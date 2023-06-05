MTG Arena Announcements – June 5, 2023
In this edition:
- Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Now!
- Tune in for Early Access June 15–16
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Friday, June 9
- Qualifier Weekend Saturday & Sunday, June 10–11
- In Case You Missed It: Mechanics and Battles
- The Week That Was: Broadstone's Breakthrough
- Event Schedule
Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Now!
Join the Fellowship—choose a bundle for your epic adventure there and back again!
Aragorn Pack Bundle
$49.99/€53.99
- Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve
- 50x LTR packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Aragorn, the Uniter depth art card style
- Aragorn, the Uniter card card
Gandalf Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49
- Gandalf the White sleeve
- LTR Mastery Pass
- Gandalf the White depth art card style
- Gandalf the White card
The One Ring Bundle
3,000 Gems/15,000 Gold
- The One Ring pet
- Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve
Play Bundle
$24.99/€26.99
- Burst Lightning sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
Tune in for Early Access, June 15–16
Excited to see the upcoming set in action? Prepare yourself for Prerelease events and its release on MTG Arena by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch and YouTube play with them for the first time June 15-16. Learn mechanics, combos, and more from some of the best Magic has to offer!
Are You a Magic Content Creator?
If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:
- North America: If you've participated in Early Access events in the past, you'll automatically receive an invitation to this Early Access event. If you haven't participated in Early Access but would like to, email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply. (Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)
- Europe:@Wizards_MagicEU, @Wizards_MagicFR, @Wizards_MagicES, @Wizards_MagicIT, @Wizards_MagicGR
- Japan: @MTGArenaJP, @mtgJP
- APAC: MTG Facebook APAC, MTG Facebook Korea, KR Game Lounge
- LATAM: email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply.
Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Friday, June 9
The Arena Championship 3 wrapped recently with Benjamin Broadstone claiming the top winner's spot. Maybe you'll be the next champion? Get a kickstart on your own climb to the top and an invitation to Arena Championship with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and then the Qualifier Weekend events.
Beginning Friday, June 9, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC), take your Traditional Historic skills up against the competition in the June Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In to earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event—which just happens to start right after this Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In.
Qualifier Weekend Saturday & Sunday, June 10–11
The main event kicks off at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) on Saturday, June 10! The June Qualifier Weekend event is two days of Traditional Historic competition culminating in a chance to score an invitation to Arena Championship 4!
In Case You Missed It
-
The Story Behind Battles
Ian Adams returned recently with another behind-the-scenes developer article. In this one, he gave us the scoop on how the team brought battles to MTG Arena. If you haven't yet, check out his article, We Put Battles on MTG Arena: What Was That Like?
-
Mechanics in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
The June 20 release date for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on MTG Arena is fast approaching, and now's a great time to look into what to expect from the set. Check out Matt Tabak's article covering the set's mechanics, and then keep your eyes on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery as cards from the set are revealed.
The Week That Was: Broadstone's Breakthrough
Ben Broadstone faced fierce competition from some of the world's top Magic players in the Arena Championship 3, held May 27–28, to emerge as the champion. Corbin Hosler talked with Ben about his journey to the top of competitive digital play and what he was up against during those two days in May.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- June 6–8: Historic Pauper
- June 13–15: Momir
- June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive
- June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
- July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed
QUICK DRAFT
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
- June 9–16: The Brothers' War
- June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
OTHER EVENTS
- June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton
- June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft
- June 12–20: Chromatic Cube
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
June
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited
July 1–2
- July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
June 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
