Phyrexia: All Will Be One Invades MTG Arena Tomorrow!

Tomorrow, February 7, the newest Magic set arrives in MTG Arena with a flood of Phyrexians (by the way, if you're reading this on Monday, you still have time to grab preorder bundles before they disappear!).

Acquaint yourself with the new set, its mechanics, features, and more by reading the Phyrexia: All Will Be One release notes. Then, get ready for lots of great events, prizes, and more to come!

Tomorrow: Compleatly Outmatched Preconstructed Historic Brawl

To celebrate the new release, we're hosting the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival that kicks off tomorrow alongside the set release, beginning with the first event, Compleatly Outmatched. Running February 7–13, this event lets you play with five preconstructed Historic Brawl decks helmed by a powerful defender or conqueror of New Phyrexia for an opportunity to claim ten borderless manga planeswalker card styles in all. Here are just a few!

February 13–28: Welcome to Phyrexia Festival

Fun with the new set continues after Compleatly Outmatched with an exploration of New Phyrexia in the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival of events that start on February 13. Dive deep into the spheres of the Phyrexian plane in these events:

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

While you're taking in the breath-stealing sights of The Fair Basilica or just perambulating through The Hunter Maze, don't forget to pick up ichor card styles on your way through the Phyrexian gift shops—because every tour ends in a gift shop, even on New Phyrexia!

There are five different ichor card styles you can win in each event, and with five different events, that's 25 ichor card styles in all! These include card styles for an array of the mysterious Domini, like these:

New Store Goodies!

We've got lots of new offerings in the MTG Arena Store coming tomorrow, too. Stop by and check out two sets of full-art lands, fun Phyrexian praetor stickers, compleated avatars, and more!

Phyrexia: All Will Be One basic lands

Sign Up to Get Your The Brothers' War Stats There's still time to subscribe for personalized gameplay stats from The Brothers' War—but be sure to do so by tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) to get yours!

Standard Metagame Challenge, February 10–13

A new set equals a new meta, and here's your chance to hone your skills with the new dynamics introduced by the cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One and claim gold and pack prizes! Bring your Standard deck and play Best-of-Three matches to rack up wins!

Standard Metagame Challenge Event Details

Dates : February 10–13

: February 10–13 Entry : 2,000 gold or 400 gems

: 2,000 gold or 400 gems Format : Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three)

: Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three) Structure : Play until seven wins or one loss.

: Play until seven wins or one loss. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 5,000 gold + 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold + 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold + 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold + 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold + 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold + 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold

*Packs awarded are from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access

February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 21–23: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Constructed

February 28–March 2: Into the Future

Quick Draft

January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War

February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched

February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed—Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

February 2023 Ranked Season The February 2023 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack Silver Reward : 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold

: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style

: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style Platinum Reward : 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Diamond Reward : 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Drown in Ichor card style + Skrelv, Defector Mite card style

