Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Arrives Tomorrow!

Innistrad haunts MTG Arena once more when Shadows over Innistrad Remastered arrives tomorrow, March 21!

Check out all the cards in the set by visiting the Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Card Image Gallery.

In addition to introducing awesome cards from Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon to MTG Arena, the set is accompanied by Shadows of the Past, a selection of cards from the original Innistrad block (Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored) which appear in Store packs.

Shadows of the Past cards will also appear in packs used in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events—but there's a twist! In these events, themed subsets of Shadows of the Past cards will appear and change up the challenge each week on this schedule:

March 21–28: Creature Type Terror!

March 28–April 4: Fatal Flashback!

April 4–11: Morbid and Macabre!

April 11–18: Abominable All Stars!

Discord Chat with Ian Adams and Jiachen "JC" Tao

We're also hosting a Discord chat tomorrow, March 20, at 3 p.m. PT with Design Manager Ian Adams and Sr. Game Designer Jiachen "JC" Tao. Join them to talk about Shadows over Innistrad Remastered and Shadows of the Past, why certain cards were chosen, what goes into implementing a set like this on MTG Arena, and how we're continuing to work toward Pioneer support.

We look forward to seeing you there!

April 1–2 Arena Open: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered

We're closing in on the next Arena Open, scheduled for April 1–2. Flex your skills with the new Shadows over Innistrad Remastered set in Limited matches for a chance to earn not only May Qualifier Weekend invitations, but as much as $2,000—no April Fool's joke here!

This Arena Open falls in the Shadows of the Past schedule, and that means the theme in effect will be Fatal Flashback! Check out the theme's card list and details on Shadows of the Past for more info.

Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One April 1

There's a lot happening on the April 1, including a Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event in the Explorer format. Qualifier Play-Ins let you jump into competitive play by winning an invitation to each month's Qualifier Weekend event.

On April 7, there will be a Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In with another chance to compete in the Explorer format and claim an invitation to the April Qualifier Weekend happening immediately following the Play-In on April 8–9.

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

March 21–23: Historic Pauper

March 28–30: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Phantom Sealed

April 4–6: Innistrad Constructed (MID, VOW, and SIR sets)

April 11–13: Momir

Quick Draft

March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft

March 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft

March 24­–27: Explorer Metagame Challenge

April 6–10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

April 10–18: Tinkerer's Cube

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

April 1, 6 a.m. PT–April 2, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

– April 1, 6 a.m. PT–April 2, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

– April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

April 8, 6 a.m. PT–April 9, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

April 8, 6 a.m. PT–April 9, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open April 1–2 Day One, April 1: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) + Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past Day Two, April 2: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Traditional Player Draft + Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.



