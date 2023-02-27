In this edition:

Alchemy: Phyrexia Launches Tomorrow

The MTG Arena companion set to Phyrexia: All Will Be One arrives tomorrow, bringing with it 30 cards and fun events—including an Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft!

You can see all the cards in the set by visiting the Alchemy: Phyrexia Card Image Gallery and by watching the Alchemy: Phyrexia Full Set Preview with Amazonian :

New Feature: Preferred Printing!

The long-awaited feature is here! Now it's easy to see all the different printings of a card in your collection and set your preferred printing to be used by default in your decks. The ability to expand and collapse these multiple printings into a stack also reduces scrolling to find the version you want.

An easy way to see this in action is with your basic lands.

Select the Decks scene and then select Collection at the bottom of the screen. Select Advanced Filters, choose Basic Lands, and select OK. Select Expand located on the upper left of a basic land card with multiple printings.

Finally, select the Favorite heart icon of the printing you prefer.

Now, your decks will default to your preferred printing of that basic land you chose. You can do this with any card that you have multiple printings of in your collection.

Additional tips for using preferred printing of cards:

The glowing highlight around cards identifies them as part of a its printings.

If you don't have a preferred printing of a card set, your decks will default to the latest printing available in your collection.

If you have fewer copies of a card's preferred printing available than the number you use in a deck, the remaining copies in the deck will default to the most recent printing.

Limited game modes will use printings from their specific card set, but preferred printings of basic lands will be used. For example, if the Limited mode's set includes Opt , you'll see that set's printing of Opt rather than your chosen preferred printing, while your basic land preferred printings will appear in your deck.

Arena Open Phyrexia: All Will Be One This Weekend

There are big prizes up for grabs this weekend, March 4–5, including Qualifier Weekend invitations and even $2,000, in the Arena Open Phyrexia All Will Be One two-day event.

Bring your skills in Limited and compete on Day 1 in matches of Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Deck. Everyone who enters will receive the Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Phyrexian-language card style:

Perform well to earn an invitation to Arena Open's Day 2, where you'll face the top players from Day 1 and battle through two Phyrexia: All Will Be One Traditional Draft events where the big prizes await.

There's a complete rundown of how both days work, when to register, and the prizes available in the Arena Open Phyrexia: All Will Be One article.

March Premier Play Events

March is already here, and the monthly set of Premier Play events kicks off this weekend with the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In happening on March 3. This Standard event is one way to catapult yourself into the fun and rewarding realm of competitive Magic with a path to the Arena Championship and even the Magic World Championship.

The following weekend, starting on March 10, is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In, also Standard format. This is immediately followed by the big event, the March Qualifier Weekend, running March 11–12. The format for the Qualifier Weekend is Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three).

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Previews Coming Soon!

The next set arriving in MTG Arena is on the horizon: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered! We have previews in the works, including an extra special Premier Draft and the full Card Image Gallery. Follow along with the latest on our socials!

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Daylight saving time begins in the US on March 12, 2023, when clocks move forward one hour in the Pacific time zone. UTC offset will change to -07:00 on this date. Please be aware of the shift when determining event times for other time zones.

Midweek Magic

NOTE: Now that MTG Arena's game updates occur on Tuesdays, we've shifted Midweek Magic to start at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesdays and end on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) so play time isn't cut short.

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 28–March 2: Into the Future

March 7–9: On the Edge

March 14–16: Strixhaven: School of Mages Bot Draft

March 21–23: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

February 28–March 10: Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft

March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft

March 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00)*.

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

March 4, 6 a.m. PT–March 5, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

– March 4, 6 a.m. PT–March 5, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

March 10, 6 a.m. PT–February 11, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

– March 10, 6 a.m. PT–February 11, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 11, 6 a.m. PT–March 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Standard

March 11, 6 a.m. PT–March 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)*. The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day One, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) Day Two, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

*Note that the UTC offset for Pacific time will change to -07:00 on March 12, 2023, for daylight saving time.

February 2023 Ranked Season The February 2023 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack Silver Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style

: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style Platinum Reward : 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Diamond Reward : 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

March 2023 Ranked Season The March 2023 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack Silver Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style

: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style Platinum Reward : 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold +Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style

: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold +Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style Diamond Reward : 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style

: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style

