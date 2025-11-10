In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Streamer Event

(November 12)

In anticipation of Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender's official launch on November 21, we're excited to hold another early-access streamer event! Join a heap of your favorite Magic streamers, Pro Tour players, and other MTG Arena personalities on YouTube and Twitch starting November 12 at 10 a.m. PT to see the new set in action.

And while you wait, don't forget to browse the full card image gallery!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Arena Direct

(November 14–16)

The next Arena Direct is this weekend! Players will face off in matches of Best-of-One Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed. Players will not only be able to earn digital rewards but also the ultimate prizes for this event: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Booster boxes!

For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct Page. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Banned and Restricted Announcement

Today, we published announcements for card-legality changes across Magic formats, including changes that impact MTG Arena. For complete details, including the rationale behind the decisions, please read the full article and Gavin's explanation for the High Tide ban in Pauper.

Here are the updates that specifically apply to MTG Arena-only formats:

Historic

Force of Negation is pre-banned.

is pre-banned. Frantic Search is pre-banned.

is pre-banned. Mystical Tutor is pre-banned.

is pre-banned. Entomb is pre-banned.

is pre-banned. Dark Depths is pre-banned.

Brawl

Strip Mine is banned.

is banned. Mana Drain is banned.

is banned. Chrome Mox is banned.

is banned. Ancient Tomb is banned.

Earn MTG Arena Rewards for In-Person Magic Events

We're excited to announce that players who participate in Magic events at Wizards Play Network stores can now collect rewards in MTG Arena! We've published a separate article outlining what players can expect, how new players can get started, how existing players can connect their accounts, and much more here.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Preorders

Avatar Aang

Three new Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender preorder bundles are now available in MTG Arena! Check out the details here.

Arena Powered Cube Ends November 18

The inaugural edition of Arena Powered Cube will wrap up on November 18, so there's no time like the present to dive in and take some of Magic's spiciest and most legendary cards for a spin in MTG Arena!

In case you missed it, you can check out the announcement and a couple of articles exploring the design, creation, and cards of Arena Powered Cube below:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

November 11–13: Through the Omenpaths Phantom Bot Draft

Phantom Bot Draft November 14–16: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

November 18–20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| November 25–27: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

+ | December 2–4: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Quick Draft

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| December 9–15: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Flashback Draft

November 4–11: Foundations

November 11–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!



December Qualifier Format: Sealed

December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the November 2025 season at the start of the December 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on November 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots and Raven Eagle card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots and Raven Eagle card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots and Raven Eagle card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots and Raven Eagle card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Shared Roots and Raven Eagle card styles