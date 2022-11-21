The Gathering: Gladiator All Access November 24–28

Enjoy "the gathering" part of Magic November 24–28! Gladiator, the popular fan-created format, returns for this fun and casual event. Gladiator is a 100-card Historic Singleton format, and this event is All Access! Access cards that aren't in your collection to build your dream decks—or try Gladiator deck builds from others. The possibilities are wide open.

And best of all, there's no entry cost to play Gladiator All Access! So, take some time to gather with players and friends to chill and play Magic on MTG Arena!

This Weekend – Arena Open: The Brothers’ War Mixed Limited

The Arena Open is back this weekend, November 26–27, featuring The Brothers' War Limited formats! Day 1 offers Best-of-One and Best-of-Three The Brothers' War Sealed matches, while Day 2 matches will be The Brothers' War Player Drafts—two of them, with Draft One at the start of the day and Draft Two following it.

Everyone who enters will receive The Brothers' War sleeve:

The structure of Day 2 will be a little different this time, so visit the Arena Open: The Brothers' War article for complete details!

Bug Fixes!

We've stomped out several bugs for tomorrow's release!

Equinox card styles from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt will no longer cause cards to lose their text.

Ward on Phyrexian Fleshgorger will no longer double charge players.

The Golden Packs meter will no longer get stuck in an animation.

The Brothers' War Mastery purchase option that includes +10 levels will no longer incorrectly show Dominaria United

Mishra's Bauble will now appear in draft packs.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 22–24: Standard

November 29–December 1: Jump In!

December 6–8: Explorer All Access

December 13–15: Into the Future

Quick Draft

November 11–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

November 25–December 9: The Brothers' War

December 9–23: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Quick Draft

Other Events

November 15–December 10: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

November 24–28: Gladiator All Access

December 2–9: The Brothers' Brawl

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

December

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 3, 6 a.m. PT–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 3, 6 a.m. PT–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

December

Qualifier Weekend

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open November 26–27

Day 1, November 26: The Brothers' War Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve.

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve. Day 2, November 27: The Brothers' War Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2. Visit the Arena Open article for details on the updated Draft Two structure!

November 2022 Ranked Season

The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

