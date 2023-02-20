Alchemy: Phyrexia and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered First Looks!

We have a special treat coming to tomorrow, February 21. Tune into Weekly MTG starting at 10 a.m. PT (18:00 UTC) for the first look at Alchemy: Phyrexia and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered! We'll be revealing release dates, plus showing off new cards, new features, and more.

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

Get ready for February's weekend one-two punch that can propel you to the top tier of MTG Arena competitive play in a few short days of intense Magic!

First up is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event this Friday, February 24, opening at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC). This is where you show your skills at Best-of-Three Sealed Deck with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, secure four match wins, and claim your invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event that starts immediately after.

Next up is the Qualifier Weekend two-day event that opens its Day One event on Saturday, February 25, at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC). You'll have 2 hours to register (you'll need that Qualifier Weekend invitation token you earned, too) so be sure to do so before 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).

Perform well, and you'll get invited to Day Two on Sunday, February 26, where seven match wins scores you the coveted invitation to the Arena Championship and the Pro Tour! Both Qualifier Weekend days feature matches of Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Deck.

Arena Open – Phyrexia: All Will Be One March 4–5

The next Arena Open is March 4–5, and there are prizes up to $2,000 and Qualifier Weekend invitations up for grabs. Plus, every entrant receives the Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card style:

Bring your Limited format mastery to this two-day event and compete on Day 1 in matches of Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Deck to earn an invitation to Day 2, where you'll face opponents to progress through two successive Phyrexia: All Will Be One Traditional Draft events where the big prizes await!

Get all the details on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Arena Open!

Don't Miss the Final Welcome to Phyrexia Festival Events!

Your tickets to tour the deepest spheres of New Phyrexia await through the end of this month, along with ichor card styles you can win to kick your collection style up a notch or two, or three, or fifteen—there are five card styles you can claim for wins in each of the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival events remaining!

This series of Singleton events, continuing February 19–28, features unique emblems that add new strategic dimensions to your matches. See what your decks can do when they're amped up!

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

This 60-card Singleton event explores the Surgical Bay, the blue-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Here, cruel and disturbing experiments abound.

The Surgical Bay Emblem

If you would proliferate, proliferate twice instead.

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

This 60-card Singleton event descends into the Dross Pits, the black-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. It is a foul place dominated by death: your abilities that trigger from creatures dying will be doubled here.

The Dross Pits Emblem

If a creature dying causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

This 60-card Singleton event arrives at the Fair Basilica, the white-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. The glory of Elesh Norn cannot be denied in this place, and abilities that trigger from creatures entering the battlefield will be doubled in exultation of her generosity and wisdom.

The Fair Basilica Emblem

If a permanent entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Here are just a few card styles you can win in the festival events:

Get all the details on the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival and grab these card styles before the event series ends!

Event Schedule

Events (excluding Midweek Magic) open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Daylight saving time begins in the US on March 12, 2023, when clocks move forward 1 hour in the Pacific time zone. UTC offset will change to -07:00 on this date. Please be aware of the shift when determining event times for other time zones.

Midweek Magic

NOTE: Now that MTG Arena's game updates occur on Tuesdays, we've shifted Midweek Magic to start at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesdays and end on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) so play time isn't cut short.

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed

February 28–March 2: Into the Future

March 7–9: On the Edge

March 14–16: Strixhaven: School of Mages Bot Draft

Quick Draft

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

February 28–March 10: Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft

March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00)*.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

February

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

– February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

– February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)*. The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

*Note that the UTC offset for Pacific time will change to -07:00 on March 12, 2023, for daylight saving time.