Tune in for Early Access, June 15–16

Excited to see the upcoming set in action? Prepare yourself for Prerelease events and its release on MTG Arena by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch and YouTube play with them for the first time June 15-16. Learn mechanics, combos, and more from some of the best Magic has to offer!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Friday, June 9

The Arena Championship 3 wrapped recently with Benjamin Broadstone claiming the top winner's spot. Maybe you'll be the next champion? Get a kickstart on your own climb to the top and an invitation to Arena Championship with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and then the Qualifier Weekend events.

Beginning Friday, June 9, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC), take your Traditional Historic skills up against the competition in the June Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In to earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event—which just happens to start right after this Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In.

Qualifier Weekend Saturday & Sunday, June 10–11

The main event kicks off at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) on Saturday, June 10! The June Qualifier Weekend event is two days of Traditional Historic competition culminating in a chance to score an invitation to Arena Championship 4!

In Case You Missed It

The Story Behind Battles Ian Adams returned recently with another behind-the-scenes developer article. In this one, he gave us the scoop on how the team brought battles to MTG Arena. If you haven't yet, check out his article, We Put Battles on MTG Arena: What Was That Like?

Mechanics in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth The June 20 release date for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on MTG Arena is fast approaching, and now's a great time to look into what to expect from the set. Check out Matt Tabak's article covering the set's mechanics, and then keep your eyes on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery as cards from the set are revealed.

The Week That Was: Broadstone's Breakthrough

Ben Broadstone faced fierce competition from some of the world's top Magic players in the Arena Championship 3, held May 27–28, to emerge as the champion. Corbin Hosler talked with Ben about his journey to the top of competitive digital play and what he was up against during those two days in May.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 6–8: Historic Pauper

June 13–15: Momir

June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive

June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed

July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

May 26–June 6: March of the Machine

June 9–16: The Brothers' War

June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

OTHER EVENTS

June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton

June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft

June 12–20: Chromatic Cube

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited

July 1–2 July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.

July 1–2

June 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.