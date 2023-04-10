In this edition:

March of the Machine Release Marches Closer

The release of March of the Machine is right around the corner on April 18. More and more cards have been revealed from the set—check them out in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery.

You can also read up on the mechanics in March of the Machine. We've also released videos of mechanics in action in MTG Arena:

There's the new incubate keyword action.

The new battle card type that you play, but your opponent defends. Once it’s defeated, it transforms back to your side!

And there's the new triggered ability, backup, that allows creatures to help a friend or themselves in a pinch.

Watch March of the Machine Action During Early Access

Want to catch more of the new set in action and prep for Prerelease events? Don't miss tuning in for March of the Machine Early Access April 13–14.

Watch your favorite Magic content creators on Twitch and YouTube explore the new set and play matches live. You'll see the first drafts of the set, new cards played in public for the first time, and learn mechanics alongside some of the best Magic players!

Only One Week Left to Preorder March of the Machine

There's just a week left to preorder March of the Machine bundles! The set launches next Tuesday, so the clock is ticking down to when these preorder bundles disappear forever!

Chandra Pack Bundle $49.99/€49.99 Available at purchase: Chandra, Hope's Beacon sleeve Available at release (April 18): 50x March of the Machine packs

5x Golden Packs

Chandra, Hope's Beacon depth art card style

Chandra, Hope's Beacon card card

Wrenn Play Bundle $24.99/€24.99 Available at purchase: Fblthp pet

Wrenn and Realmbreaker sleeve Available at release (April 18): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Wrenn and Realmbreaker depth art card style

Wrenn and Realmbreaker card

Elspeth Pass Bundle $14.99/€14.99 Available at purchase: Archangel Elspeth sleeve Available at release (April 18): March of the Machine Mastery Pass

Archangel Elspeth depth art card style

Archangel Elspeth card

Log into MTG Arena soon and lock in your preorder, because on April 18, they're gone!

Shadows of the Past This Week: Abominable All Stars!

It's the final week of the rotating Shadow of the Past themes! Beginning April 11 through April 18, cards from the Abominable All Stars! theme set, like Snapcaster Mage and Avacyn, Angle of Hope , will appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events.

April Fools' Day Battlefield

MTG Arena had fun on April 1 this year by slipping in an awesome new battlefield, a cool sleeve, and fun Easter eggs. Check out the Twitter thread for a look at how it all came together and read the story behind it on Reddit.

On April 1st we decided to change up the battlefield scenery for a bit! The artists packed it with easter eggs and callbacks to Magic's 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/aTIlGnxRKj — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) April 5, 2023

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 11–13: Momir

April 18–20: Jump In!

April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed

May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed

May 9–11: Explorer

QUICK DRAFT

March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 28–May 12: March of the Machine

OTHER EVENTS

March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft

Shadows of the Past schedule: Week 4 (April 11–18): Abominable All Stars!

Shadows of the Past schedule: April 6–10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten RealmsPremier Draft

April 8­–10: Explorer Metagame Challenge

April 10–18: Tinkerer's Cube

May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival

May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

May 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 6, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Championship 3

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 3

May 27–28

More details to come!

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open March of the MachineApril 29–30 April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Atraxa avatar



April 2023 Ranked Season The April 2023 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward : 1 March of the Machine pack

: 1 March of the Machine pack Silver Reward : 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold

: 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style

: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style Platinum Reward : 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style Diamond Reward : 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

