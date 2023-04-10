MTG Arena Announcements – April 10, 2023
In this edition:
- March of the Machine Release Marches Closer
- Watch March of the Machine Action During Early Access
- Only One Week Left to Preorder March of the Machine
- Shadows of the Past This Week: Abominable All Stars!
- April Fools' Battlefield
- Event Schedule
March of the Machine Release Marches Closer
The release of March of the Machine is right around the corner on April 18. More and more cards have been revealed from the set—check them out in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery.
You can also read up on the mechanics in March of the Machine. We've also released videos of mechanics in action in MTG Arena:
There's the new incubate keyword action.
The new battle card type that you play, but your opponent defends. Once it’s defeated, it transforms back to your side!
And there's the new triggered ability, backup, that allows creatures to help a friend or themselves in a pinch.
Watch March of the Machine Action During Early Access
Want to catch more of the new set in action and prep for Prerelease events? Don't miss tuning in for March of the Machine Early Access April 13–14.
Watch your favorite Magic content creators on Twitch and YouTube explore the new set and play matches live. You'll see the first drafts of the set, new cards played in public for the first time, and learn mechanics alongside some of the best Magic players!
Only One Week Left to Preorder March of the Machine
There's just a week left to preorder March of the Machine bundles! The set launches next Tuesday, so the clock is ticking down to when these preorder bundles disappear forever!
Chandra Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
- Chandra, Hope's Beacon sleeve
- 50x March of the Machine packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Chandra, Hope's Beacon depth art card style
- Chandra, Hope's Beacon card card
Wrenn Play Bundle
$24.99/€24.99
- Fblthp pet
- Wrenn and Realmbreaker sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Wrenn and Realmbreaker depth art card style
- Wrenn and Realmbreaker card
Elspeth Pass Bundle
$14.99/€14.99
- Archangel Elspeth sleeve
- March of the Machine Mastery Pass
- Archangel Elspeth depth art card style
- Archangel Elspeth card
Log into MTG Arena soon and lock in your preorder, because on April 18, they're gone!
Shadows of the Past This Week: Abominable All Stars!
It's the final week of the rotating Shadow of the Past themes! Beginning April 11 through April 18, cards from the Abominable All Stars! theme set, like
April Fools' Day Battlefield
MTG Arena had fun on April 1 this year by slipping in an awesome new battlefield, a cool sleeve, and fun Easter eggs. Check out the Twitter thread for a look at how it all came together and read the story behind it on Reddit.
On April 1st we decided to change up the battlefield scenery for a bit! The artists packed it with easter eggs and callbacks to Magic's 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/aTIlGnxRKj— MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) April 5, 2023
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- April 11–13: Momir
- April 18–20: Jump In!
- April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed
- May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed
- May 9–11: Explorer
QUICK DRAFT
- March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- April 28–May 12: March of the Machine
OTHER EVENTS
- March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft
Shadows of the Past schedule:
- Week 4 (April 11–18): Abominable All Stars!
- April 6–10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten RealmsPremier Draft
- April 8–10: Explorer Metagame Challenge
- April 10–18: Tinkerer's Cube
- May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival
- May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-One
May 6, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-Three
May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship 3
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 3
May 27–28
More details to come!
ARENA OPEN
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open March of the MachineApril 29–30
- April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
- Entry reward: Atraxa avatar
April 2023 Ranked Season
The April 2023 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
