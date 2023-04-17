March of the Machine arrives April 18! If you haven't yet, check out the cards in the set in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery. Ten new Jump In! packets also arrive with the set, expanding possibilities for strategies and synergies as you mix and match packets for fast and exciting Jump In! games.

In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and the card contents of each packet has built-in variety, so you never know what to expect next!

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Check out packet details from past Jump In! updates:

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather are representive of the cards you can find in each packet.

1 Sunder the Gateway 1 Norn's Inquisitor 1 Sun-Blessed Guardian 1 Attentive Skywarden 1 Progenitor Exarch 1 Tiller of Flesh 1 Infected Defector 1 Alabaster Host Intercessor 1 Aerial Boost 1 Scrollshift 1 Cut Short 1 Seal from Existence

1 Captive Weird 1 Skyclave Aerialist 1 Order of the Mirror 1 Eyes of Gitaxias 1 Chrome Host Seedshark 1 Oculus Whelp 1 Corruption of Towashi 1 Tidal Terror 1 Stasis Field 1 Assimilate Essence 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Invasion of Kamigawa

1 Ichor Drinker 1 Grafted Butcher 1 Blightreaper Thallid 1 Gift of Compleation 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Etched Familiar 1 Tenured Oilcaster 1 Gloomfang Mauler 1 Bladed Battle-Fan 1 Unseal the Necropolis 1 Deadly Derision 1 Invasion of Eldraine

1 Trailblazing Historian 1 Ral's Reinforcements 1 Hangar Scrounger 1 Voldaren Thrillseeker 1 Redcap Heelslasher 1 Scrappy Bruiser 1 Fearless Skald 1 Cragsmasher Yeti 1 Mirran Banesplitter 1 Invasion of Mercadia 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Shatter the Source

1 Deeproot Wayfinder 1 Herbology Instructor 1 Overgrown Pest 1 Serpent-Blade Assailant 1 Gnottvold Hermit 1 Bonded Herdbeast 1 Timberland Ancient 1 Copper Host Crusher 1 Arachnoid Adaptation 1 Tandem Takedown 1 Fertilid's Favor 1 Invasion of Zendikar

1 Swordsworn Cavalier 1 Marshal of Zhalfir 1 Zhalfirin Lancer 1 Preening Champion 1 Invasion of Belenon 1 Knight of the New Coalition 1 Knight-Errant of Eos 1 Thunderhead Squadron 1 Stasis Field 1 Zhalfirin Shapecraft 1 Invasion of Xerex 1 Gate to the Citadel

1 Saiba Cryptomancer 1 Ral's Reinforcements 1 Khenra Spellspear 1 Preening Champion 1 Invasion of Segovia 1 Joyful Stormsculptor 1 Shivan Branch-Burner 1 Volcanic Spite 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Wicked Slumber 1 Shatter the Source 1 Gate to Tumbledown

1 Scorn-Blade Berserker 1 Pyretic Prankster 1 Dreg Recycler 1 Furnace Gremlin 1 Ichor Shade 1 Stormclaw Rager 1 Ayara, Widow of the Realm 1 Corrupted Conviction 1 Final Flourish 1 Invasion of Azgol 1 Furnace Reins 1 Gate of the Black Dragon

1 Ichor Drinker 1 Traumatic Revelation 1 Portent Tracker 1 Elvish Vatkeeper 1 Bloated Processor 1 Converter Beast 1 Tangled Skyline 1 Arachnoid Adaptation 1 Collective Nightmare 1 Blighted Burgeoning 1 Invasion of Lorwyn 1 Gate of the Black Dragon