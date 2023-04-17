Jump In! Packets Update for March of the Machine
March of the Machine arrives April 18! If you haven't yet, check out the cards in the set in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery. Ten new Jump In! packets also arrive with the set, expanding possibilities for strategies and synergies as you mix and match packets for fast and exciting Jump In! games.
In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and the card contents of each packet has built-in variety, so you never know what to expect next!
Jump In! Event Details
- Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems
- Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
- Structure: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
- Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.
Jump In! Lands
When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.
You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.
How Packet Selection Works
Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.
You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:
- If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
- If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.
- If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.
Check out packet details from past Jump In! updates:
Jump In! Packet Lists
Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.
Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather are representive of the cards you can find in each packet.
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Sun-Blessed Guardian
|50%
|Phyrexian Awakening
|50%
|Progenitor Exarch
|80%
|Elesh Norn
|20%
|Aerial Boost
|50%
|Angelic Intervention
|50%
|Scrollshift
|50%
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Order of the Mirror
|50%
|Furtive Analyst
|50%
|Chrome Host Seedshark
|80%
|Jin-Gitaxias
|20%
|Meeting of Minds
|50%
|Temporal Cleansing
|50%
|Invasion of Kamigawa
|50%
|Invasion of Vryn
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Grafted Butcher
|80%
|Sheoldred
|20%
|Blightreaper Thallid
|50%
|50%
|Tenured Oilcaster
|50%
|Etched Host Doombringer
|50%
|Invasion of Eldraine
|50%
|Invasion of Ulgrotha
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Voldaren Thrillseeker
|80%
|Chandra, Hope's Beacon
|20%
|Redcap Heelslasher
|50%
|War-Trained Slasher
|50%
|Mirran Banesplitter
|50%
|Burning Sun's Fury
|50%
|Invasion of Mercadia
|50%
|Ramosian Greatsword
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Deeproot Wayfinder
|80%
|Vorinclex
|20%
|Serpent-Blade Assailant
|50%
|War Historian
|50%
|Bonded Herdbeast
|50%
|Wildwood Escort
|50%
|Invasion of Zendikar
|50%
|Invasion of Muraganda
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Preening Champion
|50%
|Sigiled Sentinel
|50%
|Knight of the New Coalition
|50%
|Protocol Knight
|50%
|Knight-Errant of Eos
|80%
|Invasion of New Phyrexia
|20%
|Stasis Field
|50%
|Realmbreaker's Grasp
|50%
|Gate to the Citadel
|50%
|Gate to Seatower
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Saiba Cryptomancer
|50%
|Expedition Lookout
|50%
|Preening Champion
|50%
|Hangar Scrounger
|50%
|Invasion of Segovia
|60%
|Baral and Kari Zev
|40%
|Wicked Slumber
|50%
|Astral Wingspan
|50%
|Gate to Tumbledown
|50%
|Gate to Seatower
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Pyretic Prankster
|50%
|Nezumi Informant
|50%
|Ichor Shade
|50%
|Hangar Scrounger
|50%
|Ayara, Widow of the Realm
|60%
|Rankle and Torbran
|40%
|Final Flourish
|50%
|Volcanic Spite
|50%
|Gate of the Black Dragon
|50%
|Gate to Tumbledown
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Traumatic Revelation
|50%
|Nezumi Informant
|50%
|Bloated Processor
|60%
|Glissa, Herald of Predation
|40%
|Arachnoid Adaptation
|50%
|Mirrodin Avenged
|50%
|Collective Nightmare
|50%
|Glistening Deluge
|50%
|Gate of the Black Dragon
|50%
|Gate to Manorborn
|50%
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Placid Rottentail
|50%
|Enduring Bondwarden
|50%
|Dusk Legion Duelist
|50%
|Ozolith, the Shattered Spire
|50%
|Chomping Kavu
|50%
|Bola Slinger
|50%
|Cosmic Hunger
|50%
|Realmbreaker's Grasp
|50%
|Gate to Manorborn
|50%
|Gate to the Citadel
|50%