety of prizes, including gems and MTG Arena packs up to Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event.

In Case You Missed It

Between MagicCon: Amsterdam, the upcoming releases of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit and Reality Fracture, and the world's first look at Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™, it's been a major week for news around these parts, so we wanted to round up a few stories here.

Summer Sale Continues!

(July 14–28)

The MTG Arena Store's summer sale continues until July 28! This year's sale celebrates Magic's deep roster of sinister villains and features a bunch of new items, returning favorites, and special rewards for picking up sale items. Head on over to check out all the bundles, card styles, avatars, emotes, sleeves, and companions, all of which celebrate the exceptional achievements in evil, mischief, and misanthropy of Magic's rogue's gallery.

And a quick reminder that beginning later this month, individual rare and mythic rare cards will be offered as part of the MTG Arena Store's daily deals! New cards will be available a few days per week, so check back often!

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Format: Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

July Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles