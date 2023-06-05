In this edition:

Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Now!

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth logo and splash

Join the Fellowship—choose a bundle for your epic adventure there and back again!

Aragorn Pack Bundle

$49.99/€53.99

Aragorn Pack Bundle
Available at purchase:
  • Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve
Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve in MTG Arena
Available at release (June 20):
  • 50x LTR packs
  • 5x Golden Packs
  • Aragorn, the Uniter depth art card style
  • Aragorn, the Uniter card card
Aragorn, the Uniter card

Gandalf Pass Bundle

$14.99/€16.49

Gandalf Pass Bundle
Available at purchase:
  • Gandalf the White sleeve
Gandalf the White sleeve in MTG Arena
Available at release (June 20):
  • LTR Mastery Pass
  • Gandalf the White depth art card style
  • Gandalf the White card
Gandalf the White card

The One Ring Bundle

3,000 Gems/15,000 Gold

The One Ring Bundle
Available at purchase:
  • The One Ring pet
  • Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve
Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve in MTG Arena

Play Bundle

$24.99/€26.99

Play Bundle
Available at purchase:
  • Burst Lightning sleeve
Burst Lightning sleeve in MTG Arena
Available at release (June 20):
  • 2x Player Draft tokens
  • 1x Sealed token
  • 5x Play-In Points

Tune in for Early Access, June 15–16

Excited to see the upcoming set in action? Prepare yourself for Prerelease events and its release on MTG Arena by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch and YouTube play with them for the first time June 15-16. Learn mechanics, combos, and more from some of the best Magic has to offer!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Friday, June 9

Qualifier Play-In logo on a blue mist background

The Arena Championship 3 wrapped recently with Benjamin Broadstone claiming the top winner's spot. Maybe you'll be the next champion? Get a kickstart on your own climb to the top and an invitation to Arena Championship with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and then the Qualifier Weekend events.

Beginning Friday, June 9, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC), take your Traditional Historic skills up against the competition in the June Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In to earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event—which just happens to start right after this Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In.

Qualifier Weekend Saturday & Sunday, June 10–11

Qualifier Play-In logo on a blue mist background

The main event kicks off at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) on Saturday, June 10! The June Qualifier Weekend event is two days of Traditional Historic competition culminating in a chance to score an invitation to Arena Championship 4!

In Case You Missed It

  • The Story Behind Battles

    Ian Adams returned recently with another behind-the-scenes developer article. In this one, he gave us the scoop on how the team brought battles to MTG Arena. If you haven't yet, check out his article, We Put Battles on MTG Arena: What Was That Like?

The Week That Was: Broadstone's Breakthrough

Benjamin Broadstone, Winner Arena Championship 3

Ben Broadstone faced fierce competition from some of the world's top Magic players in the Arena Championship 3, held May 27–28, to emerge as the champion. Corbin Hosler talked with Ben about his journey to the top of competitive digital play and what he was up against during those two days in May.

EVENT SCHEDULE 

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted. 

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • June 6–8: Historic Pauper
  • June 13–15: Momir
  • June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive
  • June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
  • July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

  • May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
  • June 9–16: The Brothers' War
  • June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

OTHER EVENTS

  • June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton
  • June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft
  • June 12–20: Chromatic Cube

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

  • Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
    June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT
    • Format: Historic
  • Qualifier Weekend
    June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT
    • Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited
    July 1–2
    • July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
    • July 2: Day Two, LTRPlayer Draft (Best-of-Three)
      There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.

June 2023 Ranked Season

The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)

  • Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
  • Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
  • Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation
  • Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
  • Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
  • Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
Council's Deliberation card style
 
Orcish Bowmasters card style

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.